Call Of Duty Black Ops 6: Best guns and tier list

What are the best guns in Black Ops 6? Call Of Duty: Black Ops 6 presents players with 30+ firearms to use in epic firefights, and 12 of these guns are newcomers to the franchise. From Assault Rifles to Shotguns, there's a weapon for everyone, and multiplayer matches are going to be fast and furious as the meta expands and these guns receive buffs and nerfs over the next several weeks.

In this guide, we've divided all of Black Ops 6's guns up into a tier list based on their performance during the beta and the launch of the game. We've also highlighted the top ten guns that we believe are worthy of your time. Read on for our tier list and rundown of the best guns in Call Of Duty: Black Ops 6.

Black Ops 6 best guns tier list

Here's our Black Ops 6 tier list ranking all firearms in the game:

Best AK-74, AMES 85, C9, Jackal PDW, LR 7.62, Marine SP, SVD, Tanto .22, XMG, XM4 S Tier AS VAL, DM-10, GS45, LR 7.62, SVD, SWAT 5.56 A Tier 9mm PM, AEK-973, ASG-89, Kompakt 92, Model L, Stryder .22 B Tier Goblin Mk2, GPMG-7, Grekhova, GPR 91, HE-1, KSV, PU-21, Tsarkov 7.62 C Tier CIGMA 2B, LW3A1 Frostline, PP-919

Let's now rank those ten guns in the Best category, and explain what makes them so strong in the current meta of Black Ops 6.

10. Marine SP

It might be somewhat all over the place, but the Marine SP is a powerhouse. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Activision

The Marine SP is a slow shotgun that's sort of unpredictable when it comes to hitting a target, but it's still a shotgun that can blow the hinges off any door and whoever's standing behind it. The firepower is extravagant if you can nail your target, and thanks to the very fast movement in Black Ops 6, it's very satisfying to run around kamikaze style, knocking enemies down with a Marine SP round to the face. An erratic weapon, to be sure, but a fun one.

9. SVD

Second best Sniper Rifle in the game, for now. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Activision

The SVD's a good semi-auto Sniper Rifle, though not as top-notch as the LR 7.62, in my eyes. You're looking at a fairly trick weapon to aim, and the LR 7.62 feels much more forgiving in comparison. Nevertheless, the damage here is still catastrophic, and with the higher Mag size, you may find yourself gravitating to this gun as you alternate between sniping options.

8. LR 7.62

Pick up the LR 7.62 if you want to see the heads of your targets pop like melons. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Activision

For bolt-action Sniper Rifle fans, the LR 7.62 wins the award as the one shot, one kill weapon of choice. The damage is obviously magnificent, and unlike the SVD, it doesn't feel like you need absolutely perfect headshot aim to take down miscreants from across the map. You'll be dealing with slow-as-molasses handling, which is a pain on smaller maps, but that's par the course with Sniper Rifles.

7. XMG

Look at all that ammo! You'll make good use of it with the XMG. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Activision

The XMG is a Light Machine Gun that has a pretty slow firing rate, but overcompensates for this with an absolutely fat Mag size of 100 that really makes a difference when you need to sustain fire for an extended period of time. Damage is solid and recoil is fairly low, though the handling stinks. That said, if you like LMGs, it's well worth giving the XMG a whirl, as it's certainly the best in the game at this moment.

6. AK-74

The AK-74's got some hefty recoil, but if that's no bother to you, it's a great weapon. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Activision

Unlike its cousin the AMES 85, which has average damage but low recoil, the AK-74 is very capable of shredding enemies, but bounces all over the place when it does so. The slow fire rate is also troublesome. But if you're experienced with tricky guns and don't mind a little bit of blowback, then the AK-74 may very well shine in your hands. And it's really hard to say no to that awesome stopping power. Check out our AK-74 loadout guide for some tips on tweaking firing and speed.

5. C9

Good for running and gunning, and for anyone who mained the MP5 back in the day. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Activision

For all of you nostalgic for the classic MP5 of yesteryear's Call of Duty games, then look no further, for the C9 is that gun under another name. The accuracy here is nice, and the C9's time-to-kill rate is among the highest of all of the weapons on this list. If you utilise a run-and-gun style and are still figuring out which SMG fits you best, the C9 is a great option, and our C9 loadout guide will be a valuable assist. The only reason it isn't higher in our rankings is because the Jackal PDW and Tanto .22 are too good at the moment. Oh well - nerfs will come, and the C9 may benefit from them.

4. AMES 85

If you liked the MCW, you'll probably dig the AMES 85. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Activision

The AMES 85 took a long while to unlock in Black Ops 6's beta, but now that the full game is upon us, there's a good chance that this Assault Rifle will quickly shoot up in the rankings and possibly even take the top spot. We're putting the XM4 ahead of this one for now but it's a matter of preference, honestly.

The AMES 85's main benefits are an excellent fire rate and low recoil. Damage could be better, but all-in-all, the AMES 85 vaguely reminds me of the MCW in Modern Warfare 3, and if you're reading this list, then you know how popular that gun turned out to be. At any rate, leveling up the AMES 85 is a very good strategy if you're aiming for multiplayer domination, and if you equip the Overkill Wildcard Perk, you can pair this gun with one of our top-ranking SMG to really blow holes in the opposition.

3. XM4

An excellent choice for AR newbies and experienced vets, the XM4 is a great addition to your arsenal. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Activision

When it comes to the most impressive Black Ops 6 Assault Rifle, it's a current toss-up between the XM4 and the AMES 85. We're putting the XM4 ahead for being slightly more reliable. This is just a darn solid AR that does what it's told to do as soon as you pick it up, and since many new players gravitate towards Assault Rifles, it's nice to have one that serves as a useful recommendation for all.

Don't be fooled into thinking that the XM4 is just for newbies, as experienced operators can get a lot out of this firearm with a good selection of accessories. Our XM4 loadout guide will tell you what you need to do to boost this weapon in the range department. We recommend a handy optic or something like the Long Barrel for starters.

2. Tanto .22

Depending on your playstyle, the Tanto .22 might be number one. | Image credit: Activision

The Tanto .22 is a mighty fine weapon, and I suspect it'll pull the rug out from under the Jackal PDW in popularity as time goes on. You can expect extremely potent firepower with this gun, and its only tradeoff is a relatively sluggish fire rate, which means that it's not the best idea to get close with the Tanto .22.

That said, at mid-range or when paired with a decent secondary weapon or an attachment to boost its headshot multiplier (try the CHF Barrel) then this SMG truly shines. We'll be keeping a close eye on the Tanto .22, as it's a really powerful tool in the hands of the right player. For now, it gets second place.

1. Jackal PDW

Possibly overpowered and a damn good SMG. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Activision

The Jackal PDW takes the top spot as the gun that dominated Black Ops 6's beta to the point that everyone was using it. While not quite as potent in the full game, the Jackal PDW remains ahead of the pack thanks to all-around quality stats that can beat ARs and Sniper Rifles on most maps. Expect an excellent fire rate, explosive time-to-kill stats, and top-of-the-line mobility and handling when you equip this weapon.

Chances are, the Jackal PDW may get knocked down a few spots once Black Ops 6 evolves. But this SMG is king of the hill for now, and its sick purple Scourge variant remains a very popular choice for everyone who's preordered Black Ops 6's Vault Edition. All of you currently running across multiplayer maps with your glowing Jackal PDW and blasting me at close range - enjoy it while it lasts. For more information on outfitting this impressive SMG to be all it can be, take a gander at out Jackal PDW loadout guide.

And that concludes our rundown of the very best guns in Black Ops 6! For more on some of the guns presented here, take a trip over to our guides to the best ARs and best SMGs in Black Ops 6. Happy shooting, and may you have many happy killstreaks.