Black Ops 6 Zombies Liberty Falls easter egg walkthrough

Want to complete the Liberty Falls easter egg in Call Of Duty: Black Ops 6 Zombies? Black Ops 6 continues the exciting tradition of featuring a tonne of easter eggs within its Zombies maps, both of which have a main quest that requires a number of steps to complete. Liberty Falls' main easter egg will require you to build the Jet Gun Wonder Weapon, set up an LTG Device, run around locating Aether Canisters, and survive dozens of zombie waves all the while.

For everyone struggling to complete these objectives during a match, we've outlined them below for your viewing convenience. In this guide, we'll tell you exactly what you need to do to complete the main easter egg in Call Of Duty: Black Ops 6 Zombies' Liberty Falls map.

How to complete the Liberty Falls easter egg in Black Ops 6

You'll need to check off the following objectives in order to complete Liberty Falls' easter egg. Click on the objective to be taken to that section of the guide:

Craft the Jet Gun

The Jet Gun, more formally known as the Thrustodyne M23, is the Wonder Weapon of Liberty Falls. It's an awesome weapon that sucks zombies into its gears and grinds them up. Locating the three special parts needed to craft this undead slicer should be your first priority when you touch down on the Liberty Falls map, and you'll need to visit several locations to do so. We've split this one out into a separate guide to account for all players who want to grab the gun first and foremost - see our guide on how to craft the Jet Gun for more info.

The Jet Gun in all its glory. You'll need this big bastard to take on the later challenges of this map. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Activision

One thing of importance - you'll probably do it naturally over the course of crafting the Jet Gun, but be sure to unlock the Pack-a-Punch machine located within the Church while you're running around the map. This is a necessity for upping the strength of your weapons.

Craft the LTG

Once you've got the Jet Gun, go back into the Church and check out the SDG Generator. A cutscene ensues; when it's over you'll need to run around town and use the Jet Gun to suck up three components needed to craft the LTG.

Refer to this map to track down the three pieces of the LTG. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Activision

First component : Getting the first component is thankfully really easy. Just look up at the balcony in the church, right above the big portal. You'll see the component floating there. Use the Jet Gun on it!

: Getting the first component is thankfully really easy. Just look up at the balcony in the church, right above the big portal. You'll see the component floating there. Use the Jet Gun on it! Second component : The second component is in the centre of the map and can be reached from the roof of the barber shop Buzz's Cuts. The easiest way to get the component is to take the path that leads to the barber shop's roof and then jump off the roof onto the white truck. You'll be able to suck up the component, which is within the open window on Buzz's Cuts second floor, once you're atop the truck.

: The second component is in the centre of the map and can be reached from the roof of the barber shop Buzz's Cuts. The easiest way to get the component is to take the path that leads to the barber shop's roof and then jump off the roof onto the white truck. You'll be able to suck up the component, which is within the open window on Buzz's Cuts second floor, once you're atop the truck. Third component: The third component is within Olly's Comics. Go to the middle of the room and look up at the hole in the ceiling. The component is floating there.

Once you've got all the components, go back to the Buzz's Cuts roof you jumped from to reach the second component. Unlock the zipline and take it across to the roof of the Savings and Loans building. You'll find a workbench on the roof's far end; interact with it to craft the LTG, also known as the Limited Transdimensional Gateway.

As is always the case when crafting something on a Zombies map, you'll be highly vulnerable while at the workbench. Get teammates to cover you or simply watch your back. | Image credit: IGN/Activision

Charge the first Aether Canister

With the Jet Gun and LTG in tow, return to the Church and interact once again with the SDG Generator to pick up your first Aether Canister. You now need to charge this thing by taking it to a Dark Aether Field Generator. These are those electrical traps scattered on the map - there's one on Hill Street close to the Cemetery and the other is on Riverside, near the Pump & Pay Gas Station. Be aware that you can't sprint while carrying the Aether Canister, so you're something of a sitting duck.

When the canister's dropped in the trap, an Aether storm cloud will appear nearby on the map. You now have to put the LTG under the storm clouds and protect the resulting portal from waves of enemies until a countdown of about one minute ends. If zombies approach the LTG, they'll damage the portal's integrity, which is something you do not want, since if the portal goes bust, you'll need to wait for the round to end before reactivating it.

Eventually, a High Value Target will emerge; this is typically an elite undead like an Abomination or Mangler. Blast it until it starts turning purple and then kite it towards the Aether canister and activate the Dark Aether Field Generator. Be sure that the target stays within the purple area as you continue to whittle down its health; the trap will absorb the essence of the target and charge the Aether Canister if you succeed.

The High Value Targets who spawn have unique names, like this feller "Kurontha" here. | Image credit: IGN/Activision

You now have to transport the Aether Canister back to the SDG Generator in the Church. Get a move on, as you've only got a minute and a half, and you don't want to repeat the whole charging process if you're too slow. Once you reach the SDG Generator, stick the canister into it and you'll be tasked with your next objective.

Use the Strauss Counter to find Projectors

Now you've got to find another Aether Canister via a Strauss Counter, which tells you where three Projectors are located throughout the map. When you come upon a Projector, you need to use the Strauss Counter to change its light to a particular colour. There's some randomisation involved here for each playthrough, so use the following guidelines to help you:

If the Strauss Counter is red , the Projector light must be green .

, the Projector light must be . If the Strauss Counter is green , the Projector light must be red .

, the Projector light must be . If the Strauss Counter is yellow, the Projector light must be yellow.

Red, green, and yellow. Gotta get those colours right! | Image credit: IGN/Activision

The Projectors can be found in the following places:

Refer to this map to track down the three Projectors. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Activision

In the yard near the Cemetery Groundskeeper's house and toolshed , where you found one of the pieces of the Jet Gun.

, where you found one of the pieces of the Jet Gun. On the grassy area next to the stairs that lead up to the Church , within view of the Liberty Lanes logo.

, within view of the Liberty Lanes logo. On the roof of Yummy Freeze. You can get here by ziplining to the roof of the Savings and Loans building, where you built the LTG. Jump down to a ledge overlooking the Motel to find the projector.

Charge the second Aether Canister

After activating the Projectors you'll need to go to the Gas Station. Another Aether Canister has appeared here; take it and carry it to the Dark Aether Field Generator that you didn't previously use. Now you've got to repeat the process of charging the Aether Canister. Put the LTG under the storm cloud, protect the portal from the waves of enemies until the counter ends, and then blast the High Value Target that pops up until it turns purple. Activate the Dark Aether Field Generator and then lure your target into the trap radius before killing it. This will charge the Aether Canister.

More Aether Canister shenanigans. This time, we've gotta trap an Abomination named Thrinpit. | Image credit: IGN/Activision

Pick up the charged Aether Canister and bring it back to the SDG Generator in the church. As before, hurry - you've only got a minute and a half to do this.

Survive the final encounter

Make sure your weapons are powered up via the Pack-a-Punch and the rest of your gear is ready, as we've got one last zombie onslaught to endure, and it's bigger than all the others. Interact with the SDG Generator one final time to kick off the final encounter of Liberty Falls. The small space within the Church will quickly become overwhelmed with all manner of zombies, and you'll have to survive three waves before all's said and done.

Once the third wave begins, keep in mind that you technically only need to kill the Abomination that spawns to complete the final encounter - the Manglers are optional. | Image credit: IGN/Activision

When you've survived this high intensity showdown, a cutscene involving Panos will play, and that'll be the end of Liberty Falls! You'll be given the choice to keep playing, and if you do so, you'll respawn with a plethora of rewards, including lots of Salvage, a Raw Aetherium Crystal, and a random Wonder Weapon. Nice.

Well done on completing the main quest of Liberty Falls!