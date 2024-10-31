What's the best Shotgun in Black Ops 6? There are only two Shotguns in Call Of Duty: Black Ops 6 - the pump action Marine SP and the semi-auto ASG-89 - so you don't have much to choose between if you're a lover of heavy duty weapons that really unleash a kick. Both Shotguns feel very different, however, and while you can certainly level up both if you so desire, only one is going to prove the most effective at delivering the classic Shotgun experience.

In this guide, we've ranked both weapons and explained our reasoning for picking the best Shotgun in Call Of Duty: Black Ops 6.

What is the best Shotgun in Black Ops 6?

Reliable and great for unleashing those slugs. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Activision

The best Shotgun in Black Ops 6 is the Marine SP.

This was the Shotgun that beta players got to know very well, and it's still the one that's available immediately in the full game. Frankly, out of the two choices that you've got to play with, the Marine SP is the one that actually "feels" like a Shotgun thanks to that classic pump action gameplay. It's not the most consistent gun in the game - you'll need to deal with bullet spray, and it also has a slow sprint-to-fire speed. At close ranges, you'll be okay by default, but it'll take some work to increase the overall accuracy and control of this weapon.

All of this is just part of the grind when it comes to Shotguns in general though. If you outfit this gun with the attachments in our best Marine SP loadout, you'll do just fine. Basically, you want a Muzzle like the Modified Choke to reduce bullet spread, the Long Barrel to increase range, and the Ranger Foregrip and Light Stock to boost accuracy and mobility. Stick the 12 Gauge Slug on there to nail that traditional Shotgun feel even further, and combine this arrangement of attachments with some Enforcer Perks to be an unstoppable force, more than capable of blowing holes in anyone who dares to flit across your vision.

What about the ASG-89?

Not quite my cup of tea, but it's fun in Zombie mode. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Activision

The ASG-89 is a semi-auto Shotgun that becomes available at level 31. Obviously, it has different handling and rewards tactical shooting more than an in-your-face style. Frankly, it isn't my favourite, but that's mostly just because I've never really vibed with semi-auto Shotguns. If I'm going to use a Shotgun, I want the careful pump action experience, not a weapon that sort of feels like an Assault Rifle or a Submachine Gun, because there are already tonnes of those in Black Ops 6 - I mean, just look at the top players in our best guns guide.

That said, the ASG-89 is really good at clearing crowds thanks to powerful one-shot kill potential, which is probably why it's proven to be a favoured gun in Zombie matches. I recommend outfitting this weapon with a Suppressor, a Short Barrel, the Precision Foregrip and a good Magazine like the Extended Mag II. You could also put a Light Stock on this sucker or the Rapid Fire mod to improve the fire rate and just unload damage. It'll never be my preferred Shotgun, but even I can't deny the appeal of using this loadout to mow down undead hordes.

That wraps up our analysis of the two Shotguns in Call Of Duty: Black Ops 6. If you're interested in dabbling in other types of guns, take a peek at our guides to the best ARs, the best SMGs, and the best Sniper Rifles. We've also got info on how to unlock every weapon and every Operator in the game. Last but not least is our list of the best loadouts in Black Ops 6. Good luck, and happy shooting!