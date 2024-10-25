Looking to build the best AK-74 loadout in Black Ops 6? The AK-74, previously a weapon mostly delegated to Call of Duty's mobile and handheld entries, makes a mighty entrance in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. Featuring a good amount of power that can shine with the right equipment, the AK-74's a very decent contender in the Assault Rifle space.

In this guide, we'll break down our preferred AK-74 loadout, including the best attachments, secondary weapon, perks, and other equipment needed to start racking up killstreaks in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 multiplayer.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Why use the AK-74 in Black Ops 6?

The AK-74 is an Assault Rifle that works well at medium-range, delivering a potent amount of damage per shot. It has a slow fire rate, but if you're skilled at aiming and prefer weapons that reward greater precision, you won't need that super fast shooting anyway. The AK-74's also very reliable in one-on-one encounters, especially if you've got to mow down someone in a hallway with one or two well-timed blasts.

Best AK-74 loadout in Black Ops 6

Muzzle: Ported Compensator

Underbarrel: Ranger Foregrip

Rear Grip: Quickdraw Grip

Magazine: Extended Mag I

Fire Mods: Rapid Fire

Since the AK-74's a bit iffy in the fire rate and speed department, this loadout seeks to rectify those problems while also boosting overall accuracy and handling. The end result will be a gun that shoots straight and is perfect for busting out the big damage that the AK-74 specialises in.

Muzzle: Ported Compensator

Considering that the AK-74 rewards preciseness, it's always a good idea to have some additional accuracy. The Ported Compensator does just that, eliminating vertical recoil and making targets much easier to hit. The Muzzle Brake is a good secondary choice that also amps up accuracy a fair bit.

Underbarrel: Ranger Foregrip

Stick the Ranger Foregrip on this bad boy for a welcome increase to accuracy and mobility. This eliminates horizontal recoil and pairs well with the Ported Compensator, which toned down your vertical recoil. Alternatively, the Vertical Foregrip isn't a bad option, especially if you haven't leveled up the AK-74 too much yet.

Rear Grip: Quickdraw Foregrip

For even better handling, the Quickdraw Grip is an excellent Rear Grip, with the Ergonomic Grip coming in second. By now, the AK-74's overall handling should be buttery smooth compared to what it was before.

Magazine: Extended Mag I

Personal preference here, but the Extended Mag I is always a good supplement to an AR for all the more bullets to shoot people with. The Extended Mag I marks a good balance between additional ammunition and a speedy reload process.

Fire Mods: Rapid Fire

If you've got it, the Rapid Fire Fire Mod is a great way to make up for the AK-74's slightly subpar fire rate. You won't be boosting this firearm to the same level as some of its other Assault Rifle counterparts, but when combined with the other loadout attachments here, Rapid Fire is highly complementary.

Best AK-74 class setup: Secondary weapons

GS45.

Give yourself some aid in a close firefight with the GS45, which can supplement the AK-74 during reloads or let you get off some extra shots in a tight corridor. The 9mm PM is a good alternate handgun that also gets the job done.

Best AK-74 class setup: Equipment and Perks

Equipment: Semtex, Stim Shot, Assault Pack.

Your equipment is largely down to personal preference, but I've found that Semtex is a nice way to cover your tracks when you're running across the map, thanks to its handy timed fuse. Meanwhile, Stim Shot is a great way to heal and refresh your Tactical Sprint, which we'll also augment via the Perks below. Last but not least is the Assault Pack for your field upgrade, which ensures that you'll never run out of bullets.

Perks: Assassin, Gung-Ho, Double Time, Enforcer.

For your Perks, go with Assassin and Gung-Ho. Assassin will show killstreaking enemies on the minimap, and you'll be able to pick up Bounty Packs once you kill them. Gung-Ho, meanwhile, reduces movement penalties when reloading or using equipment, and lets you reload while using your Tactical Sprinting. Follow up with Double Time, which increases the duration of Tactical Sprint.

With three red Perks equipped, you'll unlock the Enforcer Specialty Perk, which gives you a temporary buff to movement speed and health regeneration. Overall, it's a great addition to a nice, speedy build well-attuned to picking off enemies.

Best AK-74 alternatives in Black Ops 6

XM4.

The XM4 is a very solid go-to when it comes to Assault Rifles thanks to its consistency. While the AK-74 specialises in big damage and suffers with a slow fire rate, the XM4 chugs along without any of these problems and is arguably better for players who prioritise firing a lot of shots all at once.

That's a wrap on the best AK-74 loadout in Black Ops 6. If you're a fan of Assault Rifles in general, head to our guide on the best ARs. Or maybe you prefer our best SMGs guide? We've also got guides to the best guns and the best loadouts, if you'd prefer a broad overview of everything Black Ops 6 has to offer. Good luck!