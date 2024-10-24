Skip to main content

Call Of Duty Black Ops 6: All weapons and how to unlock

Here's a full list of all weapons in Black Ops 6 and how to unlock them

The Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Operator Carver holds his weapon and prepares for a firefight.
Image credit: Activision
Jeremy Blum avatar
Guide by Jeremy Blum Guides Writer
Published on

Looking for a list of all weapons in Black Ops 6? Call Of Duty: Black Ops 6 features an excellent selection of guns for you to unleash upon your foes in multiplayer and zombie matches, and we've got the full rundown of all of the 30+ weapons in the game. Several old franchise favourites are back along with new options - from the explosive, never-run-out-of-ammo XMG to the head-splitting LR 7.62.

Whether you prefer a bullet barrage from a Light Machine Gun or a simple thwack from the Baseball Bat, there's a weapon for you in this roster. In this guide, we've listed all weapons in Call Of Duty: Black Ops 6 and explained how to unlock them.

All weapons in Black Ops 6

As of the full game's launch, Black Ops 6 boasts 33 weapons in total, ranging from your tried and true Assault Rifles and SMGs to the humble Knife and Baseball Bat. The following table lists all weapons as well as what you need to do to unlock them.

Weapon Weapon Type How To Unlock
AK-74 Assault Rifle Reach Player Level 10
AMES 85 Assault Rifle Reach Player Level 19
AS VAL Assault Rifle Reach Player Level 55
Goblin Mk2 Assault Rifle Reach Player Level 46
GPR 91 Assault Rifle Reach Player Level 28
Model L Assault Rifle Reach Player Level 40
XM4 Assault Rifle Available immediately
C9 Submachine Gun Available immediately
Jackal PDW Submachine Gun Reach Player Level 43
Kompakt 92 Submachine Gun Reach Player Level 49
KSV Submachine Gun Reach Player Level 7
PP-919 Submachine Gun Reach Player Level 37
Tanto .22 Submachine Gun Reach Player Level 16
ASG-89 Shotgun Reach Player Level 31
Marine SP Shotgun Available immediately
GPMG-7 Light Machine Gun Reach Player Level 52
PU-21 Light Machine Gun Available immediately
XMG Light Machine Gun Reach Player Level 13
AEK-973 Marksman Rifle Reach Player Level 34
DM-10 Marksman Rifle Reach Player Level 43
SWAT 5.56 Marksman Rifle Available immediately
Tsarkov 7.62 Marksman Rifle Reach Player Level 22
LR 7.62 Sniper Rifle Reach Player Level 49
LW3A1 Frostline Sniper Rifle Available immediately
SVD Sniper Rifle Reach Player Level 25
9mm PM Pistol Available immediately
Grekhova Pistol Reach Player Level 13
GS45 Pistol Reach Player Level 28
Stryder .22 Pistol Reach Player Level 40
CIGMA 2B Launcher Available immediately
HE-1 Launcher Reach Player Level 19
Baseball Bat Melee Reach Player Level 52
Knife Melee Available immediately

That finishes up our look at all weapons in Black Ops 6. We've also got a rundown of all Operators in the game if that's more your speed, as well as a guide to Black Ops 6's release times so you can look up exactly when you can start playing.

Read this next