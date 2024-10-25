Looking to build the best C9 loadout in Black Ops 6? The C9 is an effective Submachine Gun that was one of the first acquired during the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 beta. While there are stronger guns to collect as you level up, the C9 is bound to be a starting weapon in many a player's arsenal, and its high firerate is nothing to underestimate. With a few tweaks, it'll go far.

In this guide, we'll break down our preferred C9 loadout, including the best attachments, secondary weapon, perks, and other equipment needed to start shooting down a wide swathe of foes in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 multiplayer.

Why use the C9 in Black Ops 6?

The C9 is essentially the MP5 from previous Call of Duty games in all but name. If you were an MP5 fan in Black Ops Cold War, for instance, you'll like the C9. And if you never heard of the MP5 before, expect a gun that shines in the fire rate and mobility department with excellent TTK (time-to-kill) stats, especially when you're blasting at close range. At mid and long range, you're bound to need better guns, but the C9 does the job especially for players just getting into SMGs.

Best C9 loadout in Black Ops 6

Muzzle: Ported Compensator

Barrel: Long Barrel

Underbarrel: Vertical Foregrip

Magazine: Extended Mag I

Stock: Combat Stock

SMGs bounce all over the place when they shoot and tend to fall apart at long ranges, and the C9 is no exception. This loadout is designed to amplify accuracy, reduce recoil, and increase damage in engagements that aren't up close.

Muzzle: Ported Compensator

Bump up your accuracy with the Ported Compensator, which will ensure that your C9 is actually hitting targets on a regular basis with its bullet spray. The Muzzle Brake is a solid alternate choice, and both are necessities if you decide to stick with the C9 and level it to its max.

Barrel: Long Barrel

We've gone with the Long Barrel for a nice boost to damage range. You're never going to be the most effective gunner when it comes to far-off targets with the C9, but the Long Barrel goes a long way towards offering up more reliable shots against an enemy who's just dancing beyond your reach.

Underbarrel: Vertical Foregrip

Now that your range is extended, let's figure out a solution to reduce recoil. The Vertical Foregrip is the right pick here, offering good synergy with the Long Barrel and dampening horizontal recoil so that every shot you take will count all the more.

Magazine: Extended Mag I

If you want more shots, the Extended Mag I is good for making sure that your SMG burst stays long and true. Not everyone will need the extra ammo, so if you're one of those players then you may want to go with an Optic instead. The Redwell Reflex is an especially good option that's also available very early on. Alternately, you can add the Quickdraw Grip as your Rear Grip to improve your aim-down-sight speed.

Stock: Combat Stock

The Combat Stock is my preferred option for upping aim walking speed and flinch resistance. Both are handy additions especially when you're firing from longer distances. With these plus every other add-on here, the C9 should be much more effective beyond close range.

Best AK-74 class setup: Secondary weapons

GS45.

A handgun like the GS45 works really well at supporting the C9 during moments when you've run out of bullets due to that rapid firing rate. You can also go for a shotgun like the Marine SP, if you prefer a more heavy-duty supplementary firearm.

Best AK-74 class setup: Equipment and Perks

Equipment: Frag, Stim Shot, Assault Pack.

SMGs reward fast movement and staying alive at all costs, so I've gone with the Frag for taking care of opponents from afar and the Stim Shot for a health boost and a refresh to Tactical Sprint. The Assault Pack field upgrade is also valuable considering the heavy rate of ammo you're going to use up with this gun.

Perks: Assassin, Dexterity, Double Time, Enforcer.

Take Assassin to reveal enemies with killstreaks, and use Dexterity and Double Time to improve your speed and mobility when it comes to chasing down those enemies.

After you select these three red Perks, you'll be able to unlock the Enforcer Specialty Perk, which grants a buff to temporary move speed and a buff to health regeneration whenever you kill someone - a potent combo perfect for your purposes.

Best AK-74 alternatives in Black Ops 6

Jackal PDW, Tanto .22.

The Jackal PDW and Tanto .22 are the cream of the crop when it comes to SMGs in Black Ops 6, and edge ahead of the C9 ever so slightly. The Jackal PDW does have lower accuracy than the C9, while the Tanto .22's firepower is superior to both of its fellow Submachine Guns. Nevertheless, it's worth experimenting with all three of these SMGs to see which works best for you.

With that, you've got the lowdown on the best class setup for the C9. If you like the power of Submachine Guns, check out our guide to the best SMGs in Black Ops 6. For Assault Rifles, head to our guide on the best ARs. We've also got guides to the best guns and the best loadouts, if you'd prefer a broad overview of everything Black Ops 6 has to offer. Good luck!