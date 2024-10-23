Call Of Duty Black Ops 6: All Operators and how to unlock

Looking for a list of all the Operators in Black Ops 6? Call Of Duty: Black Ops 6 continues the franchise's tradition of featuring an impressive roster of Operators at launch for you to use in both regular multiplayer and zombie matches. These Operators are divided into two factions, Rogue Black Ops or Crimson One - basically, the underground team hoping to expose the CIA's conspiracies and the pro-establishment troops who are sanctioned by the CIA. Several Operators must also be unlocked by putting hours into the game, while others are pre-order bonuses and rewards for buying Black Ops 6's Vault Edition.

If you've got a particular character in mind, look no further. In this guide, we've listed all Operators in Call Of Duty: Black Ops 6 by their respective faction affiliation, and also outlined what you need to do to unlock them.

All Operators in Black Ops 6

As of the full game's launch, there are 21 total Operators in Black Ops 6, with 11 Rogue Black Ops members and 10 Crimson One members. The following tables showcase each faction's roster as well as what you need to do to unlock them.

Rogue Black Ops Operators

If you want to play the rogue agents up against the CIA, here are your guys and gals. | Image credit: Activision

Operator How To Unlock Adler Purchase Black Ops 6's Vault Edition Alvarez Reach Player Level 7 Bayan Reach Player Level 22 Marshall Reach Player Level 34 Maya Available immediately Nazir Available immediately Park Purchase Black Ops 6's Vault Edition Payne Reach Player Level 13 Weaver Available immediately Westpoint Available immediately Woods Pre-order or pre-purchase Black Ops 6

Crimson One Operators

The Crimson One Operators represent the CIA's best and deadliest. | Image credit: Activision

Operator How To Unlock Bailey Reach Player Level 28 Brutus Purchase Black Ops 6's Vault Edition Caine Available immediately Carver Available immediately Grey Available immediately Klaus Purchase Black Ops 6's Vault Edition Niran Available immediately Rossi Reach Player Level 16 Stone Reach Player Level 40 Toro Reach Player Level 10

That finishes up our look at all Operators in Black Ops 6. Head over to our release times guide for the total details on when you'll be able to put these Operators to the test in multiplayer madness, and stay tuned to the guides section of Rock Paper Shotgun as we prepare to break down the best guns at launch.