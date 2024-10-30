Looking to build the best quickscope loadout in Black Ops 6? Quickscoping's a different beast when compared to regular sniping. Instead of setting up shop in a far corner of the map and taking a well-timed shot, you're going to be aiming at close-range, shooting directly after switching to your scope, and hopefully dealing big sniper damage without having to be patient. The rewards are high, but in Call Of Duty: Black Ops 6 - a game where all Sniper Rifles suffer from nasty vertical recoil and troublesome off-centre aiming - the risk is also considerably high.

That said, one of Black Ops 6's Sniper Rifles fits the criteria for an admirable quickscoping tool. In this guide, we'll explain our preferred quickscope loadout, including the best attachments, secondary weapon, perks, and other equipment needed to rack up killstreaks in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6's multiplayer.

Best quickscope loadout in Black Ops 6

LW3AI Frostline

Laser: Target Laser

Barrel: Short Barrel

Comb: Commando Riser

Stock: Heavy Stock

Fire Mods: Rapid Fire

The LW3AI Frostline may have ranked last on our list of the best Sniper Rifles in Black Ops 6, but since there are only three sniping guns in the entire game and they're all pretty good, don't underestimate this weapon. While the SVD and LR 7.62 are arguably superior when it comes to regular sniping, it's hard to deny the speed and relatively lightweight feel of the LW3AI Frostline. This mobility will go a long way in close engagements, and as long as you're accurate with bolt-action guns, you can certainly nail those one-shot kills to the head and upper body. Thus, we're selecting the LW3AI Frostline as our quickscoping weapon of choice, and with the following loadout, this gun really fills a good niche in Black Ops 6's meta.

Laser: Target Laser

Since Black Ops 6's crosshairs are very finicky, lasers come with a much heavier recommendation than they do in previous Call of Duty titles. The Target Laser will reduce aiming idle sway and improve your overall steadiness, which is pivotal when quickscoping at close range. If you've got it, the Strelok Laser is also excellent.

Barrel: Short Grip

You've got to stay highly mobile as a quickscoper, and the Short Barrel will help by amplifying your aim-down-sight and sprint-to-fire speeds. If you prefer a bump to bullet velocity, you can also go for the Reinforced Barrel, but I'd rather stress mobility over all else.

Stock: Heavy Stock

The flinch while sniping in Black Ops 6 feels extremely intrusive, and you're going to need a Stock of some kind in order to stablise yourself. The Heavy Stock is a very good option for keeping your shots from going wayward, though the Combat Stock will also serve nicely.

Comb: Commando Riser

The Commando Riser improves aim-down-sight and sprint-to-fire speed even more, working in tandem with the Short Grip barrel. Once again, movement and speed are key stats to emphasise in making this class setup the best it can be.

Fire Mods: Rapid Fire

Rapid Fire is a no-brainer, and this mod should go on all Sniper Rifles in Black Ops 6. For a fast moving quicksniper, it's absolutely pivotal to keep you competitive against other guns intended for close-range usage.

Best quickscope class setup: Secondary weapons

C9

I'm putting the C9 here because its time-to-kill rate is excellent and perfect for a run and gun quickscope playstyle. During those moments when your LW3AI Frostline's sluggish foundations start to rear their head, the C9 will have your back. Keep in mind that in order to equip a primary weapon as your secondary, you'll need to select the Overkill Wildcard Perk.

Best quickscope class setup: Equipment and Perks

Equipment: Flashbang, Combat Axe, Assault Pack.

Go with the Flashbang to disorient enemies and make them vulnerable to your well-timed shots. To give yourself style points and live up to Call of Duty quickscoping tradition, take the Combat Axe as your lethal equipment option, because if all else fails, a sharp blade to the head will always do the trick. Last but not least, I almost always like the Assault Pack for my field upgrade thanks to the extra ammunition it provides.

Perks: Ghost, Engineer, Cold-Blooded.

Recon Perks work well for most Sniper Rifle loadouts, and the same is true here. Ghost will keep you undetectable by enemy radar, while Engineer lets you see enemies with killstreaks on the minimap and through walls. Cold-Blooded is a fun add-on that makes you undetectable by AI targeting, thermal optics, and player-controlled scorestreaks.

Once these are equipped, you'll unlock the Recon Specialty Perk, which briefly reveals enemies through walls when you spawn, giving you a good sense of where to go to unleash your sniping fury.

Best quickscope alternatives in Black Ops 6

LR 7.62

The LR 7.62's really your only other option for a decent quickscope loadout, since it's also got that bolt-action one shot, one kill potential. It's slower though, and honestly better tuned to regular sniping. If you really want to give this gun a try as an alternate, see our guide to what we consider the best LR 7.62 loadout.

That's a wrap on our quickscope loadout guide. For a full rundown of every firearm in Black Ops 6, refer to our guide on the best guns in the game. Alternatively, we've got lists of how to unlock each weapon and every Operator, if you'd rather have that intel at your disposal!