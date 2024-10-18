Looking for the Black Ops 6 release time? This year's Call Of Duty is almost upon us, and Black Ops 6 continues the franchise's long tradition of Cold War-era drama mixed with blazing multiplayer firefights. All players will be able to enjoy the game starting on October 25, but depending on what part of the world you live in, the time you'll be able to boot up Black Ops 6 differs. US West Coast folks and everyone who's pre-ordered the game will also be able to start playing a tad bit earlier, thanks to the wonder of time zones and preloading.

Below, we'll list all of Call Of Duty: Black Ops 6's release times, as well as when you can preload the full game.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Black Ops 6 release times

Image credit: Activision

You can find the breakdown of Black Ops 6 release times on PC for your region below:

Los Angeles: 9pm PDT (Thursday, October 24)

9pm PDT (Thursday, October 24) Mexico City: 10pm CST (Thursday, October 24)

10pm CST (Thursday, October 24) New York: 12am EDT (Friday, October 25)

12am EDT (Friday, October 25) São Paulo: 1am BRT (Friday, October 25)

1am BRT (Friday, October 25) London: 5am BST (Friday, October 25)

5am BST (Friday, October 25) Paris: 6am CEST (October 25)

6am CEST (October 25) Johannesburg: 6am SAST (Friday, October 25)

6am SAST (Friday, October 25) Stockholm: 6am CEST (Friday, October 25)

6am CEST (Friday, October 25) Dubai: 8am GST (Friday, October 25)

8am GST (Friday, October 25) Seoul: 1pm KST (Friday, October 25)

1pm KST (Friday, October 25) Tokyo: 1pm JST (Friday, October 25)

1pm JST (Friday, October 25) Sydney: 3pm AEDT (Friday, October 25)

Black Ops 6 preload times

If you've already pre-purchased Black Ops 6, you can start preloading the full game on October 21 at 9am PT to ensure that you'll be able to dive into the campaign, multiplayer, and zombie modes at launch. On PC, the game will become available to play according to your region on October 24 between 4AM PT and 11PM PT.

Image credit: Activision

That's a wrap on the Call Of Duty: Black Ops 6 release times. Keep your eyes peeled on Rock Paper Shotgun during launch for gun guides, weapon lists, and other resources that'll help you dominate multiplayer and wrack up a killstreak like none other.