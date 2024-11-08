Want to craft the Beamsmasher in Call Of Duty: Black Ops 6 Zombies? Black Ops 6's Zombies mode is all about blowing apart hordes of the undead, and one of the best weapons for doing this is the DRI-11 Beamsmasher. This Wonder Weapon fires a constant beam that will rip apart all enemies in your path, and when upgraded via the Pack-a-Punch, the damage is truly catastrophic. Only available on Black Ops 6's Terminus map, the Beamsmasher's power comes with a price - it takes a while to craft and requires jumping through a few hoops, including an unexpected mathematical equation!

We've got you covered, thankfully. In this guide we'll break down exactly what you need to do to craft the Beamsmasher in Call Of Duty: Black Ops 6 Zombies.

How to craft the Beamsmasher in Black Ops 6 Zombies

You'll need to progress through the following steps in order to craft the Beamsmasher.

Turn on the power

First things first - you need to turn on the power and unlock Terminus' Pack-a-Punch machine, which you'll want to have handy later down the line to massively upgrade the Beamsmasher's damage potential. Turning on the power's pretty easy; just progress through the map as normal and follow the objective markers. Power up the three AMP generators, withstand the zombies that swarm at you as you defend them, and you'll have the Pack-a-Punch machine handy at the end of it all.

Activate the laptops

You now have to turn on the three X, Y, and Z laptops located throughout the map. You can turn these on in any order. Refer to the following maps for their locations.

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Activision

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Activision

More specifically, the three laptops are located in the following areas:

X laptop: By the Docks below the Sea Tower

You can find this one near the Quick-Revive. | Image credit: IGN/Activision Y laptop: Right outside the Storage Area

This laptop's not far from the Deadshot Daiquiri. | Image credit: IGN/Activision Z laptop: Right outside the Communications room This will be the first laptop you'll run into as you're turning on the AMP generators. It's not far from the Stamin-Up. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Activision

Interacting with each laptop will give you a cryptic series of letters and symbols, each of which correspond to a code you'll need to crack later. You can write these down if you wish, but don't worry too much as you'll be given a reminder when the time comes.

Shoot the electrical boxes

You need a gun with the Dead Wire ammo mod to do this; you can quickly purchase one from the Arsenal machine located near the Pack-a-Punch machine for 500 Salvage. Now hop on the Inclined Lift and get ready to shoot some boxes. Check the screenshots and the instructions below for your reference:

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Activision Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Activision Image credit: IGN/Rock Paper Shotgun/Activision Image credit: IGN/Rock Paper Shotgun/Activision All the boxes you need to shoot in their respective order. This might take some practice.

Take the Inclined Lift up, facing the control pad as you do so. You'll see one electrical panel through the windows to the far right. Shoot it before it passes and watch as the electricity flows towards the next box. Box number two is to the right of the first box, halfway up the lift. Shoot it! The electricity now goes upwards to a box at max the height of the Inclined Lift, which should be visible if you just ride the lift to the top. Leave the lift and go up to the fourth panel, which is is inside the building with the Juggernog perk machine, located to the left of the stairs on the bottom floor. The last panel is right outside the Juggernog building's back entrance. Shoot it and the double doors nearby will open, giving you access to a secret computer lab.

Decode the computer

Go inside the lab you've just opened, blast the zombie away and pick up the EMF Fob that it drops. Take the EMF Fob over to the Sea Tower where the Elemental Pop perk machine is located and go to the briefcase with the severed hand sticking out of it to get the Multiphasic Resonator. Now go over to the computer in the secret lab and unlock it with the Resonator.

You'll now have to do some decoding. Post-it notes showing the letters and symbols you found earlier are taped to the computer top. Use the left-most whiteboard to determine the associated numbers for the X, Y, and Z symbols, which are randomised each playthrough. (If you're having trouble reading the table, find your corresponding symbol on the whiteboard and then determine the symbol's associated number by looking at the table's left numbers first, then the numbers on the bottom.) Once you've got those figured out, use the right-most whiteboard to solve the math equation to figure out the correct numerical value that you need to put in the computer.

What's this?! Maths problems in the middle of a zombie invasion? | Image credit: IGN/Activision

Yes, this requires actual mathematics, and is probably a little beyond what you expected when you settled down for a relaxing game of Zombies. If you haven't done one of these math problems since school, always multiply first and solve the equation in parentheses before adding and subtracting. Alas, we cannot simply give the answer to you due to the randomisation, but if you'd rather bypass this problem, go to the spawn room and pay Peck 5,000 Salvage to get the answer displayed on a computer monitor.

Input the code into the computer and wait a round or two. Eventually, the computer will show an island that you need to visit, which will also be randomised each playthrough. Check your personal map to confirm the island, then get ready to head there.

Get the orbs

You'll need to hop in a boat to get to the necessary island. Once you approach the premises, you'll see a blue orb. Interact with it and the orb will spawn a bunch of zombies. Kill them and take note of the zombie tinged with blue, which drops a blue orb when dead, Bring this orb back to the main orb. Once you've done this three times total, the blue orb bursts, drops another Multiphasic Resonator, and departs to another island.

Charge up the blue orb, then do the same for the green orb and the purple orb. | Image credit: IGN/Activision

Keep following the orb to the new island, and you'll see that it's now a green orb. You want to repeat the same process, killing the enemies, charging the orb up three times, and picking up the Multiphasic Resonator as before. When you're finished, the orb will flee to a third island and turn into a purple orb. Rinse and repeat the same steps and pick up the AMP Munition item at the end of this laborious trial.

If you've been following this guide, you should now have all the parts you need to craft the Beamsmasher. Take 'em back to the main island lab to finally craft the Beamsmasher. Hell yeah, all that work was worthwhile!

It took a lot of effort, but you now have a weapon that'll make you dominate Terminus like none other. | Image credit: Activision

