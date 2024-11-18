How to find all the Aetherella statues in Black Ops 6 Zombies

Looking for all of the Aetherella statues on the Liberty Falls map in Call Of Duty: Black Ops 6 Zombies? The Liberty Falls map in Black Ops 6's Zombies mode features a cool secret if you manage to collect all of the statues of the purple spandex-suited Aetherella. Upon finding all of 'em, you'll morph into the super heroine herself, blast lasers from your eyes, and have invincibility for a limited time. This is basically godmode, and will help a tonne in the map's final encounter, so we really recommend finding all of those statues!

In this guide, we'll map out exactly where you need to go and what you need to do in order to find all of the Aetherella statues and complete her easter egg in Call Of Duty: Black Ops 6 Zombies.

How to find all Aetherella statues in Black Ops 6

If you want to collect all of the Aetherella statues, you'll first need to acquire the Jet Gun, the Wonder Weapon of liberty Falls. We've got a guide on crafting the Jet Gun, which lets you suck objects in from a distance.

Once you have the Jet Gun, you can use it to propel all nine Aetherella statues towards you, since some of them are hidden in very tricky, out-of-reach places. Once you've found all of the statues you'll automatically turn into Aetherella and be all-powerful with laser beams for eyes. This transformation, which unfortunately only lasts a minute and a half, is exceedingly useful when it comes to surviving the final assault of Liberty Falls, which we outline in detail in our complete Liberty Falls easter egg guide.

You can find the nine Aetherella statues in the following locations:

Olly's Comics

Definitely the easiest Aetherella to find; this one's in plain sight! | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Activision

Seeing as how Aetherella is a comic book character in the world of Black Ops 6, it makes sense that your mission to find her statues should begin in Olly's Comics. The first statue you'll find here is easy enough to locate - it's atop a shelf next to the big life-size Aetherella statue.

This one's a little unnoticeable as it's lying face down. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Activision

The second statue is found in the boarded-up window by the entrance, to the right of the boards that read "She did this."

Don't let the invading zombie hordes distract you from the fine collectibles on display here! | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Activision

The third statue is above the comic book racks in the back of the store, atop one of the display shelves.

Right by the door and not too hard to miss. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Activision

The fourth and final statue is located on a box near the open blue doors that lead out of Olly's Comics.

Yummy Freeze

You'll need to carefully angle yourself to see the statue, as it's normally hidden from view. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Activision

Hop onto the rooftop of Yummy Freeze in order to access this statue. You've probably already done this if you've crafted the Jet Gun, but to do so, zipline onto the roof of the Savings and Loans bank, go up to the board with the big X on it, and pay 750 essence to unlock the way forward. Then drop down one rooftop. The Aetherella statue is hidden between the air conditioning vents on the building across from you.

Lily's Flowerpot

Pretty hard to find if you're not looking for it... | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Activision

Go to the side of Lily's Flowerpot and check out the second-floor windows above a section of the building that's falling apart and serves as a zombie spawn point. The statue stands on an air conditioning unit attached to the window.

Church

Aetherella hanging out at a religious site, where we least expect her! | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Activision

Check out the upper arched windows in the front entrance to the Church, near where the Dark Aether portal is. The leftmost one has an Aetherella statue hidden on its ledge.

Fuller's Liberty Lanes

Another one that's really tricky to find if you don't know what you're looking for. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Activision

This statue is located beneath the Fuller's Liberty Lanesstore sign. To reach it, jump atop the bus and then look towards the "LIBERTY LANE" letters - the statue is on a ledge just beneath the "L" in "LANE."

Motor Lodge

Just keep an eye out for those stars and stripes...and the Aetherella lying nearby. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Activision

Check out the Motor Lodge Motel sign by the American flag. A statue is sitting atop it, above the letter "M."

Enjoy the invincibility of Aetherella, you've earned it!