Call Of Duty: Black Ops 6's first multiplayer season promises new maps, modes, and a hefty Hand Cannon

Call Of Duty: Black Ops 6 has been out for a little while already, what with me giving its multiplayer largely a thumbs up. Still, it's an ever-evolving thing and Activision have announced the game's first seasonal drop. It's a hefty one with a lot of additions, so I'll try my best to break down the good stuff. TLDR: there's some new maps for multiplayer and zombies, new modes, and a few extra bits. I'm mildly excited for more. More in this case is good.

Black Ops 6 Season One kicks off on November 14th and it'll bring with the usual assortment of things. Some guns, many of which will likely be meta almost immediately. One is a power drill melee weapon that I immediately want but can't be arsed to unlock. There are new Operators, too, one of which looks like the Haze guy from that PS3 game.

Really, though, the highlights here are the new maps. Hideout being a training site home to some "intense indoor combat", which looks fine? Heirloom looks the most interesting, being a private art gallery filled with lots of nice sculptures and shiny lobbies to sling lead in. Hacienda arrives mid-season, the vineyard estate returning from Black Ops 4 and sure to please fans of a game I genuinely can't recall.

A new game mode called Ransack arrives at launch, where you've got to loot gold bars from crates dotted around maps, then bring them successfully back to your team's stash. It's all about collecting and raiding and pilfering - sounds fun, to be honest.

One new scorestreak has caught my eye, with it being a big Hand Cannon. Hit 900 points in a single life and you'll "equip a massively powerful hand cannon for a finite amount of time". It'll have "high-penetration shots that can one-shot enemies", a bit like the Golden Gun from the Hunter class in Destiny 2, eh.

In zombies there will be a new Directed mode, that I'll 100% use. Turn this on and it'll mean that zombies objectives will be clearly marked with a maximum round cap of 15, turning it into an easy to follow story experience. I'm also looking forward to the new map, which is an "abandoned castle", with promises of a "medieval village".

Elsewhere there's a new ranked mode for people who take their Duty very seriously and the introduction of omni-movement and Blops 6's guns to Warzone.

You can head on over to Activision's blog post to read all the important little deets.