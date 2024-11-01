Looking to build the best Tanto .22 loadout in Black Ops 6? The Tanto .22 comes out of the gate fast and heavy in Call Of Duty: Black Ops 6, mowing down the opposition with hard-hitting power. With excellent three shot killing potential, the Tanto .22 shines in close and mid-range encounters and can easily go toe-to-toe with an Assault Rifle.

In this guide, we'll break down our preferred Tanto .22 loadout, including the best attachments, secondary weapon, perks, and other equipment needed to make this already stellar SMG the cream of the crop in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6's multiplayer.

Why use the Tanto .22 in Black Ops 6?

At the moment, when it comes to the best SMG in Black Ops 6, there are two weapons that are right there at the top - the Tanto .22 and its close rival, the Jackal PDW. I personally rate the Jackal PDW somewhat higher, but the Tanto .22 is still excellent, especially in the firepower department. The fire rate is slow, but with the right attachments we can fix that to make it blast through its competition. Chances are, as Black Ops 6's meta evolves and guns get buffs and nerfs, the Tanto .22 might end up as head of the pack. So if you dig SMGs, it's worth your time to start getting invested in this weapon.

Best Tanto .22 loadout in Black Ops 6

Muzzle: Compensator

Barrel: Long Barrel

Underbarrel: Vertical Foregrip

Stock: Balanced Stock

Fire Mods: Rapid Fire

Our loadout is designed to rectify the Tanto .22's sluggish fire rate. We're also going to work on its mobility, leaning into the idea of using this gun as a close and medium range blaster.

Muzzle: Compensator

The Compensator will give us a much appreciated assist to vertical recoil control. If you don't want to use the Compensator and would prefer a more stealth-orientated approach, then the Tanto .22 also works well with the Suppressor Muzzle, which will keep your location off the enemy's minimap.

Barrel: Long Barrel

For an improvement to range that'll make the Tanto .22 a little better beyond close distances, equip the Long Barrel. For anyone struggling with accuracy, the Short Barrel is okay too, but I personally always go with the Long Barrel to make this gun's considerable damage a wee bit more viable.

Underbarrel: Vertical Foregrip

While the Compensator is handling our vertical recoil, the Vertical Foregrip will help us out nicely with horizontal recoil. The Ranger Foregrip will also suffice as an alternate choice, especially if you decide to go with the Short Barrel instead of its longer counterpart.

Stock: Balanced Stock

To supplement our mobile build, the Balanced Stock works well for nice boosts to handling and all-around movement. Going with No Stock is also a viable option if you want to be ultra sleek and fast with nothing holding you back whatsoever.

Fire Mods: Rapid Fire

I like putting Fire Mods on most of my SMG loadouts to really take advantage of the fast firing potential of a Submachine Gun. The Rapid Fire mod is a great option, albeit one that does give us some recoil - but nothing too serious that our Muzzle and Underbarrel choices can't straighten out.

Best Tanto .22 class setup: Secondary weapons

XM4

If you equip the Overkill Wildcard, you can use another primary weapon as your secondary, which means pairing the Tanto .22 with something like the XM4 is possible. The SMG and AR combo can't be beat, though if you'd rather not go the Overkill route, you can get by with using any Pistol as your secondary.

Best Tanto .22 class setup: Equipment and Perks

Equipment: Impact Grenade, Stim Shot, Assault Pack.

Equipment is largely a matter of what works best for your personal playstyle, but when I'm rocking the Tanto .22, I've found success with the Impact Grenade for accurate explosive power that can back me up in a pinch. The Stim Shot is a no-brainer for healing and a nice means of refreshing Tactical Sprint. And the Assault Pack will keep you in the game for longer periods of time, giving you those fresh ammo re-ups.

Perks: Dexterity, Gung-Ho, Double Time, Enforcer.

I've gone with Perks orientated around speed and manoeuvrability here. Dexterity will reduce weapon sway while jumping, sliding, and diving, while Gung-Ho lets you reload while using your Tactical Sprint. Double Time goes hand-in-hand with Gung-Ho, lengthening the duration of your Tactical Sprint.

Finish this trinity of Perks with the Enforcer Specialty Perk, which will offer you a nice, welcome buff to movement speed and health regeneration whenever you score a kill.

Best Tanto .22 alternatives in Black Ops 6

Jackal PDW.

I've already mentioned it all throughout this guide, but the Jackal PDW is the Tanto .22's close competitor and worthy of your time and attention. You'll get a better fire rate with the Jackal PDW along with expert time-to-kill stats. The power isn't as blow-your-socks off as the Tanto .22, but a lot of players will find the Jackal PDW a speedier and arguably easier shooting experience. Our Jackal PDW loadout guide has more details.

That finishes our guide to the best loadout for the Tanto .22. For a full rundown of every firearm in Black Ops 6, refer to our guide on the best guns in the game. We've also got lists of how to unlock each weapon and every Operator, if you'd rather have that intel at your disposal!