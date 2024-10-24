Call Of Duty Black Ops 6: All weapons and how to unlock

Looking for a list of all weapons in Black Ops 6? Call Of Duty: Black Ops 6 features an excellent selection of guns for you to unleash upon your foes in multiplayer and zombie matches, and we've got the full rundown of all of the 30+ weapons in the game. Several old franchise favourites are back along with new options - from the explosive, never-run-out-of-ammo XMG to the head-splitting LR 7.62.

Whether you prefer a bullet barrage from a Light Machine Gun or a simple thwack from the Baseball Bat, there's a weapon for you in this roster. In this guide, we've listed all weapons in Call Of Duty: Black Ops 6 and explained how to unlock them.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

All weapons in Black Ops 6

As of the full game's launch, Black Ops 6 boasts 33 weapons in total, ranging from your tried and true Assault Rifles and SMGs to the humble Knife and Baseball Bat. The following table lists all weapons as well as what you need to do to unlock them.

Weapon Weapon Type How To Unlock AK-74 Assault Rifle Reach Player Level 10 AMES 85 Assault Rifle Reach Player Level 19 AS VAL Assault Rifle Reach Player Level 55 Goblin Mk2 Assault Rifle Reach Player Level 46 GPR 91 Assault Rifle Reach Player Level 28 Model L Assault Rifle Reach Player Level 40 XM4 Assault Rifle Available immediately C9 Submachine Gun Available immediately Jackal PDW Submachine Gun Reach Player Level 43 Kompakt 92 Submachine Gun Reach Player Level 49 KSV Submachine Gun Reach Player Level 7 PP-919 Submachine Gun Reach Player Level 37 Tanto .22 Submachine Gun Reach Player Level 16 ASG-89 Shotgun Reach Player Level 31 Marine SP Shotgun Available immediately GPMG-7 Light Machine Gun Reach Player Level 52 PU-21 Light Machine Gun Available immediately XMG Light Machine Gun Reach Player Level 13 AEK-973 Marksman Rifle Reach Player Level 34 DM-10 Marksman Rifle Reach Player Level 43 SWAT 5.56 Marksman Rifle Available immediately Tsarkov 7.62 Marksman Rifle Reach Player Level 22 LR 7.62 Sniper Rifle Reach Player Level 49 LW3A1 Frostline Sniper Rifle Available immediately SVD Sniper Rifle Reach Player Level 25 9mm PM Pistol Available immediately Grekhova Pistol Reach Player Level 13 GS45 Pistol Reach Player Level 28 Stryder .22 Pistol Reach Player Level 40 CIGMA 2B Launcher Available immediately HE-1 Launcher Reach Player Level 19 Baseball Bat Melee Reach Player Level 52 Knife Melee Available immediately

That finishes up our look at all weapons in Black Ops 6. We've also got a rundown of all Operators in the game if that's more your speed, as well as a guide to Black Ops 6's release times so you can look up exactly when you can start playing.