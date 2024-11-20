Call Of Duty Black Ops 6: All campaign safe codes

Looking for all of the safe codes for Call Of Duty: Black Ops 6's campaign? Black Ops 6 delivers an exciting single player campaign that's packed with secrets, including safes scattered throughout its missions. If you trek off the beaten path and uncover all of the codes to open these safes, you'll be awarded with a handy $1000, which will go a long way towards purchasing new gear.

All of these safe codes are randomised per playthrough, but thankfully the steps you need to take to determine the right combinations are the same each time. In this guide, we'll reveal what you need to do to unearth all of the safe codes in Call Of Duty: Black Ops 6.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

All safe codes in Black Ops 6

There are nine safes in Black Ops 6 - one in the Rook and the other eight in the campaign's various missions. To open each of them, you'll need to find a nearby radio and adjust the two waveforms on the radio until they become united. This unlocks a broadcast which reveals the safe code.

Click on the name of the safe you're trying to open in the following list to be taken to that section of the guide.

The Rook safe code

You'll need to solve a long series of puzzles to open the Rook's safehouse, including figuring out which objects in this room correspond to digits. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Activision

The Rook might be the hub that you can rest at in between missions, but it ironically features the toughest safe to crack of them all. We've split this one off into an individual guide, so check out our step-by-step walkthrough on how to find the Rook safehouse safe code. Get ready to play the piano and look at a room full of props.

Blood Feud safe code

The Blood Feud safe is located in the back of the restaurant that becomes accessible after you complete the beginning of the mission. You can either reach the safe room via the restaurant's main entrance by veering left past the stairs and moving forward into the hallway. Go past the bathrooms shooting (or avoiding) the enemies in your way, and enter the left stairwell. Move into the hallway past the bathrooms on your right and left and you'll eventually find the safe room. This is the riskier route to take.

Hop up these boxes for an easier time of it. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Activision

For the stealthy route, avoid the main entrance in favour of exploring the left alleyway by the restaurant. You'll see a bunch of boxes near a white van. Climb atop them and look for a vent. You can open this vent and sneak along it. Veer to the righthand side until you reach a grate that leads downwards into the safe room. You'll see security guards beneath you - remove the vent, shoot them from above, then drop down. The safe is located in the rear of the office to the right of the centre desk, and the radio is across the room.

Pop these two guys in the head from above when you're tired of listening to their chatter. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Activision

Most Wanted safe code

You'll find this safe in the Gala once you're able to explore the area. Go to the bar on the eastern section of the room and walk through the red and gold curtains. This is a staff-only area, so you'll need to avoid glances from personnel along the way. Walk through the upcoming area and make a right until you spot a room segmented off by white drapes. The safe and radio lie here.

Go through these drapes to find the route that leads to the safe. Watch out for prying eyes. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Activision

Hunting Season safe code

Hunting Season's more open-ended than the other campaign missions, but the safe isn't hard to find. Pop open your tac map and look for the marker labeled Village. Head there and you'll see a prominent two storey house in the centre of the village with enemies crawling about. Take them out and enter the house to come into a kitchen. The radio's hidden in a very dark room just to the right of the kitchen.

The house you're looking for has some blue lining on the exterior of the second floor. You can't miss it. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Activision

Tune the radio, get the code, and then enter the kitchen. You can find the safe on the far end of the room, near the cabinet with the large bag of rice lying atop it.

The Cradle safe code

The Cradle safe is immediately accessible after you and your team begin breaching the palace walls. Go to the left side of the palace's main entrance to find a side door. There are quite a few foes in the vicinity, so get ready to shoot. Once they've been cleared out, go up the stairs in front of you, and you'll find the safe and radio in an ornate lobby at the top of the stairs. The radio's on a table while the safe's in a wall.

Here's the palace side door you need to enter. It's just a quick sprint to the safe and radio afterwards. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Activision

Emergence safe code

Head in this direction to find the safe. Really, this entire mission is just one big ad for Black Ops 6's Zombies mode. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Activision

You'll be able to reach the Emergence safe after you obtain the grappling hook. Go back into the main hub and then head to the east wing, past the signs that lead to Joint Projects and Cognitive Research. Go through the doors and go up the right stairway that leads to the Cognitive Research wing. Open it and proceed - you'll get a nice little zombie wraith heading your way, but ignore it.

Keep going down the hallway and enter the room that holds the Futz vending machine. Enter the right door by the vending machine and proceed down the hall to eventually emerge into a locker room. The safe is located to your immediate left by a hanging rock of clothes as soon as you enter the room; turn right if you're facing the safe and walk down the room past first series of shelves. The radio is located on the second series of shelves.

It's entirely possible to run around a lot in this room while overlooking the radio, so here it is for your reference. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Activision

High Rollers safe code

You won't be able to access the High Rollers safe code until you gain control of Sevati "Sev" Dumas. After this occurs, you can use your keycard to enter a door that leads you through a hallway and down a set of stairs. A large room with guards awaits you - defeat them or sneak by them and then head left so that you're facing the golden lift. The radio is on a shelf to the left of the lift, and the safe is behind the brown folding screen.

Fancy, fancy! The radio is circled here, and the safe is just around the corner. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Activision

Ground Control safe code

You can get the Ground Control safe almost immediately soon after the mission begins. Once you're in the airport, move left towards the sign for departures and go behind the counter. The radio is at the very end of this counter. Once you've tuned it and gotten the code, go through the nearby open doorway to Office 1, which is just beyond the vending machines. The safe is located on the wall here.

Jump behind the departures counter to see this scene. The radio is circled, and Office 1 is in that direction. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Activision

Under The Radar safe code

Once you have control of Sevati "Sev" Dumas, you can proceed to find this safe. Head to the Radar Dish section marked on your map. Locate the tower with the spinning dish. You can scale to the top by climbing up the adjacent building. Once on top, take out the guard then turn to the roof of the adjacent building. You'll see a panel on the roof that leads within.

Here's the spinning dish. Climb up, but watch out for the guard posted on top. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Activision

There are two enemies hanging out down here that you'll need to contend with. Once they're taken care of, explore your surroundings. The safe is on the ground between a locker and a shelf next to a closed mesh door. Open the door and you'll see the radio on a nearby desk.

That's a wrap on all of the safe codes in Black Ops 6. For more on Black Ops 6's intricacies, we've got plenty of guides for you, starting with how to complete the easter eggs on the Liberty Falls and Terminus Zombies maps. For regular multiplayer, check out our extensive guides on the best guns. We've also got lists of how to unlock each weapon and every Operator. And while you're busy choosing a weapon, feel free to refer to our guides on the best Assault Rifle, SMG, Sniper Rifle, and Shotgun in Black Ops 6.