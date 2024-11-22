Call Of Duty Black Ops 6: All camo challenges

Looking for a list of all the camo challenges in Call Of Duty: Black Ops 6?If you're in the mood to make your weapons look feisty and fierce, get ready to grind for camo in Black Ops 6. There's a tonne of really cool skins to make your guns stand out from the crowd with everything from Granite prints to glowing Ectoplasm, and with different challenges laid out across Black Ops 6 normal multiplayer and Zombies matches, you're going to be busy for quite a while.

In this guide, we'll reveal exactly what you need to do to complete all of the camo challenges in Call Of Duty: Black Ops 6's multiplayer modes.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Multiplayer camo challenges in Black Ops 6

Grind enough, and you too can end up with the Dark Matter Mystic camo for your gun. | Image credit: Activision

All weapons in Black Ops 6's multiplayer have nine Military camos, two Special camos, and four Mastery camos.

Military camo challenges

Military camos are the same for every weapon and consist of the following varieties. You need to complete the listed number of headshots with a particular weapon in order to unlock its Military camo:

Granite : 5 Headshots

: 5 Headshots Woodland : 10 Headshots

: 10 Headshots Savanna : 15 Headshots

: 15 Headshots Splinter : 20 Headshots

: 20 Headshots Moss : 30 Headshots

: 30 Headshots Shade : 40 Headshots

: 40 Headshots Digital : 50 Headshots

: 50 Headshots Tide : 75 Headshots

: 75 Headshots Red Tiger: 100 Headshots

Special camo challenges

Each weapon has two Special camo challenges, and these only become available after you've completed that weapon's Military camo challenges. Luckily, after you unlock a Special camo of a weapon, you can apply that camo to another weapon as long as that weapon has also completed all of its Military camo challenges.

Refer to the following table to look up the Special camo challenges for each weapon.

Camo Gun How to unlock Ablaze AEK-973 Get 2 kills without reloading 10 times with the AEK-973 Mirage AEK-973 Get 50 Eliminations with a 4.0x or higher magnification scope attached to the AEK-973 Whitecap AK-74 Get 50 Eliminations while the Strategist Combat Specialty is active with the AK-74 Vengeance AK-74 Get 20 kills with the underbarrel launcher attached to the AK-74 Heatstroke AMES 85 Get a Kill without taking any damage 30 times with the AMES 85 Burial AMES 85 Get 2 kills without reloading 10 times with the AMES 85 Crimson Steppes AS VAL Get 50 Eliminations while the Recon Combat Specialty is active with the AS VAL Elk AS VAL Get 30 Hipfire kills with the AS VAL Night Terror ASG-89 Get 30 Point Blank kills with the ASG-89 Drive-In ASG-89 Get 50 kills while moving with the ASG-89 Torment Baseball Bat Get 15 kills shortly after switching weapons with the Baseball Bat Slip Baseball Bat Get a Kill without taking any damage 30 times with the Baseball Bat Heatwave C9 Get 30 kills shortly after sprinting with the C9 Panther C9 Get 50 Eliminations with the Suppressor equipped on the C9 Policia CIGMA 2B Get 10 Direct Hit kills with the Cigma 2B Abstract CIGMA 2B Destroy 10 Aerial Scorestreaks with the Cigma 2B Mellowbloom DM-10 Get 50 Eliminations with a suppressor equipped on the DM-10 Cobalt DM-10 Get 15 Longshot kills with the DM-10 Astral Cry Goblin MK2 Get a Kill without taking any damage 30 times with the Goblin MK2 Hammerhead Goblin MK2 Get 20 kills with the underbarrel launcher attached to the Goblin MK2 Brush Stroke GPMG-7 Get 50 Eliminations while the Strategist Combat Specialty is active with the GPMG-7 Idyllic GPMG-7 Get 30 Point Blank kills with the GPMG-7 Ambush GPR 91 Get 30 kills shortly after sprinting with the GPR 91 Cacti Cathode GPR 91 Get 50 kills while moving with the GPR 91 Spin Grekhova Get 30 Hipfire kills with the Grekhova Demeter Grekhova Get 50 Eliminations while the Enforcer Combat Specialty is active with the Grekhova Thistlevine GS45 Get 30 Point Blank kills with the GS45 Ragamuffin GS45 Get 15 kills shortly after switching Weapons with the GS45 Reboot HE-1 Get 10 Direct Hit kills with the HE-1 Dreamer HE-1 Destroy 10 Scorestreaks or Enemy Equipment with the HE-1 Deep End Jackal PDW Get 30 kills shortly after sprinting with the Jackal PDW Dread Jackal PDW Get 30 Point Blank kills with the Jackal PDW Dying Envy Knife Get 50 Eliminations while the Enforcer Combat Specialty is active with the Knife Tropical Leopard Knife Get a Kill without any damage 30 times with the Knife Kingfisher Kompakt 92 Get 30 Hipfire kills with the Kompakt 92 Blackthorn Kompakt 92 Get 30 kills shortly after sprinting with the Kompakt 92 Dreadshade Krig C Unlock all Multiplayer Military Camos on the Krig C Monochrome Krig C Unlock all Multiplayer Military Camos on the Krig C Kakapo KSV Get 2 kills without reloading 10 times with the KSV Throwback KSV Get 50 kills while moving with the KSV Chaparral LR 7.62 Get 30 One Shot kills with the LR 7.62 Nimbus LR 7.62 Get 15 Longshot kills with the LR 7.62 Copper LW3A1 Frostline Get 50 Eliminations while the Recon Combat Specialty is active with the LW3A1 Frostline Permafrost LW3A1 Frostline Get 2 kills without reloading 10 times with the LW3A1 Frostline Blueberry Lime Marine SP Get 30 Hipfire kills with the Marine SP Chromed Out Marine SP Get 30 kills shortly after sprinting with the Marine SP Cherry Blossom Model L Get 50 Eliminations while the Enforcer Combat Specialty is active with the Model L Cedar Model L Get 50 Eliminations with a suppressor equipped on the Model L Twilight Toadstool Power Drill Get 50 Eliminations while the Recon Combat Specialty is active Thermal Power Drill Get 15 kills shortly after sprinting Radiant Bath PP-919 Get 30 Hipfire kills with the PP-919 Midnight Prowl PP-919 Get 50 Eliminations while the Strategist Combat Specialty is active with the PP-919 Neon Bath PU-21 Get 30 kills shortly after sprinting with the PU-21 Vigilance PU-21 Get 2 kills without reloading 10 times with the PU-21 Netherworld Saug Get 30 Point Blank kills with the Saug Solar Tide Saug Get 50 kills while moving with the Saug Nebulon Sirin 9mm Get 30 kills shortly after sprinting Enchanted Sirin 9mm Get 50 kills while moving Ritual Stryder .22 Get 50 kills while moving with the Stryder .22 Transcend Stryder .22 Get 50 Eliminations while the Recon Combat Specialty is active with the Stryder .22 Pixelized SVD Get 50 Eliminations while the Recon Combat Specialty is active with the SVD Patchwork SVD Get 50 Eliminations with a 4.0x or higher magnification scope attached to the SVD Ectoplasm SWAT 5.56 Get 50 Eliminations with a 4.0x or higher magnification scope attached to the SWAT 5.56 Lumberjack SWAT 5.56 Get 50 Eliminations while the Enforcer Combat Specialty is active with the SWAT 5.56 Amorphous Tanto .22 Get 50 kills while moving with the Tanto .22 Go Bananas Tanto .22 Get a Kill without taking any damage 30 times with the Tanto .22 Clear Water Tsarkov 7.62 Get 15 Longshot kills with the Tsarkov 7.62 Concrete Jungle Tsarkov 7.62 Get 50 Eliminations while the Strategist Combat Specialty is active with the Tsarkov 7.62 Muddled XM4 Get 30 kills shortly after sprinting with the XM4 Machina XM4 Get a Kill without taking any damage 30 times with the XM4 Buzz XMG Get 2 kills without releasing the trigger 5 times with the XMG Snakebite XMG Get 50 kills while moving with the XMG Exabyte 9MM PM Get 15 kills shortly after switching Weapons with the 9MM PM Blue Ring 9MM PM Get 50 Eliminations with a suppressor equipped on the 9MM PM

Mastery camo challenges

Once you've completed all Military and Special camos for a weapon, you can finally begin the Mastery camo challenges. Like Military camos, these are the same for every weapon and consist of the following varieties and requirements:

Gold : Get 10 double kills

: Get 10 double kills Diamond : Unlock Gold, get 3 kills without dying 10 times

: Unlock Gold, get 3 kills without dying 10 times Dark Spine : Unlock Diamond camo, get 3 triple kills

: Unlock Diamond camo, get 3 triple kills Dark Matter: Unlock Dark Spine camo, get 5 kills without dying 3 times

Zombies camo challenges in Black Ops 6

The Nebula camo - cream of the crop when it comes to Zombies. | Image credit: Activision

Zombies camo challenges work similar to regular multiplayer. All weapons have nine Military camos, two Special camos, and four Mastery camos.

Zombies Military camo challenges

Military camos are the same for every weapon and consist of the following varieties. You need to complete the listed number of critical kills with a particular weapon in order to unlock its Military camo:

Slate : 100 Critical kills

: 100 Critical kills Desert : 200 Critical kills

: 200 Critical kills Evergreen : 300 Critical kills

: 300 Critical kills Rugged : 400 Critical kills

: 400 Critical kills Grim : 600 Critical kills

: 600 Critical kills Stripe : 800 Critical kills

: 800 Critical kills Oceanic : 1,000 Critical kills

: 1,000 Critical kills Whiteout : 1,500 Critical kills

: 1,500 Critical kills Purple Tiger: 2,000 Critical kills

Zombies Special camo challenges

Each weapon in Zombies has two Special camo challenges, and these only become available after you've completed that weapon's Military camo challenges. Luckily, after you unlock a Special camo of a weapon, you can apply that camo to another weapon as long as that weapon has also completed all of its Military camo challenges.

Refer to the following table to look up the Special camo challenges for each weapon.

Camo Gun How to unlock Voidflame AEK-973 Get 300 Eliminations with Cryo Freeze equipped to the AEK-973 Blood Moon AEK-973 Get 300 Eliminations with Napalm Burst equipped to the AEK-973 Chlorine AK-74 Get 5 Critical Kills rapidly 15 times with the AK-74 Haunted AK-74 Get 300 Eliminations with the AK-74 while it's Pack-a-Punched Hyperion AMES 85 Get 300 Eliminations with the AMES 85 at Rare Rarity or higher Graveyard AMES 85 Get 300 Eliminations with Brain Rot equipped to the AMES 85 Malachite Steppes AS VAL Get 30 Parasite Eliminations with the AS VAL Mountain Goat AS VAL Get 300 Eliminations with Dead Wire equipped to the AS VAL Dream Eater ASG-89 Kill 100 enemies affected by your Tactical Equipment with the ASG-89 Coin-Op ASG-89 Get 30 Parasite Eliminations with the ASG-89 Banished Baseball Bat Get 300 Eliminations with the Baseball Bat at Rare Rarity or higher Contort Baseball Bat Get 30 Vermin Eliminations with the Baseball Bat Infrared C9 Get 30 Parasite Eliminations with the C9 Lynx C9 Get 300 Eliminations with the C9 while it's Pack-a-Punched CBRNE Cigma 2B Get 300 Eliminations with the Cigma 2B while it's Pack-a-Punched Technique Cigma 2B Get 75 Armored Zombie Eliminations with the Cigma 2B Furybloom DM-10 Get 5 Critical Kills rapidly 15 times with the DM-10 Manta DM-10 Get 300 Eliminations with the DM-10 at Rare Rarity or higher Astral Pride Goblin MK2 Get 10 Mangler Eliminations with the Goblin MK2 Blood Scent Goblin MK2 Get 5 Critical Kills rapidly 15 times with the Goblin MK2 Impressionist GPMG-7 Get 300 Point Blank Kills with the GPMG-7 Other World GPMG-7 Get 10 Kills without reloading 15 times with the GPMG-7 Night Stalker GPR 91 Get 300 Eliminations with Cryo Freeze equipped to the GPR 91 Frostblossom GPR 91 Kill 100 enemies affected by your Tactical Equipment with the GPR 91 Hi-Fi Grekhova Get 10 Mangler Eliminations with the Grekhova Ceres Grekhova Get 5 Critical Kills rapidly 15 times with the Grekhova Velvetvine GS45 Get 300 Eliminations with the GS45 at Rare Rarity or higher Siamese GS45 Get 300 Hipfire Kills with the GS45 Decrypt HE-1 Get 30 Vermin Eliminations with the HE-1 Renewed HE-1 Get 300 Eliminations with the HE-1 at Rare Rarity or higher Plunge Jackal PDW Get 300 Eliminations with Napalm Burst equipped to the Jackal PDW Distress Jackal PDW Get 300 Hipfire Kills with the Jackal PDW Dying Bloom Knife Get 300 Eliminations with Brain Rot equipped to the Knife Vacation Leopard Knife Get 75 Armored Eliminations with the Knife Tequila Sunrise Kompakt 92 Get 300 Eliminations with the Kompakt 92 at Rare Rarity or higher Voidthorn Kompakt 92 Get 300 Point Blank kills with the Kompakt 92 Crowsbane Krig C Kills 100 enemies affected by your Tactical Equipment with the Krig C Sunny Splash Krig C Get 300 Eliminations with Cryo Freeze equipped to the Krig C Phoenix KSV Get 300 Eliminations with Dead Wire equipped to the KSV Throttle KSV Get 300 Hipfire Kills with the KSV Foxglove LR 7.62 Get 10 Mangler Eliminations with the LR .762 Overcast LR 7.62 Get 300 Eliminations with Brain Rot equipped to the LR .762 Strata LW3A1 Frostline Get 300 Eliminations with the LW3A1 Frostline at a Rare Rarity or higher Eventide LW3A1 Frostline Get 30 Parasite Eliminations with the LW3A1 Frostline Strawberry Mint Marine SP Get 300 Eliminations with the Marine SP at Rare Rarity or higher Peel Out Marine SP Get 300 Hipfire Kills with the Marine SP Ghost Blossom Model L Get 75 Armored Zombie Eliminations with the Model L Walnut Model L Get 5 Critical Kills rapidly 15 times with the Model L Solvent PP-919 Get 300 Eliminations with Cryo Freeze equipped to the PP-919 Stalking Shadow PP-919 Get 10 Kills without reloading 15 times with the PP-919 Vivid PU-21 Get 10 Mangler Eliminations with the PU-21 Justice PU-21 Get 300 Hipfire Kills with the PU-21 Whisper Saug Get 300 Eliminations with Dead Wire equipped to the Saug Limewave Saug Get 300 Point Blank Kills with the Saug Wavy Stryder .22 Get 300 Point Blank Kills with the Stryder .22 Condemn Stryder .22 Get 30 Vermin Eliminations with the Stryder .22 Cartridge SVD Get 300 Eliminations with the SVD while it's Pack-a-Punched Integration SVD Get 5 Critical Kills rapidly 15 times with the SVD Hyperspace SWAT 5.56 Kill 100 enemies affected by your Tactical Equipment with the SWAT 5.56 Wrangler SWAT 5.56 Get 75 Armored Zombie Eliminations with the SWAT 5.56 Solemn Tanto .22 Get 5 Critical Kills rapidly 15 times with the Tanto .22 Aloha Tanto .22 Get 300 Eliminations with the Tanto .22 while it's Pack-a-Punched Harvest Tsarkov 7.62 Kill 100 enemies affected by your Tactical Equipment with the Tsarkov 7.62 Desert Sunset Tsarkov 7.62 Get 300 Eliminations with Dead Wire equipped to the Tsarkov 7.62 Liquify XM4 Get 300 Eliminations with Napalm Burst equipped on the XM4 Mainframe XM4 Get 30 Vermin Eliminations with the XM4 Hiss XMG Get 10 Kills without reloading 15 times with the XMG Acid Slide XMG Get 300 Eliminations with Brain Rot equipped to the XMG Yottabyte 9MM PM Get 300 Eliminations with Cryo Freeze equipped to your 9MM PM Red Ring 9MM PM Get 300 Eliminations with Dead Wire equipped to the 9MM PM

Zombies Mastery camo challenges

Once you've completed all Military and Special camos for a weapon in Zombies mode, you can finally begin the Mastery camo challenges. Like Military camos, these are the same for every weapon and consist of the following varieties and requirements:

Mystic Gold : Get 10 kills rapidly 15 times

: Get 10 kills rapidly 15 times Opal : Get 30 Special Zombie eliminations

: Get 30 Special Zombie eliminations Afterlife : Get 20 or more consecutive kills without taking damage 10 times

: Get 20 or more consecutive kills without taking damage 10 times Nebula: Get 10 Elite Zombie eliminations

That's all we've got on the many camo challenges in Black Ops 6. For more on Black Ops 6's intricacies, we've got plenty of guides for you, starting with how to complete the easter eggs on the Liberty Falls and Terminus Zombies maps. For regular multiplayer, check out our extensive guides on the best guns. We've also got lists of how to unlock each weapon and every Operator. And while you're busy choosing a weapon, feel free to refer to our guides on the best Assault Rifle, SMG, Sniper Rifle, and Shotgun in Black Ops 6.