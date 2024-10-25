Call Of Duty Black Ops 6: Best loadouts

What are the best loadouts in Black Ops 6? With more than 30 guns to choose from and a plethora of attachments, there are many, many ways to outfit your Operator in Call Of Duty: Black Ops 6. Based on our time in the beta and with the main game, we've taken a hard look at the loadout options available and chosen a select few that we think will accommodate a wide variety of players.

In this guide, we're presenting our top five loadouts in Black Ops 6 based on our experience with the game's current meta. Read on for all of the juicy details, and get ready to introduce some changes to your Operator's arsenal.

Black Ops 6 best loadouts

Click on the name of each loadout to be taken down to that section of the guide.

Best AR loadout

AMES 85

There are lots of great Assault Rifles to play with in Black Ops 6, but we've chosen to highlight the AMES 85 with this particular loadout. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Activision

Optic: Accu-Spot Reflex

Muzzle: Ported Compensator

Barrel: Reinforced Barrel

Rear Grip: Quickdraw Grip

Stock: Balanced Stock

It's a trade-up at the moment regarding which AR dominates the Black Ops 6 meta, and if you take a look at our list of the best Assault Rifles in the game, you'll see that we put the XM4 on top, for now. However, the XM4 works really well as a gun for beginners, so we've put it in another section of this guide. For all other Assault Rifle enjoyers, the AMES 85 is a great choice that blasts bullets with true gusto.

This loadout is designed to maximise the AMES 85's range and amplify accuracy. We suggest taking the Overkill Wildcard Perk when equipping this weapon, as the AMES 85 pairs really nicely with a SMG. Equip the AMES 85 and Jackal PDW together and you'll really be a killing machine.

Best SMG loadout

Jackal PDW

For now, the Jackal PDW is the reigning king of the Submachine Gun pile. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Activision

Barrel: CHF Barrel

Underbarrel: Ranger Foregrip

Rear Grip: CQB Grip

Magazine: Extended Mag I

Stock: Infiltrator Stock

The Jackal PDW is an absolutely vicious weapon with a stellar fire rate that'll tear up opponents at close range. During the beta, this was the meta choice that dominated all matches, and it's still a top-rate choice if you like a good Submachine Gun.

Our guide to the best Jackal PDW loadout has the full details on the ins and outs of the arrangement we've presented here, but in a nutshell, equipping these attachments will make you even faster and supplement an aggressive playstyle. Pair the Jackal PDW with an AR, equip Enforcer Perks, and you're bound to stay high in the rankings of every multiplayer match.

Best Sniper Rifle loadout

LR 7.62

Bolt-action sniping doesn't get much better than the LR 7.62. Just don't try to use this gun in a tight corridor. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Activision

Barrel: Reinforced Barrel

Underbarrel: Precision Handguard

Rear Grip: Quickdraw Grip

Magazine: Extended Mag II

Fire Mods: Rapid Fire

For those who want big headshots, pick up the 7R 7.62. This bolt-action Sniper Rifle is slow and not suitable for small confines, but it shines exactly where a Sniper Rifle ought to excel - at long range. Get yourself secluded in a private corner of the map, aim with the LR 7.62, and watch the kills rack up immediately.

Our loadout here is designed to offer some gentle boosts to bullet velocity and damage range, which are both factors that will come in essential while sniping. To make up for the sluggish rechambering speed on the LR 7.62, we've also tossed on the Rapid Fire mod as well as an Extended Mag. If you want to improve handling further, you could also swap out the Quickdraw Grip for the Ergonomic Grip to help you out in those moments when you need to quickscope.

Best LMG loadout

XMG

If you have a preference for power, the XMG fires a lot in a very short span of time. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Activision

Barrel: Long Barrel

Underbarrel: Vertical Foregrip

Rear Grip: Quickdraw Grip

Magazine: Fast Mag I

Stock: Balanced Stock

Our favourite LMG is the XMG, which has a huge Mag size and chugs bullets out in a nonstop stream. The XMG really stands out with its awesome time-to-kill speeds, and if you just want to shoot like crazy, mobility be damned, this is the gun for you.

Our loadout here is designed to play into the XMG's strengths in order to give you a powerhouse class setup while offering some slight bumps to movement and aim-down-sight speed. Plus even more ammunition, just in case the XMG's immense number of default bullets isn't enough for you. When utilising this loadout, we recommend you go for all Enforcer Perks and maybe supplement your already impressive fire rate with an SMG like the Jackal PDW or the Tanto .22.

Best loadout for beginners

XM4

For a jack-of-all-trades approach, equip the XM4. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Activision

Optic: Merlin Reflex

Barrel: Long Barrel

Underbarrel: Vertical Foregrip

Rear Grip: Quickdraw Grip

Stock: Heavy Stock

For those just getting their feet wet with Black Ops 6's multiplayer, or even newbie Call of Duty players in general, the XM4 is a very nice choice. A popular beta mainstay, the XM4 succeeds at delivering an all-around easy shooting experience to everyone who needs it, and even if you're ready to move on to more advanced guns, this trusty Assault Rifle works expertly with many other firearms as a secondary weapon.

Our XM4 loadout guide has the full explanation of all of the attachments we've chosen here. In brief, we've outfitted the XM4 to increase its viability at longer rangers while also fixing recoil a tad. Overall, beginners should be able to warm up nicely with this loadout, and those who aren't entirely happy with other ARs like the AMES 85 and the AK-47 should be happy as well.

That finishes up our guide to the best loadouts in Call Of Duty: Black Ops 6! If you're still in search of additional info as you figure out your class setup, take a look at our list of all Operators and all weapons in the game. Our comprehensive best guns guide will also be a handy companion as Black Ops 6's meta really takes off.