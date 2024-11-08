Want to craft the Jet Gun in Call Of Duty: Black Ops 6 Zombies? Black Ops 6's Zombies mode contains some bonkers Wonder Weapons, and one of these is the Thrustodyne M23, more commonly known as the Jet Gun. Originally introduced way back in 2012's Black Ops 2, the Jet Gun is a force to be reckoned with that sucks zombies towards it and grinds them to a pulp. Available on Black Ops 6's Liberty Falls map, the Jet Gun will take some effort to craft and require you to first nab three special parts.

You're in the right place if you want to know how to make the Thrustodyne M23 yours. In this guide we'll tell you exactly what you need to do to craft the Jet Gun in Call Of Duty: Black Ops 6 Zombies.

How to craft the Jet Gun in Black Ops 6 Zombies

You need to collect three special parts in order to make the Jet Gun. You can technically collect these in whatever order you wish, but we recommend the following order for the sake of conserving time.

Water Pressure Gauge

Head to Lily's Flowerpot first to get the Water Valve, then Fuller's Liberty Lanes to get the Water Pressure Gauge. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Activision

Once all three items are in your hands, you can go to the second floor of the Liberty Falls motel to craft the Jet Gun

In order to get the Water Pressure Gauge, you first need to pick up a Water Valve. You can find one of these by going to Lily's Flowerpot in the north-central section of the map. Interact with the tap on the wall next to the shelf to get the valve.

Here's the tap you're looking for, hidden against that nice light purple wall. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Activision

Now, head to Fuller's Liberty Lanes, the bowling alley in the south of the map. Enter the building and go towards the wall behind the snack counter to find a small panel. Shoot the panel to remove its cover; you'll now be able to place the Water Valve on it. Now you've got to fill the water pressure bar by holding down the interact button - unfortunately, your Operator won't be able to move while this is happening, so be wary of all the zombies that will spawn as soon as you're vulnerable.

Here we have my Operator filling up the water pressure bar while my teammates blast away the oncoming onslaught of enemies. Good camaraderie! | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Activision

If you're playing with allies, get them to cover your back here. If you're playing solo, you should know that the water pressure bar doesn't immediately reset if you stop holding down, so you have a few precious seconds to blast away enemies before going back to interacting with it. Once the pressure bar is filled, the Water Pressure Gauge will be yours.

Handbrake

Go to the Cemetery first to find the Groundskeeper, and then hightail it to the Toolshed. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Activision

You need the Toolshed Key before you can obtain the Handbrake. The Groundskeeper Zombie, a unique enemy who can be found in the Cemetery next to the Church in western Liberty Falls, drops this item.

The Groundskeeper takes a while to show up. He has this distinct overalls appearance, just in case you end up killing him by accident without looting him. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Activision

The Groundskeeper will spawn as long as you've opened up the Church and killed enough zombies in the Cemetery. It takes a while, so be patient and just keep an eye out for a guy with a hat, red shirt, and torn overalls who doesn't attack you outright. Blast him away once he appears, get the Toolshed Key, and then go to the wooden toolshed that's located in the alleyway next to the Cemetery gate. Open the door and grab the Handbrake inside.

That's the toolshed down that alley there, in case you were struggling to find it. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Activision

Electrical Wires

Once you've got a Mangler Cannon, head to your friendly neighbourhood Radio House Electronics Super Store. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Activision

Last but not least are the Electrical Wires, which require a Mangler Cannon to obtain. If you're at least Rank 20 with 1,250 Salvage at your disposal, this part's easy - just go to any Crafting Table and purchase a Mangler Cannon.

If you don't have a high enough Rank or any Salvage handy, then you'll need to wait until Wave 11, which is when the uber strong Mangler enemies start appearing. When fighting these guys, be sure to shoot the Mangler Cannon on their arms to knock it off and loot it.

Manglers appear during Wave 11. Beware of them, and be sure to shoot their arms to make the cannon drop. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Activision

Once you've got the Mangler Cannon, head over to the Radio House Electronics Super Store in the map's northeast. Use the Mangler Cannon to shoot open the door. Inside, you'll see piles of debris on the floor - clear them and you'll find the Electrical Wires, along with a zombie spider or three.

Crafting the Jet Gun

Time to finally craft the Thrustodyne M23! Head back to the Motor Lodge motel, go up the stairs and enter the room to find this workbench. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Activision

Go to the Motor Lodge near the starting area of Liberty Falls. Head up the stairs to the second floor and watch out for the wave of zombies coming at you through the open door. Once you've taken care of them and gone inside, go up to the workbench and you'll be able to build the Jet Gun. Be wary of attackers from behind as you're crafting! Once you're done, enjoy your awesome new gun, and get ready to mete out extreme prejudice.

Here's a companion holding the Jet Gun and ready to slay some foes. Look at the size of that thing. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Activision

