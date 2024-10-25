Looking to build the best Jackal PDW loadout in Black Ops 6? The Jackal PDW dominated the meta in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6's beta, plowing through matches with explosive full-auto Submachine Gun bullet spray. Despite not being quite as top-tier in the main game, the Jackal PDW is still a mighty effective weapon for putting your finger to the trigger and getting headshot multipliers.

In this guide, we'll break down our preferred Jackal PDW loadout, including the best attachments, secondary weapon, perks, and other equipment needed to make the most of this heavy-hitting SMG in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 multiplayer.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Why use the Jackal PDW in Black Ops 6?

SMGs are always notorious for delivering a rapid fire rate, and the Jackal PDW achieves this without offering up massive recoil as a tradeoff, which is much appreciated. While there are better guns for mid and long range firefights, when it comes to dashing around the map and shooting someone up close, the Jackal PDW delivers.

If you've preordered the Vault Edition of Black Ops 6, the Jackal PDW also comes with a fancy blueprint variant dubbed Scourge, which not only pastes a pink electrical glow over this gun but also amps up the overpowered factor by providing you with several attachments that you won't need to work to unlock. If you want to blow past the competition fast, in other words, the Jackal PDW (and its Scourge blueprint) will serve you well.

Best Jackal PDW loadout in Black Ops 6

Barrel: CHF Barrel

Underbarrel: Ranger Foregrip

Rear Grip: CQB Grip

Magazine: Extended Mag I

Stock: Infiltrator Stock

This loadout is designed to improve overall movement, while providing decent bumps to firepower as well as recoil control. Basically, the goal here is to turn you into an aggressive, super fast, and deadly operator at close engagements, which is where the Jackal PDW shines.

Barrel: CHF Barrel

Stick the CHF Barrel on the Jackal PDW to amp up firepower. You'll take a dip in accuracy, but once again, the Jackal PDW is never going to be the most accurate weapon in your arsenal. If you do prefer a more accuracy-orientated build, feel free to use the Long Barrel instead. You can even forego a barrel entirely and go with a muzzle like the Suppressor.

Underbarrel: Ranger Foregrip

The Ranger Foregrip is a great way of making up for the accuracy decrease that the CHF Barrel provides. Your mobility will also get a bump, making it all the more easy to hop into position with the Jackal PDW or launch yourself into a sprint to avoid enemy fire.

Rear Grip: CQB Grip

The CQB Grip provides another increase to handling via boosts to sprinting, sliding, and diving. It's a great addition to the overall dexterity of this firearm and comes highly recommended, especially as a supplement to the Ranger Foregrip.

Magazine: Extended Mag I

SMGs burn through bullets at a staggering rate, and the Jackal PDW is no exception to this stereotype. The Extended Mag I is my go-to magazine for most guns, and is very welcome here to add an extra dose of staying power to this weapon. You can even go as high as the Extended Mag II if you like, though I prefer not to, as our overall build here stresses handling, and the heaviness of the Extended Mag II is a little counterintuitive.

Stock: Infiltrator Stock

Last but certainly not least to our loadout is the Infiltrator Stock, which betters your aim-walking speed and makes it easier to mow down the opposition while on the prowl. That said, you can also go with no stock if you like to continue buffing movement speed. If this is your preference, consider putting a laser on the Jackal PDW - the Steady Aim Laser is a good option.

Best Jackal PDW class setup: Secondary weapons

XM4

You're going to need a weapon that's just a tad bit better at picking off enemies from afar, and it might as well be an Assault Rifle. The XM4 is a reliable choice that won't do you wrong, and can be equipped if you choose the Overkill Wildcard, which lets you use another primary weapon as your secondary. Depending on how you outfit it, the XM4 is very much a jack-of-all-trades that works well at all ranges.

Best AK-74 class setup: Equipment and Perks

Equipment: Semtex, Stim Shot, Assault Pack.

Go with Semtex for your lethal equipment and the Stim Shot to heal up between firefights and refresh your Tactical Sprint. The Assault Pack is generally always my first recommendation for field equipment, though you might get some benefit out of the Neurogas, which lets you disorient foes in a gas cloud to either pick them off at your leisure or get away quickly.

Perks: Dexterity, Gung-Ho, Double Time, Enforcer.

All of our perks are designed to supplement the speed and manoeuvrability of this class setup, really letting you get into enemy faces. Dexterity grants reduced weapon motion while jumping sliding, and diving. Meanwhile, Gung-Ho reduces movement penalties when reloading and also lets you reload while using your Tactical Sprint. Double Time, finally, greatly boosts the duration of your Tactical Sprint.

Choosing three red perks will give you the Enforcer Specialty Perk, which grants you a temporary buff to movement speed and health regeneration whenever you kill enemies, which you're ideally going to be doing a lot of with the Jackal PDW.

Best Jackal PDW alternatives in Black Ops 6

C9, Tanto .22.

If you're into Submachine Guns, the C9 and the Tanto .22 are both good alternatives. You can expect better accuracy with the C9, and the Tanto .22 has a slow fire rate but top-of-the-line firepower. It's up to you to decide which SMG you prefer - go on and experiment with all three.

That's all we've got on the best loadout for the Jackal PDW. If you like the power of Submachine Guns, check out our guide to the best SMGs in Black Ops 6. For Assault Rifles, head to our guide on the best ARs. We've also got guides to the best guns and the best loadouts, if you'd prefer a broad overview of everything Black Ops 6 has to offer. Good luck!