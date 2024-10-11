Bylina knows the secret to getting my attention: an environmental corpse of a mournful giant monarch from a bygone age framed to evoke wistful contemplation of history’s relentless march toward entropy

Perhaps it’s just a testament to the archetypal strength of the image, honestly, but there’s no denying this fallen giant king looks especially gorgeous in Bylina. I’ll move on from his large majesty for a moment though, because it isn’t the only thing this one looks to have going for it.

It’s a single player action RPG, to start with - a genre I’m always interested in watching evolve in ways not tied to its usual form as a good-boy-points-vomiting loot casino. It’s also based on Slavic folklore, something that’s not too uncommon but strikes a wonderful mix between blackly funny whimsy and intense dread when done right. Also, I’ll take more discordant folk music any time. Trailer below.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

That isn’t discordant folk music at all! But it is very metal. The trailer shows a close range archer - truly one the most brilliantly, recklessly stupid player builds - dodge rolling around some big woodland bastards. They’re also occasionally taken by what looks like some sort of dancing mania, although I can’t tell whether that’s just for the trailer. Let’s see if the Steam page can clue us in.

Falconet dreams of following in the footsteps of his father, a fabled bogatyr - but during what seems like a simple task, he finds himself in the dark and mysterious Far Far Kingdom where... he dies. To his surprise, the young hero is revived by a mysterious spirit with whom he must now share his body. Falconet faces three daunting tasks: reclaim control over his soul, uncover an ancient mystery surrounding his new companion, and save the world from imminent doom.

Am I possessed by the spirit of funk itself? Is that what’s going on here? I don’t doubt there are worse things to be possessed by in a world in which trees have mouths. No release date on this one yet - it’s slated for sometime in 2025. Enough time to contemplate the inevitable slide toward entropic decay that awaits all once mighty kingdoms, and the futility of clinging on to past glories once your time has passed. I will not make a Dark Souls reference. It is beneath me.