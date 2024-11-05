Want to open the safe in the Rook safehouse in Call Of Duty: Black Ops 6's campaign? Black Ops 6 offers up one of the stronger Call Of Duty single-player campaigns in recent memory, and there are a number of secrets waiting to be discovered. Chief among these are hidden safes containing a nice $1000, which goes a long way towards upgrading your equipment. Of these safes, the one in the campaign's safehouse, known as the Rook, is by far the hardest to unlock.

If you're struggling to figure out how to get your thousand dollars, we're here to assist. In this guide, we'll reveal the solutions to all of the Rook's safe code puzzles in Call Of Duty: Black Ops 6.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

All Rook safe code puzzles

The Rook is the safehouse and central hub of Black Ops 6's campaign. Ironically, it features the hardest-to-crack safe in the entire game, featuring several puzzles and a fair degree of randomisation. You'll need to solve a boiler room puzzle, a piano puzzle, a decryption puzzle, a hacking and lockpicking puzzle, and finally a radio puzzle.

Boiler room puzzle

First head into the basement/boiler room of the Rook. The door to the basement is located in a hallway just to the right of the main briefing room, around the corner from where Woods is sitting. Go through the door, go downstairs, and continue through another door on your right to access the boiler room.

Turn that Boiler twice, then the Fuel once, followed by the Pilot, and then the Boiler twice again. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Activision

You can find a note on the table near the boiler that explains how to solve the puzzle. In short, you'll need to turn the valves in the following order: Boiler, Boiler, Fuel, Pilot, Boiler, Boiler. The Pilot light should turn green if you do this correctly, and you'll hear a ringing sound. A hidden door will open elsewhere in the Rook.

Piano puzzle

To get to the door, return upstairs and enter the room with the piano left of the briefing room. Pick up the Blacklight from the table near the piano and use it above the piano and around the room. You'll see the following arrows and Cyrillic letter combinations: 1. Ми, 2. Рe, 3. Cи, 4. До, 5. Pe.

Here's the correct order to play the keys, just in case you're having trouble remembering the order written on the walls. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Activision

If you interact with the piano and use the Blacklight above the keys, you'll see that the letters correspond with certain keys. Play the keys in the order that they appear on the walls. A new hidden door to the right of the piano will open.

Decryption puzzle

Enter, go down, and you'll be in front of a heavy door. This is the door connected with the boiler room puzzle, and should already be open if you're following this guide. Go inside and follow the corridor until you get to a keypad. Use the Blacklight on the keypad lights to see fingerprints. The correct combination is ramdomised, and you need to try and guess the door combination based on the digits that shine brightest under the Blacklight.

An easy way to determine if a number is used in the combination is to input a string of the same digit first. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Activision

This sounds tough, but you have an infinite number of tries to do this. Numbers will appear green in the decryption log if they're in the right spot, yellow if they're in the wrong spot, and red if they're incorrect. Come to think of it, this is basically Wordle, just with numbers.

Hacking/lockpicking puzzle

In the following room, you'll find a computer you can hack around the corner. Interact with it and you'll be faced with another puzzle where you need to figure out code words which are assigned to numbers at the top of the screen. The words are the same for everyone, though the order is randomised: BUNKER, HOLDING, ROOM, OPEN.

Here you can see we got the word HOLDING first, followed by ROOM. Your order might be slightly different. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Activision

Once you're done hacking, exit the computer room, turn right, and go down the hall. You'll see a door to your left; enter it and keep going until you see another door that you can pick. You'll need to complete a short lockpicking segment now; simply move your pick slowly until it glows white and clicks each pin into place. Once the door is unlocked, enter and take the key on the table.

Radio puzzle

Leave the room, go back down the hallway, and make a right at the fork in the path. You'll spot a door on your left that activates a signal. Use the key on the door and you'll be in a room with a wide selection of props and a radio. If you use your Blacklight on the props, you'll notice that most of them are numbered.

Next, you need to tune the Radio by adjusting the amplitude and frequency until the two waveforms are one. Once you've done this, the radio will play a recording containing several key words that correspond to the various props scattered around the room. This is your safe code, and unfortunately the phrase is randomised, so you'll need to listen carefully or activate subtitles to catch everything. For instance, you might get the phrase "Ivan switched off the lamp by the broom closet, only the glow of the television remaining. He watched proudly as his country's flag flashed across the screen." The key words in this recording are lamp, broom, television, and flag, and their corresponding numbers in the room are 1, 8, 3, and 6.

This one will take some time to solve. Familiarise yourself with all of the objects in the room and their numbers - for instance, the crest is 9. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Activision

Including the example above, the following table contains all of the recordings and their associated codes that we've found so far, with the key words in each recording italicised.

Recording Safe code After someone left the iron on the windowsill, the curtain caught fire. The American didn't notice. He was too busy watching cartoons on television while eating sugar-coated cereal. 4037 A record played the sounds of a rocket launch. I was disappointed, wanting to see it on film instead. 'When you're older,' my sister said, as she used the iron to press our father's work clothes. 5024 He slumped on the couch, his wife's purse still missing. He noticed the calendar marked with his brother's birthday, just under the memorial flag. 3196 Ivan switched off the lamp by the broom closet, only the glow of the television remaining. He watched proudly as his country's flag flashed across the screen. 1836 It's not just an ashtray," Grandfather said. "It's marked with our ancestral crest." I sank into the couch, annoyed at his gift. Grandfather leaned forward in his chair. "Be proud of your heritage. 8935 She stood in the dim light of the lamp, weeping at the family crest. Somewhere nearby, folk music played from a record. The girl's tears fell to the rug below. 1958 There was a love letter taped to the chalkboard, which was hidden behind a makeshift curtain. He eyed the woman sitting on the rug as she listened to the sounds of his guitar. 2087 While Uncle played guitar, he watched as I prepared shashlik on the grill. When I asked the day of the rocket launch, he simply nodded toward the calendar. 7409

Once you've got your code, go back upstairs to the briefing room. Go up the stairs to the Rook's second floor and keep following the alcove to the left to reach a door. Open it and you should see a room with a bed and the safe. Enter your code and voilà!

Well done - you've cracked Black Ops 6's toughest safe puzzle. Now go on and spend that hard-earned cash. For more on Black Ops 6's intricacies, check out our extensive guides on the best guns in multiplayer. We've also got lists of how to unlock each weapon and every Operator. And while you're busy choosing a weapon, feel free to refer to our guides on the best Assault Rifle, SMG, Sniper Rifle, and Shotgun in Black Ops 6.