Want to open the vault in the Liberty Falls map in Call Of Duty: Black Ops 6 Zombies? The Liberty Falls map in Black Ops 6's Zombies mode has a good array of loot inside, but in order to crack it open, you'll first need to find three codes hidden in different locations across the map. Get ready to do some jogging back and forth in order to find the entire six-digit combination, which is randomised in every match.

Due to the randomisation, we can't tell you the exact combination, but we certainly can outline all of the areas you need to visit to find the pieces of the code. Read on, for in this guide we'll tell you exactly what you need to do to open the Liberty Falls vault in Call Of Duty: Black Ops 6 Zombies.

How to open the Liberty Falls vault in Black Ops 6 Zombies

The combo to the vault can be found on yellow Post-it notes scattered across three areas on the Liberty Falls map. Each of these notes has two digits written on it, and should be written down (or remembered, if you can). You can technically visit these areas in any order, but we've numbered them according to the way you need to enter each location's respective digits on the vault.

This map marks the areas by the order you need to input their codes. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Activision

While running back and forth to unlock these areas, you'll ideally want to acquire some Loot Keys. These are found by defeating the elite Manglers and Abominations that spawn on the map at specific intervals, and you can use them to open the safe deposit boxes in the vault.

Savings and Loans vault code

Shame on the bank, hiding an important vault code in plain sight like this! | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Activision

Savings and Loans is the bank in the centre of the Liberty Falls map. The code is hidden behind the front counter to the right, near the lamp with the vault just behind you. You'll need to input this code first when it's time to bust open the vault.

Olly's Comics

Beware a zombie assault as you crouch down to get a closer look at this code. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Activision

Olly's Comics is the comic book store to the northeast of the map. The code's hidden under the central counter; jump down into the counter space and crouch in order to see it. This position makes you highly vulnerable to zombie hordes, so don't dilly-dally. You'll need to input this code second when opening the vault.

Fuller's Lane

Be sure to break the beer bottles to see this one. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Activision

Fuller's Lane is the bowling alley in the south of the map. Once you've got the doors open, go to the snack bar and shoot the bucket of beers on the counter. The code is hidden underneath. You should input this code third.

Once all codes are in your possession, go back to Savings and Loans and interact with the vault to input the code. This takes a while, so don't try to do it in a tight situation with a bunch of zombies on your tail. Once the vault is open, a 40-second timer will start, letting you use all of those Loot Keys you found to unlock the safety deposit boxes and get a variety of rewards, including Wonder Weapons if you have purple Loot Keys. You'll also find 500 Essence on the floor of the vault and an audio log behind the doorway.

