Looking to build the best Marine SP loadout in Black Ops 6? The Marine SP is one of two Shotguns in Call Of Duty: Black Ops 6, and it's the more traditional of the two. For everyone out there who loves old school pump action Shotguns that can blow a door open (along with whoever's standing behind it), the Marine SP is your only option, and it's a darn good one.

In this guide, we'll explain our favourite Marine SP loadout, including the best attachments, secondary weapon, perks, and other equipment needed to dominate Call of Duty: Black Ops 6's multiplayer.

Why use the Marine SP in Black Ops 6?

You don't have too many choices for Shotguns in Black Ops 6. It's either the Marine SP or the ASG-89, a semi-auto Shotgun that isn't bad, especially for tactical players who don't mind a slower rate of fire. But honestly, if you want the standard Shotgun experience, you've got to go with the Marine SP. For close-quarters explosive power and reliable one-shot kill potential (that's received a slight buff since the beta), this gun gets the job done.

Best Marine SP loadout in Black Ops 6

Muzzle: Modified Choke

Barrel: Long Barrel

Underbarrel: Ranger Foregrip

Stock: Light Stock

Fire Mods: 12 Gauge Slug

Our loadout is designed to make the Marine SP a little faster and less erratic, since - like many pump action shotguns - it suffers from occasional clunkiness, especially in the accuracy and sprint-to-fire department. While we're at it, we've picked some attachments that'll offer gentle boosts to damage range and bullet velocity, just to make those shells hit even harder.

Muzzle: Modified Choke

The Modified Choke is a great Muzzle if you've got it, as it'll increase accuracy and range by reducing bullet spray, which is often the number one reason keeping shotgun blasts from hitting their mark.

Barrel: Long Barrel

For a little bit of help with long range engagements, equip the Long Barrel. You do have a few other options to play with if you'd prefer - the Quick Load Barrel also aids with range, and the Reinforced Barrel is good for a slight boost to Mag size.

Underbarrel: Ranger Foregrip

The Ranger Foregrip continues improving our accuracy and mobility, and will pair very well with our Stock choice, detailed below. Your alternate choice here is the Precision Foregrip, which specifically targets aiming idle sway and horizontal recoil.

Stock: Light Stock

For good synergy with the mobility boosts provided by the Ranger Foregrip, equip the Light Stock. You can also go with the Balanced Stock, or if you'd prefer a less orthodox choice, the Quickdraw Stock (which will worsen your aim-down-sight bullet spread, fair warning).

Fire Mods: 12 Gauge Slug

The 12 Gauge Slug was made for amping up shotgun bullet velocity and damage range, so put it on the Marine SP posthaste. If you'd rather let off more shots in quick succession, you can also get by with the Rapid Fire mod here.

Best Marine SP class setup: Secondary weapons

XM4

I usually like to pair a Shotgun with an Assault Rifle for those moments when you need a more straightforward gun. Out of all of the ARs in Black Ops 6, the XM4 comes out on top for me, though others swear by the AMES 85. Either way, the ease of use that comes with the XM4 makes it a great supplementary weapon in the midst of a tough match.

Best Marine SP class setup: Equipment and Perks

Equipment: Semtex, Stim Shot, Assault Pack.

Go with the Semtex to blow folks up with a timed fuse, which can come in handy if you're rushing through a corridor with hostiles on your heels. The Stim Shot will heal you and recharge your Tactical Sprint, while the Assault Pack will ensure that you never run out of shells.

Perks: Assassin, Gung-Ho, Double Time, Enforcer.

Go full-on with your red Perks here. Take Assassin to mark killstreaking enemies on your map, Gung-Ho to reload while using your Tactical Sprint, and Double Time to increase the duration of your Tactical Sprint. All of these Perks will be perfect for close-quarters fights and those moments when you need to reposition yourself before delivering a Marine SP blast to the face.

After equipping these three perks, you can use the Enforcer Specialty Perk, which confers a temporary buff to movement speed and health regeneration. Good stuff to maintain a run and gun shotgun playstyle!

Best Marine SP alternatives in Black Ops 6

ASG-89, Jackal PDW.

The only real alternate you have in the Shotgun department is the ASG-89, which as we previously mentioned is a semi-auto weapon that necessitates a slightly different playstyle. If you'd rather maintain the up-close-and-personal tactics that a shotgun rewards, it may be worth your while to experiment with another gun - for instance, the best SMG in the game, the Jackal PDW. See our Jackal PDW loadout guide for more info.

That brings our Marine SP loadout guide to a close. For a full rundown of every firearm in Black Ops 6, refer to our guide on the best guns in the game. Alternately, we've got lists of how to unlock each weapon and every Operator, if you'd rather have that intel at your disposal!