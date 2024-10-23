Call Of Duty Black Ops 6: All Operators and how to unlock
Here's a full list of every Operator in Black Ops 6 and how to unlock them
Looking for a list of all the Operators in Black Ops 6? Call Of Duty: Black Ops 6 continues the franchise's tradition of featuring an impressive roster of Operators at launch for you to use in both regular multiplayer and zombie matches. These Operators are divided into two factions, Rogue Black Ops or Crimson One - basically, the underground team hoping to expose the CIA's conspiracies and the pro-establishment troops who are sanctioned by the CIA. Several Operators must also be unlocked by putting hours into the game, while others are pre-order bonuses and rewards for buying Black Ops 6's Vault Edition.
If you've got a particular character in mind, look no further. In this guide, we've listed all Operators in Call Of Duty: Black Ops 6 by their respective faction affiliation, and also outlined what you need to do to unlock them.
All Operators in Black Ops 6
As of the full game's launch, there are 21 total Operators in Black Ops 6, with 11 Rogue Black Ops members and 10 Crimson One members. The following tables showcase each faction's roster as well as what you need to do to unlock them.
Rogue Black Ops Operators
|Operator
|How To Unlock
|Adler
|Purchase Black Ops 6's Vault Edition
|Alvarez
|Reach Player Level 7
|Bayan
|Reach Player Level 22
|Marshall
|Reach Player Level 34
|Maya
|Available immediately
|Nazir
|Available immediately
|Park
|Purchase Black Ops 6's Vault Edition
|Payne
|Reach Player Level 13
|Weaver
|Available immediately
|Westpoint
|Available immediately
|Woods
|Pre-order or pre-purchase Black Ops 6
Crimson One Operators
|Operator
|How To Unlock
|Bailey
|Reach Player Level 28
|Brutus
|Purchase Black Ops 6's Vault Edition
|Caine
|Available immediately
|Carver
|Available immediately
|Grey
|Available immediately
|Klaus
|Purchase Black Ops 6's Vault Edition
|Niran
|Available immediately
|Rossi
|Reach Player Level 16
|Stone
|Reach Player Level 40
|Toro
|Reach Player Level 10
That finishes up our look at all Operators in Black Ops 6. Head over to our release times guide for the total details on when you'll be able to put these Operators to the test in multiplayer madness, and stay tuned to the guides section of Rock Paper Shotgun as we prepare to break down the best guns at launch.