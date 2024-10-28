What's the best Sniper Rifle in Black Ops 6? Sniper Rifles are always a popular choice for players who enjoy aiming steady from across a map, getting a target in their scope, and popping off for a solid headshot. Call Of Duty: Black Ops 6 makes sniping fairly tricky, however, with all three Sniper Rifles offering up noticable vertical recoil, lots of flinch, and off-centre aiming, just to throw a wrench in the plans of everyone out there who loves quickscoping.

Despite these hurdles, however, the trinity of Sniper Rifles on display are all powerful damage dealers that are more than capable of toppling an operator on a rival team instantly, as long as you're a practiced shot. Which one takes gold, which takes silver, and which must settle for bronze? Read on, as we've written out a tier list and explained our reasoning in this guide for the best Sniper Rifle in Call Of Duty: Black Ops 6.

What is the best Sniper Rifle in Black Ops 6?

The best Sniper Rifle in Black Ops 6 right now is the SVD, though it is a close contest. While all three of Black Ops 6's Sniper Rifles have tremendous potential to nail those one-shot-kills, the SVD edges out on top thanks to a faster firerate that's simply going to appease more players. Since it's a semi-automatic weapon, the SVD's also a tad more forgiving and easier to get used to than the bolt-action LR 7.62 and LW3AI Frostline, especially for players new to sniping.

Here is our tier list of all three Sniper Rifles in Black Ops 6:

SVD LR 7.62 LW3A1 Frostline

From best to worst, we've outlined the major details of each Sniper Rifle below, with some more explanation about why we've ranked them as we have.

1. SVD

For superb scoping and fast shooting, you can't go wrong with the SVD. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Activision

The SVD comes out ahead of the competition, winning awards not only for its great firerate, which we already mentioned above, but also for its speedy handling and smooth-as-butter scoping. Since you won't have to fiddle around with a bolt when it comes to this gun, you'll have more freedom to rack up headshots and enjoy the substantial Mag size, which is 10 when compared to the LR 7.62 and the LW3AI Frostline's 5. Until the SVD gets nerfed, this is our gun of choice for making precise long-range shots with minimal faff.

2. LR 7.62

A great weapon, albeit sluggish at times. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Activision

The LR 7.62 delivers stunning damage and may very well be your favourite gun if you're experienced with bolt-action rifles. On big maps, there's very little wrong with this weapon. But on smaller maps, it's hard to make an argument for using the LR 7.62 over the SVD, since the slow handling quickly becomes noticeable. Changes over the course of Black Ops 6's seasons may make the LR 7.62 outclass the SVD, but for now, this gun goes in the number two slot.

3. LW3AI Frostline

A great looking gun, though at the moment I'm putting it in third place. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Activision

The LW3AI Frostline offers up good damage and is solid for quickscoping. But it doesn't feel as effective as the other two options on this list, especially due to a very noticeable recoil, which is no joke considering how heavy vertical recoil already is in Black Ops 6. That said, you could put a Muzzle Braze on this gun to make it more viable, and I personally consider it the coolest looking weapon out of the three Sniper Rifles. So despite not quite beating its competition in the rankings, it's still a fine choice, especially if you want to snipe with style.

With that, your Sniper Rifle choices have been laid out for you - now go out there and start getting targets in your sights. For more on the most effective weapons in Black Ops 6, take a look at our guides to the best Assault Rifles and the best SMGs. We've also got a tier list of all guns in the game if you just want a quick peek at the current meta. Happy shooting!