Call Of Duty Black Ops 6: All camo challenges
Here's a list of every camo challenge for multiplayer and Zombies in Black Ops 6
Looking for a list of all the camo challenges in Call Of Duty: Black Ops 6?If you're in the mood to make your weapons look feisty and fierce, get ready to grind for camo in Black Ops 6. There's a tonne of really cool skins to make your guns stand out from the crowd with everything from Granite prints to glowing Ectoplasm, and with different challenges laid out across Black Ops 6 normal multiplayer and Zombies matches, you're going to be busy for quite a while.
In this guide, we'll reveal exactly what you need to do to complete all of the camo challenges in Call Of Duty: Black Ops 6's multiplayer modes.In this guide:
Multiplayer camo challenges in Black Ops 6
All weapons in Black Ops 6's multiplayer have nine Military camos, two Special camos, and four Mastery camos.
Military camo challenges
Military camos are the same for every weapon and consist of the following varieties. You need to complete the listed number of headshots with a particular weapon in order to unlock its Military camo:
- Granite: 5 Headshots
- Woodland: 10 Headshots
- Savanna: 15 Headshots
- Splinter: 20 Headshots
- Moss: 30 Headshots
- Shade: 40 Headshots
- Digital: 50 Headshots
- Tide: 75 Headshots
- Red Tiger: 100 Headshots
Special camo challenges
Each weapon has two Special camo challenges, and these only become available after you've completed that weapon's Military camo challenges. Luckily, after you unlock a Special camo of a weapon, you can apply that camo to another weapon as long as that weapon has also completed all of its Military camo challenges.
Refer to the following table to look up the Special camo challenges for each weapon.
|Camo
|Gun
|How to unlock
|Ablaze
|AEK-973
|Get 2 kills without reloading 10 times with the AEK-973
|Mirage
|AEK-973
|Get 50 Eliminations with a 4.0x or higher magnification scope attached to the AEK-973
|Whitecap
|AK-74
|Get 50 Eliminations while the Strategist Combat Specialty is active with the AK-74
|Vengeance
|AK-74
|Get 20 kills with the underbarrel launcher attached to the AK-74
|Heatstroke
|AMES 85
|Get a Kill without taking any damage 30 times with the AMES 85
|Burial
|AMES 85
|Get 2 kills without reloading 10 times with the AMES 85
|Crimson Steppes
|AS VAL
|Get 50 Eliminations while the Recon Combat Specialty is active with the AS VAL
|Elk
|AS VAL
|Get 30 Hipfire kills with the AS VAL
|Night Terror
|ASG-89
|Get 30 Point Blank kills with the ASG-89
|Drive-In
|ASG-89
|Get 50 kills while moving with the ASG-89
|Torment
|Baseball Bat
|Get 15 kills shortly after switching weapons with the Baseball Bat
|Slip
|Baseball Bat
|Get a Kill without taking any damage 30 times with the Baseball Bat
|Heatwave
|C9
|Get 30 kills shortly after sprinting with the C9
|Panther
|C9
|Get 50 Eliminations with the Suppressor equipped on the C9
|Policia
|CIGMA 2B
|Get 10 Direct Hit kills with the Cigma 2B
|Abstract
|CIGMA 2B
|Destroy 10 Aerial Scorestreaks with the Cigma 2B
|Mellowbloom
|DM-10
|Get 50 Eliminations with a suppressor equipped on the DM-10
|Cobalt
|DM-10
|Get 15 Longshot kills with the DM-10
|Astral Cry
|Goblin MK2
|Get a Kill without taking any damage 30 times with the Goblin MK2
|Hammerhead
|Goblin MK2
|Get 20 kills with the underbarrel launcher attached to the Goblin MK2
|Brush Stroke
|GPMG-7
|Get 50 Eliminations while the Strategist Combat Specialty is active with the GPMG-7
|Idyllic
|GPMG-7
|Get 30 Point Blank kills with the GPMG-7
|Ambush
|GPR 91
|Get 30 kills shortly after sprinting with the GPR 91
|Cacti Cathode
|GPR 91
|Get 50 kills while moving with the GPR 91
|Spin
|Grekhova
|Get 30 Hipfire kills with the Grekhova
|Demeter
|Grekhova
|Get 50 Eliminations while the Enforcer Combat Specialty is active with the Grekhova
|Thistlevine
|GS45
|Get 30 Point Blank kills with the GS45
|Ragamuffin
|GS45
|Get 15 kills shortly after switching Weapons with the GS45
|Reboot
|HE-1
|Get 10 Direct Hit kills with the HE-1
|Dreamer
|HE-1
|Destroy 10 Scorestreaks or Enemy Equipment with the HE-1
|Deep End
|Jackal PDW
|Get 30 kills shortly after sprinting with the Jackal PDW
|Dread
|Jackal PDW
|Get 30 Point Blank kills with the Jackal PDW
|Dying Envy
|Knife
|Get 50 Eliminations while the Enforcer Combat Specialty is active with the Knife
|Tropical Leopard
|Knife
|Get a Kill without any damage 30 times with the Knife
|Kingfisher
|Kompakt 92
|Get 30 Hipfire kills with the Kompakt 92
|Blackthorn
|Kompakt 92
|Get 30 kills shortly after sprinting with the Kompakt 92
|Dreadshade
|Krig C
|Unlock all Multiplayer Military Camos on the Krig C
|Monochrome
|Krig C
|Unlock all Multiplayer Military Camos on the Krig C
|Kakapo
|KSV
|Get 2 kills without reloading 10 times with the KSV
|Throwback
|KSV
|Get 50 kills while moving with the KSV
|Chaparral
|LR 7.62
|Get 30 One Shot kills with the LR 7.62
|Nimbus
|LR 7.62
|Get 15 Longshot kills with the LR 7.62
|Copper
|LW3A1 Frostline
|Get 50 Eliminations while the Recon Combat Specialty is active with the LW3A1 Frostline
|Permafrost
|LW3A1 Frostline
|Get 2 kills without reloading 10 times with the LW3A1 Frostline
|Blueberry Lime
|Marine SP
|Get 30 Hipfire kills with the Marine SP
|Chromed Out
|Marine SP
|Get 30 kills shortly after sprinting with the Marine SP
|Cherry Blossom
|Model L
|Get 50 Eliminations while the Enforcer Combat Specialty is active with the Model L
|Cedar
|Model L
|Get 50 Eliminations with a suppressor equipped on the Model L
|Twilight Toadstool
|Power Drill
|Get 50 Eliminations while the Recon Combat Specialty is active
|Thermal
|Power Drill
|Get 15 kills shortly after sprinting
|Radiant Bath
|PP-919
|Get 30 Hipfire kills with the PP-919
|Midnight Prowl
|PP-919
|Get 50 Eliminations while the Strategist Combat Specialty is active with the PP-919
|Neon Bath
|PU-21
|Get 30 kills shortly after sprinting with the PU-21
|Vigilance
|PU-21
|Get 2 kills without reloading 10 times with the PU-21
|Netherworld
|Saug
|Get 30 Point Blank kills with the Saug
|Solar Tide
|Saug
|Get 50 kills while moving with the Saug
|Nebulon
|Sirin 9mm
|Get 30 kills shortly after sprinting
|Enchanted
|Sirin 9mm
|Get 50 kills while moving
|Ritual
|Stryder .22
|Get 50 kills while moving with the Stryder .22
|Transcend
|Stryder .22
|Get 50 Eliminations while the Recon Combat Specialty is active with the Stryder .22
|Pixelized
|SVD
|Get 50 Eliminations while the Recon Combat Specialty is active with the SVD
|Patchwork
|SVD
|Get 50 Eliminations with a 4.0x or higher magnification scope attached to the SVD
|Ectoplasm
|SWAT 5.56
|Get 50 Eliminations with a 4.0x or higher magnification scope attached to the SWAT 5.56
|Lumberjack
|SWAT 5.56
|Get 50 Eliminations while the Enforcer Combat Specialty is active with the SWAT 5.56
|Amorphous
|Tanto .22
|Get 50 kills while moving with the Tanto .22
|Go Bananas
|Tanto .22
|Get a Kill without taking any damage 30 times with the Tanto .22
|Clear Water
|Tsarkov 7.62
|Get 15 Longshot kills with the Tsarkov 7.62
|Concrete Jungle
|Tsarkov 7.62
|Get 50 Eliminations while the Strategist Combat Specialty is active with the Tsarkov 7.62
|Muddled
|XM4
|Get 30 kills shortly after sprinting with the XM4
|Machina
|XM4
|Get a Kill without taking any damage 30 times with the XM4
|Buzz
|XMG
|Get 2 kills without releasing the trigger 5 times with the XMG
|Snakebite
|XMG
|Get 50 kills while moving with the XMG
|Exabyte
|9MM PM
|Get 15 kills shortly after switching Weapons with the 9MM PM
|Blue Ring
|9MM PM
|Get 50 Eliminations with a suppressor equipped on the 9MM PM
Mastery camo challenges
Once you've completed all Military and Special camos for a weapon, you can finally begin the Mastery camo challenges. Like Military camos, these are the same for every weapon and consist of the following varieties and requirements:
- Gold: Get 10 double kills
- Diamond: Unlock Gold, get 3 kills without dying 10 times
- Dark Spine: Unlock Diamond camo, get 3 triple kills
- Dark Matter: Unlock Dark Spine camo, get 5 kills without dying 3 times
Zombies camo challenges in Black Ops 6
Zombies camo challenges work similar to regular multiplayer. All weapons have nine Military camos, two Special camos, and four Mastery camos.
Zombies Military camo challenges
Military camos are the same for every weapon and consist of the following varieties. You need to complete the listed number of critical kills with a particular weapon in order to unlock its Military camo:
- Slate: 100 Critical kills
- Desert: 200 Critical kills
- Evergreen: 300 Critical kills
- Rugged: 400 Critical kills
- Grim: 600 Critical kills
- Stripe: 800 Critical kills
- Oceanic: 1,000 Critical kills
- Whiteout: 1,500 Critical kills
- Purple Tiger: 2,000 Critical kills
Zombies Special camo challenges
Each weapon in Zombies has two Special camo challenges, and these only become available after you've completed that weapon's Military camo challenges. Luckily, after you unlock a Special camo of a weapon, you can apply that camo to another weapon as long as that weapon has also completed all of its Military camo challenges.
Refer to the following table to look up the Special camo challenges for each weapon.
|Camo
|Gun
|How to unlock
|Voidflame
|AEK-973
|Get 300 Eliminations with Cryo Freeze equipped to the AEK-973
|Blood Moon
|AEK-973
|Get 300 Eliminations with Napalm Burst equipped to the AEK-973
|Chlorine
|AK-74
|Get 5 Critical Kills rapidly 15 times with the AK-74
|Haunted
|AK-74
|Get 300 Eliminations with the AK-74 while it's Pack-a-Punched
|Hyperion
|AMES 85
|Get 300 Eliminations with the AMES 85 at Rare Rarity or higher
|Graveyard
|AMES 85
|Get 300 Eliminations with Brain Rot equipped to the AMES 85
|Malachite Steppes
|AS VAL
|Get 30 Parasite Eliminations with the AS VAL
|Mountain Goat
|AS VAL
|Get 300 Eliminations with Dead Wire equipped to the AS VAL
|Dream Eater
|ASG-89
|Kill 100 enemies affected by your Tactical Equipment with the ASG-89
|Coin-Op
|ASG-89
|Get 30 Parasite Eliminations with the ASG-89
|Banished
|Baseball Bat
|Get 300 Eliminations with the Baseball Bat at Rare Rarity or higher
|Contort
|Baseball Bat
|Get 30 Vermin Eliminations with the Baseball Bat
|Infrared
|C9
|Get 30 Parasite Eliminations with the C9
|Lynx
|C9
|Get 300 Eliminations with the C9 while it's Pack-a-Punched
|CBRNE
|Cigma 2B
|Get 300 Eliminations with the Cigma 2B while it's Pack-a-Punched
|Technique
|Cigma 2B
|Get 75 Armored Zombie Eliminations with the Cigma 2B
|Furybloom
|DM-10
|Get 5 Critical Kills rapidly 15 times with the DM-10
|Manta
|DM-10
|Get 300 Eliminations with the DM-10 at Rare Rarity or higher
|Astral Pride
|Goblin MK2
|Get 10 Mangler Eliminations with the Goblin MK2
|Blood Scent
|Goblin MK2
|Get 5 Critical Kills rapidly 15 times with the Goblin MK2
|Impressionist
|GPMG-7
|Get 300 Point Blank Kills with the GPMG-7
|Other World
|GPMG-7
|Get 10 Kills without reloading 15 times with the GPMG-7
|Night Stalker
|GPR 91
|Get 300 Eliminations with Cryo Freeze equipped to the GPR 91
|Frostblossom
|GPR 91
|Kill 100 enemies affected by your Tactical Equipment with the GPR 91
|Hi-Fi
|Grekhova
|Get 10 Mangler Eliminations with the Grekhova
|Ceres
|Grekhova
|Get 5 Critical Kills rapidly 15 times with the Grekhova
|Velvetvine
|GS45
|Get 300 Eliminations with the GS45 at Rare Rarity or higher
|Siamese
|GS45
|Get 300 Hipfire Kills with the GS45
|Decrypt
|HE-1
|Get 30 Vermin Eliminations with the HE-1
|Renewed
|HE-1
|Get 300 Eliminations with the HE-1 at Rare Rarity or higher
|Plunge
|Jackal PDW
|Get 300 Eliminations with Napalm Burst equipped to the Jackal PDW
|Distress
|Jackal PDW
|Get 300 Hipfire Kills with the Jackal PDW
|Dying Bloom
|Knife
|Get 300 Eliminations with Brain Rot equipped to the Knife
|Vacation Leopard
|Knife
|Get 75 Armored Eliminations with the Knife
|Tequila Sunrise
|Kompakt 92
|Get 300 Eliminations with the Kompakt 92 at Rare Rarity or higher
|Voidthorn
|Kompakt 92
|Get 300 Point Blank kills with the Kompakt 92
|Crowsbane
|Krig C
|Kills 100 enemies affected by your Tactical Equipment with the Krig C
|Sunny Splash
|Krig C
|Get 300 Eliminations with Cryo Freeze equipped to the Krig C
|Phoenix
|KSV
|Get 300 Eliminations with Dead Wire equipped to the KSV
|Throttle
|KSV
|Get 300 Hipfire Kills with the KSV
|Foxglove
|LR 7.62
|Get 10 Mangler Eliminations with the LR .762
|Overcast
|LR 7.62
|Get 300 Eliminations with Brain Rot equipped to the LR .762
|Strata
|LW3A1 Frostline
|Get 300 Eliminations with the LW3A1 Frostline at a Rare Rarity or higher
|Eventide
|LW3A1 Frostline
|Get 30 Parasite Eliminations with the LW3A1 Frostline
|Strawberry Mint
|Marine SP
|Get 300 Eliminations with the Marine SP at Rare Rarity or higher
|Peel Out
|Marine SP
|Get 300 Hipfire Kills with the Marine SP
|Ghost Blossom
|Model L
|Get 75 Armored Zombie Eliminations with the Model L
|Walnut
|Model L
|Get 5 Critical Kills rapidly 15 times with the Model L
|Solvent
|PP-919
|Get 300 Eliminations with Cryo Freeze equipped to the PP-919
|Stalking Shadow
|PP-919
|Get 10 Kills without reloading 15 times with the PP-919
|Vivid
|PU-21
|Get 10 Mangler Eliminations with the PU-21
|Justice
|PU-21
|Get 300 Hipfire Kills with the PU-21
|Whisper
|Saug
|Get 300 Eliminations with Dead Wire equipped to the Saug
|Limewave
|Saug
|Get 300 Point Blank Kills with the Saug
|Wavy
|Stryder .22
|Get 300 Point Blank Kills with the Stryder .22
|Condemn
|Stryder .22
|Get 30 Vermin Eliminations with the Stryder .22
|Cartridge
|SVD
|Get 300 Eliminations with the SVD while it's Pack-a-Punched
|Integration
|SVD
|Get 5 Critical Kills rapidly 15 times with the SVD
|Hyperspace
|SWAT 5.56
|Kill 100 enemies affected by your Tactical Equipment with the SWAT 5.56
|Wrangler
|SWAT 5.56
|Get 75 Armored Zombie Eliminations with the SWAT 5.56
|Solemn
|Tanto .22
|Get 5 Critical Kills rapidly 15 times with the Tanto .22
|Aloha
|Tanto .22
|Get 300 Eliminations with the Tanto .22 while it's Pack-a-Punched
|Harvest
|Tsarkov 7.62
|Kill 100 enemies affected by your Tactical Equipment with the Tsarkov 7.62
|Desert Sunset
|Tsarkov 7.62
|Get 300 Eliminations with Dead Wire equipped to the Tsarkov 7.62
|Liquify
|XM4
|Get 300 Eliminations with Napalm Burst equipped on the XM4
|Mainframe
|XM4
|Get 30 Vermin Eliminations with the XM4
|Hiss
|XMG
|Get 10 Kills without reloading 15 times with the XMG
|Acid Slide
|XMG
|Get 300 Eliminations with Brain Rot equipped to the XMG
|Yottabyte
|9MM PM
|Get 300 Eliminations with Cryo Freeze equipped to your 9MM PM
|Red Ring
|9MM PM
|Get 300 Eliminations with Dead Wire equipped to the 9MM PM
Zombies Mastery camo challenges
Once you've completed all Military and Special camos for a weapon in Zombies mode, you can finally begin the Mastery camo challenges. Like Military camos, these are the same for every weapon and consist of the following varieties and requirements:
- Mystic Gold: Get 10 kills rapidly 15 times
- Opal: Get 30 Special Zombie eliminations
- Afterlife: Get 20 or more consecutive kills without taking damage 10 times
- Nebula: Get 10 Elite Zombie eliminations
