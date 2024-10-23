Skip to main content

Call Of Duty Black Ops 6: All Operators and how to unlock

Here's a full list of every Operator in Black Ops 6 and how to unlock them

A group of Operators in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 stand side-by-side, weapons at the ready.
Image credit: Activision
Guide by Jeremy Blum Guides Writer
Looking for a list of all the Operators in Black Ops 6? Call Of Duty: Black Ops 6 continues the franchise's tradition of featuring an impressive roster of Operators at launch for you to use in both regular multiplayer and zombie matches. These Operators are divided into two factions, Rogue Black Ops or Crimson One - basically, the underground team hoping to expose the CIA's conspiracies and the pro-establishment troops who are sanctioned by the CIA. Several Operators must also be unlocked by putting hours into the game, while others are pre-order bonuses and rewards for buying Black Ops 6's Vault Edition.

If you've got a particular character in mind, look no further. In this guide, we've listed all Operators in Call Of Duty: Black Ops 6 by their respective faction affiliation, and also outlined what you need to do to unlock them.

All Operators in Black Ops 6

As of the full game's launch, there are 21 total Operators in Black Ops 6, with 11 Rogue Black Ops members and 10 Crimson One members. The following tables showcase each faction's roster as well as what you need to do to unlock them.

Rogue Black Ops Operators

All of the Rogue Black Ops Operators in Call Of Duty: Black Ops 6.
If you want to play the rogue agents up against the CIA, here are your guys and gals. | Image credit: Activision
Operator How To Unlock
Adler Purchase Black Ops 6's Vault Edition
Alvarez Reach Player Level 7
Bayan Reach Player Level 22
Marshall Reach Player Level 34
Maya Available immediately
Nazir Available immediately
Park Purchase Black Ops 6's Vault Edition
Payne Reach Player Level 13
Weaver Available immediately
Westpoint Available immediately
Woods Pre-order or pre-purchase Black Ops 6

Crimson One Operators

All of the Crimson One Operators in Call Of Duty: Black Ops 6.
The Crimson One Operators represent the CIA's best and deadliest. | Image credit: Activision
Operator How To Unlock
Bailey Reach Player Level 28
Brutus Purchase Black Ops 6's Vault Edition
Caine Available immediately
Carver Available immediately
Grey Available immediately
Klaus Purchase Black Ops 6's Vault Edition
Niran Available immediately
Rossi Reach Player Level 16
Stone Reach Player Level 40
Toro Reach Player Level 10

That finishes up our look at all Operators in Black Ops 6. Head over to our release times guide for the total details on when you'll be able to put these Operators to the test in multiplayer madness, and stay tuned to the guides section of Rock Paper Shotgun as we prepare to break down the best guns at launch.

