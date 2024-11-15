Black Ops 6 Zombies Terminus easter egg walkthrough

Want to complete the Terminus easter egg in Call Of Duty: Black Ops 6 Zombies? Black Ops 6 features a wide array of secrets on both of its Zombies maps, and the sheer size and scale of Terminus means you've got quite a bit to do if you want to complete the main easter egg. Aside from building the Beamsmasher Wonder Weapon, you'll need to boat around the map to find nodes, hack satellites, and face some truly horrific undead abominations, including Patient 13 - a real pain of a final boss.

For everyone struggling to complete these objectives during a match, we've outlined them below for your viewing convenience. In this guide, we'll tell you exactly what you need to do to complete the main easter egg in Call Of Duty: Black Ops 6 Zombies' Terminus map.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

How to complete the Terminus easter egg in Black Ops 6

You'll need to check off the following objectives in order to complete Terminus' easter egg. Click on the objective to be taken to that section of the guide:

Craft the Beamsmasher

This bad boy roasts the undead with pure energy. You have to solve a maths problem to get it, believe it or not. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Activision.

The DRI-11 Beamsmasher is the Wonder Weapon of Terminus, and a truly wondrous piece of work it is indeed. It fires a continuous beam that'll obliterate anything in your way, but crafting it takes a darn long time. We've made a guide specifically devoted to finding this big gun for everyone who wants to prioritise it first and foremost, so head on over to our comprehensive look at how to craft the Beamsmasher.

Rescue Nathan

Once the Beamsmasher's in your hands, it's time to acquire a missing Hard Drive, which can be found at one of the Tentacle Traps scattered across the map. You may have come across these when searching for the Beamsmasher's components - basically, they're grates in the ceiling that contain nasty tendrils which will come down and attack you if you stand underneath. Keep an eye out for a tentacle trap that's broken with a keycard and blood splattered on the floor below it. Once you find this trap and activate it, shoot the tentacled mass with the Beamsmasher for it to drop the Hard Drive. Refer to the following maps and location descriptions if you're not sure where the Tentacle Traps are:

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Activision

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Activision

Near your spawn point next to the first AMP Generator

Near the Jugger-Nog machine

In the Bio Lab to the southwest

In the Bio Lab to the southeast

Take the Hard Drive back to the Guard Station where Peck is and put it in the deposit slot. Peck then gives you instructions to head to the Bio Lab and interact with the main central chamber. Doing so reveals Nathan Aguinaldo, a truly tragic character and the brother of my favourite Operator, Maya Aguinaldo. If you're playing as Maya during this segment, you'll get lots of cool extra dialogue that adds to the overall Zombies storyline.

Saving Nathan from his Bio Lab prison requires finding a three digit keypad code scattered throughout Terminus. The code is randomised per playthrough and hidden in some pretty obscure places. You'll have to search in the following three locations:

Check the clock behind the gate in the Interrogation Room in quadrant E4 . The hour hand is the first digit of the code.

behind the gate in the Interrogation Room in quadrant . The hour hand is the first digit of the code. Pay attention to the shorter hand. We're looking at a 7 here. | Image credit: IGN/Activision Go to the bulletin board by the door of the Mess Hall in quadrant E5 and look at the playing card. The number on the card is the second digit of the code. If it's an Ace card, the number is 1.

board by the door of the Mess Hall in quadrant and look at the playing card. The number on the card is the second digit of the code. If it's an Ace card, the number is 1. In this case, our number's an 8. | Image credit: IGN/Activision In the Engineering Room in quadrant F5, check the sign that says "Days Since Last Injury." The number there is the third digit of the code. Another 8! Huzzah. | Image credit: IGN/Activision

Return to the Bio Lab, input all three numbers into Nathan's cell, and then turn the valves to release him. Alas, upon his release you'll see that Nathan isn't in the best of states. In fact, he's morphed into a gruesome Amalgam undead, and a boss fight against him will begin. You'll be stuck within the Bio Lab as this fight goes on, and the best way to take Nathan out is by strafing around the area and targeting your fire on the weak spots of his body. Plenty of zombies will spawn to distract you, but if you focus on Nathan he'll soon meet his tragic end.

The culmination of this scene is all the more potent if you're playing as Maya. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Activision

Find Node Connectors

After the Nathan fight, dive into the Bio Lab's water and swim down until you find a keycard. Take it to the Communications room (south of where you find the Stamin-Up) and use it on the computer on the top floor. You'll get an error message, along with a missive from Peck to go to the map's Shipwreck to find Node Connectors.

This is the makeshift entrance you'll use to access the Shipwreck. | Image credit: IGN/Activision

You'll need to hop in a boat to head to the Shipwreck. Circle around the middle of the boat until you see a hole that serves as an entrance; go on in and then climb up the ladder to enter a room with two Node Connectors. Once you pick them up, the room goes into lockdown and a zombie wave spawns. Once they've been blasted away, you'll have to visit three different locations to slot in your Node Connectors. One of these locations will randomly have a Node Connector already; in which case move on to the next one. Refer to the following maps and descriptions to find the locations, which are as follows:

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Activision

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Activision

In quadrant D7 on the Southern Island, right across from the workbench.

on the Southern Island, right across from the workbench. In quadrant E5 by the cave entrance where you can find Speed Cola; search the right wall.

by the cave entrance where you can find Speed Cola; search the right wall. In quadrant F6, directly beneath one of the legs of the Sea Tower.

Hack Water Satellites

With the Node Connectors in their places, go back to the Guard Station to get your next directive from Peck. You'll get a Hacking Device, which you need to take to the Docks. Here you need to drive out in a boat and search for three Water Satellites. Each boat is swarming with Parasite enemies and you'll need to defeat them to start hacking. You also need to hack all three satellites within two minutes of each other or risk having to do the whole thing all over again. A tentacled enemy will also attack if you dilly-dally in the water for too long, so be speedy. The Water Satellites should be hidden in quadrants D7, E2, and G6 - you can also just check your map to see where Parasites are gathering to get a good sense of where they are.

As soon as you hack the third satellite, hurry back to the Bio Lab. You've got to disable three warheads before they explode, and you've only got five minutes to do so before all of Terminus blows up. This is probably the most pain-in-the-butt part of the easter egg aside from the last boss battle. The explosive warheads resemble purple coils hidden in the wall, and you need to stand still to disable them while zombies spawn all over you. If you've got good teammates, this will hopefully be less of an anxious experience. If you don't, try using Smoke Grenades to set up a smokescreen cloud near each bomb, giving you some breathing room free of interruptions.

Defeat Patient 13

Finally it's time for the big, bad final boss battle - Patient 13. The boss arena will open once all players opt in, and you'll be faced with an absolutely monstrosity. Fighting Patient 13 is a tough affair with glowing weak spots that change throughout the fight. At first, its weak spots are on both shoulders, and it's a good idea to duck behind the boxes for cover in the area as you fire away. Ideally, you can have allies distract Patient 13 as you do so, and it really helps to have someone with a Chopper Gunner at the ready.

When the shoulder weak spots are taken out, a zombie wave will emerge and poison will flood the arena. To reduce the poison, fire at the tentacles just outside the arena. Eventually, Patient 13 will appear once again, and its weak spot has now shifted to its tentacles. Once enough damage has been done, the weak spot will shift to Patient 13's mouth. When you've blasted the mouth into oblivion, Patient 13 disappears once again and a new zombie wave replete with Amalgams and Manglers emerges.

Defeating Patient 13 is a lengthy ordeal. Mutant Injection, Chopper Gunner, and anything else you've got that can help wreck this mucus monster are all ideal. | Image credit: IGN/Activision

When you've taken care of the wave, Patient 13 reappears one final time, and the arena is greatly reduced, leaving you highly susceptible to hordes with only two boxes to hide behind. It's time to use the big guns and whatever Scorestreaks you have. Whenever Patient 13 turns bright blue and your screen lights up, go into the water or hide behind the boxes to avoid being fried. In the meantime, target Patient 13's new weak spots, which will switch between its blue eyes and mouth.

The fight's a lengthy one, to be sure, but once you're victorious and leave the match, you'll get a tonne of excellent rewards, including 5,000 XP and the Terminus Quest Complete Calling Card. Maya also gets the cool Trophy Collector Operator skin - not the best reward for having to shoot her brother in the face, but it sure looks cool.

Well done on completing the main quest of Terminus! For the other Zombies map in Black Ops 6, see our guide on completing the Liberty Falls easter egg. Lastly, for regular multiplayer matches, check our guides on the best guns in Black Ops 6. We've also got lists of how to unlock each weapon and every Operator. If you're stuck choosing a weapon, feel free to refer to our guides on the best Assault Rifle, SMG, Sniper Rifle, and Shotgun in Black Ops 6.