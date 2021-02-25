Bulletstorm devs release demo for their new game, Outriders

A decade after the charmingly crass FPS Bulletstorm, Polish studio People Can Fly are returning with new game Outriders. It's a third-person looter-shooter with three-player co-op, set in an edgy sci-fi world. What I've seen in videos so far hasn't really got me jazzed. But from today we can try it for ourselves and see what it's actually like, because a free demo just launched.

The demo contains the opening chapter of the Outriders campaign, which is supposedly about three hours. All four classes are in to try, with multiple character slots to try them on. You can get it on Steam through that there big green bar saying "Download OUTRIDERS Demo".

Outriders is due to launch April 1st on Steam and the Epic Games Store, as well as Xboxes, PlayStations, and Stadia. Progress from the demo will carry over to the full game, if you get it on the same platform.

I know some folks didn't dig Bulletstorm's humour, but it worked for me as a crass adventure full of spectacle. And I adored pulling off daft combo kills for megapoints. After Bulletstorm, People Can Fly mostly worked on other people's games - some Gears Of War, bit of Fortnite.