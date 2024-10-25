Looking to build the best XM4 loadout in Black Ops 6? The XM4 returns from previous Call Of Duty games to deliver some tried and true goodness into the hands of Assault Rifle fans in Call Of Duty: Black Ops 6. This gun is one of the first you can turn to if you're just getting your feet wet with ARs, and it's an excellent jack-of-all-trades option.

In this guide, we'll break down our preferred XM4 loadout, including the best attachments, secondary weapon, perks, and other equipment needed to fire fast and hard in Call Of Duty: Black Ops 6 multiplayer.

Why use the XM4 in Black Ops 6?

The XM4 was the first weapon available to Black Ops 6 beta players, and for good reason. It's an all-around firearm that offers up decent stats in all areas, and comes well recommended to all beginners who are searching for a reliable gun to stick with for the long term. The XM4 also makes for a solid supplementary to many of the other guns in the game. Pair the XM4 with an SMG like the Jackal PDW, for instance, and you're bound to perform admirably in most multiplayer brawls.

Best XM4 loadout in Black Ops 6

Optic: Merlin Reflex

Barrel: Long Barrel

Underbarrel: Vertical Foregrip

Rear Grip: Quickdraw Grip

Stock: Heavy Stock

The XM4's already got a high fire rate and shreds enemies at close range, so most of our loadout options here are intended to tweak the gun's performance at longer ranges while offering some welcome boosts to recoil control. Obviously, the XM4 isn't terrible out of the box, but we can make it just a wee bit more effective at targeting distant foes with the following attachments.

Optic: Merlin Reflex

Optics are largely up to personal preference, and I've gone with the Merlin Reflex here. The Merlin Mini or the PrismaTech Reflex are also solid picks. Whatever you choose, putting an optic on the XM4 is highly recommended, since the regular iron sight on this gun is pretty blah.

Barrel: Long Barrel

Stick the Long Barrel on the XM4 as soon as you get it. You'll instantly be more effective at longer range firefights and your damage range will increase nicely. If you're a fiend for nailing enemies in the noggin and would rather get an increased headshot multiplier, choose the CHF Barrel instead.

Underbarrel: Vertical Foregrip

The Vertical Foregrip works well alongside the Long Barrel for lessening horizontal recoil and keeping you in the fight from far off distances. Once you've unlocked it, you could also go with the Precision Foregrip for additional expertise at long range engagements.

Rear Grip: Quickdraw Grip

The Quickdraw Grip is my preferred Rear Grip in most situations, giving us quicker ADS (aim down sights) speed. The Ergonomic Grip is also great, but as it takes a while to unlock, the Quickdraw Grip is better for most situations.

Stock: Heavy Stock

Finally we've got the Heavy Stock, which gives us flinch resistance. This is a good way to avoid messing up long range shots, and a nice insurance policy to continue ensuring that the XM4 is more reliable from far off vantage points.

Best XM4 class setup: Secondary weapons

Jackal PDW

If you choose the Overkill Wildcard, you can equip another primary weapon as your secondary. I like the AR plus SMG combo, so give the Jackal PDW a whirl if you're the same. You can also go with a simple handgun like the GS45 if you'd rather have a no-nonsense alternate firearm by your side that's a bit lighter and more mobile.

Equipment and Perks

Equipment: Frag, Concussion, Assault Pack.

Equip Frag and Concussion to give you extra damage at your disposal and the occasional grenade to slow down enemy movement and aiming. I almost always go for the Assault Pack in my field equipment slot and here, it's no different. If you're skilled at conserving ammunition, then consider picking something like the Neurogas instead.

Perks: Assassin, Dexterity, Double Time, Enforcer.

There are plenty of Perks that work well with the XM4, but I went for the all red Enforcer perks, since those are my preferred style most of the time. Assassin marks killstreaking enemies on your map and gives you Bounty Packs when they're killed, Dexterity grants reduced weapon motion while jumping sliding, and diving, and Double Time increases the duration of your Tactical Sprint.

Equipping all three of these red perks lets you access the Enforcer Specialty Perk, which offers a temporary buff to movement speed and health regeneration, both of which will serve you well as you dominate with the XM4.

Best XM4 alternatives in Black Ops 6

AMES 85, AK-47.

The AMES 85 is a really handsome Assault Rifle that boasts little recoil and excellent handling. If you'd rather go for really big damage, then the AK-47 might be a better fit, providing some of the biggest bang for your buck when it comes to ARs in Black Ops 6.

That's all we've got on the best loadout for the XM4. If you're a fan of Assault Rifles in general, head to our guide on the best ARs. Or maybe you prefer our best SMGs guide? We've also got guides to the best guns and the best loadouts, if you'd prefer a broad overview of everything Black Ops 6 has to offer. Good luck!