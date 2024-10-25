What are the best SMGs in Black Ops 6? Submachine Guns, better known as SMGs, are popular mainstays in the Call Of Duty series for close-range engagements. Anyone who loves a good balance between a blazing fire rate and solid mobility will find much to offer with a SMG, and Call Of Duty: Black Ops 6 provides a nice selection of Submachine Guns for you to mow down the opposition with.

In this guide, we've divided all SMGs in the game into a tier list, based on our time playing the Black Ops 6 beta and full game. Read on for our complete rundown of the best SMG in Call Of Duty: Black Ops 6!

What is the best SMG in Black Ops 6?

The best SMG in Black Ops 6 right now is the Jackal PDW. It was the gun that dominated the meta in Call Of Duty: Black Ops 6's beta, blasting through all other contenders with a really solid rapid fire rate. It's not quite as over-the-top in the full release as it was in the beta, but this SMG can still run circles around opponents in most matches and is worthy of our top spot, though the Tanto .22 is a very close contender that may outclass it as Black Ops 6 continues to evolve.

Here is our tier list of SMGs in Black Ops 6:

Jackal PDW Tanto .22 C9 Kompakt 92 KSV PP-919

From best to worst, we've outlined the major details of each SMG below, with some more explanation about why we've ranked them as we have.

1. Jackal PDW

So good that they called it broken in the beta, the Jackal PDW's still darn good. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Activision

As we previously stated above, the Jackal PDW kicks butt. The accuracy might be lower than the C9 and the firepower not quite as potent as the Tanto .22, but the overall handling and mobility is superior, and the Jackal PDW's high fire rate, great time-to-kill stats, and solid range are everything you could want from an SMG.

Our Jackal PDW loadout guide has all the details on how to make the most of the best SMG in Black Ops 6. Also note that the Jackal PDW has a neat Scourge variant which is available to folks who've preordered Black Ops 6's Vault Edition. Not only does the Scourge version look cool, with an eerie purple electrical veneer radiating across the gun, but it also comes with multiple attachments that you won't need to work to unlock - letting you start outfitting this excellent weapon right away.

2. Tanto .22

Want to stop a truck in its path? Hit it with the Tanto .22. | Image credit: Activision

Some folks put the Tanto .22 ahead of the Jackal PDW, and it is somewhat up to personal preference. The Tanto .22's firepower surpasses the Jackal PDW, but it has lesser attributes in all other areas, notably in a very slow fire rate. That said, if you prefer power that can decimate opponents in just two shots, the Tanto .22 may be the SMG for you, leaving all other contenders in the dust.

Notably, the Tanto .22 is pretty jaw-dropping if you equip it with attachments like the CHF Barrel, which will improve its headshot multiplier, and the Compensator muzzle, which helps with recoil. Your own personal playstyle as well as your accuracy with making those all-powerful shots will determine how the Tanto .22 ranks on your own personal list, but we're putting it at number two.

3. C9

A good option for anyone who's never dealt with SMGs before. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Activision

The C9's got great accuracy that's technically better than the Jackal PDW, and performs admirably out of the box, if not necessarily surpassing expectations. In all honestly, the C9 is basically the MP5 from previous Call of Duty games, so you should know what to expect if you included the MP5 in your arsenal in the past.

This gun works well as a beginner's SMG and is great for figuring out your playstyle when it comes to Submachine Guns. It lacks the smooth-as-butter feel of the Jackal PDW and the sheer stopping power of the Tanto .22, but it still is very good. For more on outfitting the C9 and going far with what works as an excellent beginner's SMG, see our C9 loadout guide.

4. Kompakt 92

A good, speedy SMG that works well in close-range engagements. | Image credit: Activision

Nice and compact just like the name, the Kompakt 92 empties bullets at a very zippy clip. The damage rate isn't anything to applaud, but at close-range battles this is a nice SMG to have by your side, especially if you're fond of handguns or are a highly mobile player. Pair it with a secondary gun that hits a little heavier for a nice combination.

5. KSV

Not a bad KSV for an aggressive and swift operator, but there are better choices. | Image credit: Activision

The KSV makes its debut in Black Ops 6 as a fast-to-aim SMG with decent damage. The recoil is unfortunately more noticeable than the guns at the head of this list, making it feel like more of a middle-of-the-road option at the moment - though operators with fast playstyles might still like it.

6. PP-919

This SMG sure packs a lot of ammo, but is ammo all that matters? | Image credit: Activision

You'll get lots of ammunition with the PP-919 with a very welcome 64 rounds in your magazine, but unfortunately the mobility and firing rate is nothing to really shout about. Considering that there are plenty of other ways to up your ammo in Black Ops 6, the PP-919 falls to the end of the pack.

That finishes up our guide to the best SMG in Black Ops 6. We've also got a list of the best Assault Rifles in the game, if that's more your speed. While you're at it, check out our guides to the best guns and the best loadouts, if you'd prefer a broad overview of everything Black Ops 6 has to offer. Good luck!