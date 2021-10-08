It's not often, if ever, that you get to build an impressive PC for free and without fear of irreparable failure. You can have both if you snag PC Building Simulator as the freebie of the week on the Epic Games Store through next Thursday.

It is, as simulators tend to be, exactly what it says on the tin. PC Building Sim has a free build mode with lots of real manufacturer components that you can snap and hook and fiddle together into a really snazzy build. There's also a career mode for opening up the PCs of clients to take them apart and figure out what's gone wrong.

Developers Irregular Corporation say they're also closing in on the release of their next career mode expansion which looks like it'll be the IT Expansion they were beta testing in May. To celebrate that coming up, Irregular Corp say they've knocked down the price on their prior esports-themed career mode expansion by 50% and all their other DLCs by 10%.

Katharine gave PC Building Sim a try back when it was still in early access, and said it's a nice sort of tutorial and checklist for real-world PC building.

"I feel there's already plenty here to admire for both novice and veteran PC builders alike," she said. "Using real-world, fully-licensed components from a wide range of manufacturers such as AMD, Cooler Master, Corsair, MSI, EVGA and Gigabyte to name just a few, PC Building Simulator does a pretty good job of walking you through the motions of creating a fully-functioning machine."

After it's all hooked up, you get to run a benchmarking test on your new machine. Will it run Crysis? Well, no, because it's a simulation. It'll sure have lots of simulated power though!

You can pick up a free copy of PC Building Simulator over on the Epic Games Store through next Thursday, October 14.