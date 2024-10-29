Looking to build the best LR 7.62 loadout in Black Ops 6? The LR 7.62 is one of three Sniper Rifles in Call Of Duty: Black Ops 6. All of these guns are powerful weapons in the hands of a trained operator, though the LR 7.62 was an early favourite that won lots of praise in Black Ops 6's beta.

In this guide, we'll explain our preferred LR 7.62 loadout, including the best attachments, secondary weapon, perks, and other equipment needed to make the most of this superb bolt-action Sniper Rifle in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 multiplayer.

Why use the LR 7.62 in Black Ops 6?

All three Sniper Rifles in Black Ops 6 are rock solid, but on a spacious map, the LR 7.62 shines especially bright. It's a big, slow gun, to be sure, but for lining up faraway shots, the low recoil and impressive power at your disposal will come in tremendously handy. In my book, this gun's also a tad stronger than the other bolt-action sniping tool on the block, the LW3A1 Frostline.

Best LR 7.62 loadout in Black Ops 6

Laser: Target Laser

Rear Grip: Quickdraw Grip

Stock: Combat Stock

Magazine: Fast Mag II

Fire Mods: Rapid Fire

At the moment, sniping in Black Ops 6 feels harder than in previous Call of Duty games due to a number of factors, including off-centre aiming and some very obvious vertical recoil. The LR 7.62 already features lower recoil than its competitors, so our attachments focus on improving this rifle in other areas, namely aim-down-sight speed, ammunition, and general handling.

Laser: Target Laser

Lasers are always a matter of personal preference, but considering the aiming issues that Black Ops 6 hits all snipers with, they feel more necessary here than in other Call of Duty games. I like the Target Laser, personally. If you aren't a fan of lasers, then swap this one out for a Muzzle or Barrel attachment - for instance, the Ported Compensator and the Gain-Twist Barrel.

Rear Grip: Quickdraw Grip

The Quickdraw Grip will provide a nice aid in reducing aim-down-sight speed. This is a great asset in those tricky situations when you need to duck into a new position after unleashing a successful shot. For alternate choices, the Ergonomic Grip works well too.

Stock: Combat Stock

Sticking the Combat Stock on the LR 7.62 will do a decent job of countering the heavy flinch that all snipers will find themselves up against in Black Ops 6. The Heavy Stock or Infiltrator Stock are also viable options; just be sure that you put at least some variety of stock on this gun.

Magazine: Fast Mag II

You've only got a Mag size of 4 by default with the LR 7.62 before going empty. Ideally, you'll be able to make every one of those shots count, but just in case, it's worth your while to install a bigger magazine on this gun. The Fast Mag II is my preference, though the Extended Mag II is also a fine choice.

Fire Mods: Rapid Fire

Adding the Rapid Fire mod to all of the Sniper Rifles in Black Ops 6 is heavily recommended. Sniping guns have always been slow, but this unavoidable fact combined with the additional tough circumstances against snipers in Black Ops 6 means that Rapid Fire is essential.

Best LR 7.62 class setup: Secondary weapons

Jackal PDW

Even the most skilled sniper can benefit mightily from a snappy, easy-to-shoot weapon that can have your back in tough situations. At the moment, the Jackal PDW is the one to pick. Our Jackal PDW loadout guide will give you all the details on this excellent SMG.

Best LR 7.62 class setup: Equipment and Perks

Equipment: Flashbang, Stim Shot, Assault Pack.

When sniping, I prefer equipment that can back me up in a tough spot and distract opponents if I require cover. A good Flashbang does the trick, and the Stim Shot is perfect for healing and refreshing Tactical Sprint. Finally, I almost always go with the Assault Pack for my field upgrade, especially when dealing with a low ammo gun like the LR 7.62.

Perks: Ghost, Engineer, Vigilance, Recon.

I tend to go with Recon Perks when I'm using Sniper Rifles. Ghost will make you undetectable by enemy radar and UAV when moving, which is especially useful when it comes to getting into position. Engineer lets you see enemies with killstreaks on the minimap and through walls, which is also perfect for lining up shots, and Vigilance alerts you whenever you're popping up on enemy minimaps.

Once you equip these three blue Perks, you can equip the Recon Specialty Perk, which lets you see enemies through walls for a brief period after a respawn, and also alerts you whenever an enemy is outside of your view. Exceptionally handy!

Best LR 7.62 alternatives in Black Ops 6

LW3A1 Frostline, SVD.

The LW3A1 Frostline is your other bolt-action Sniper Rifle choice in Black Ops 6, and is excellent albeit heftier in the recoil department. Or if you'd like a semi-auto gun with a higher Mag size, give the SVD a try.

That finishes up our LR 7.62 loadout guide. For a full rundown of every firearm in Black Ops 6, refer to our guide on the best guns in our game. Alternatively, we've got lists of how to unlock each weapon and every Operator, if you'd rather have that intel at your disposal!