Best MW3 9mm Daemon loadout and class setup

Looking for the best 9mm Daemon loadout in Modern Warfare 3? The 9mm Daemon is one of many handguns available in Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 due to the 'carry forward' system which has seen the highest influx of guns in any Call of Duty game in recent memory.

The 9mm Daemon is a middle ranking handgun within our list of the best pistols in Modern Warfare 3. To see how you can elevate it above the rest, see our best 9mm Daemon loadout below, complete with the best attachment and equipment choices.

Why use the 9mm Daemon in MW3?

The 9mm Daemon may get overlooked for flashier, more damaging handguns, but this nifty little sidearm is capable of fast-firing, reliable accuracy. With impressive handling stats, it can be the perfect companion weapon to follow up on any shots or for situations where close combat is required.

Best 9mm Daemon loadout in MW3

Muzzle: Hole Punch Breacher

Laser: 1MW Pistol Laser

Ammunition: 9MM Overpressured +P

Rear Grip: Magwell Grip

Trigger Action: Rapid 30 Trigger

This build aims to improve the less impressive stats while maintaining the 9mm Daemon's fantastic accuracy, mobility, handling and recoil control. This means we should draw special attention to improving the gun's overall damage and fire rate within close combat scenarios.

Rear Grip: Magwell Grip

We've chosen the Magwell Grip as the best from the bunch as it has no clear negatives and will up the accuracy of the gun even more - handy for finisher shots where your primary weapon may fail.

Ammunition: 9MM Overpressured +P

The 9MM Overpressured +P ammo is key for this build as it adds the highest amount of damage from other options and can inflict increased flinch on targets, leaving them open to follow-up attacks which can help you secure the kill.

Laser: 1MW Pistol Laser

We've opted for the 1MW Pistol Laser, which will further increase accuracy, recoil control and the handling stats of the gun, making it feel smoother than ever and ready to help when you find yourself in a pinch.

Trigger Action: Rapid 30 Trigger

Thanks to the insane amount of accuracy and handling this gun now has, we can afford to take a little dip with the Rapid 30 Trigger attachment. The flip side to this is a substantial fire rate increase, which should help in high-pressure situations where you need to switch over to close combat and fire a few shots in succession.

Muzzle: Hole Punch Breacher

To round off the loadout, we've added the Hole Punch Breacher muzzle for the damage boost, the main stat that needed a little help. The flip side to this is a slight dip in handling, but it should be minimal enough to not notice, especially given the 9mm Daemon's impressive starting stats.

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Activision

Best 9mm Daemon class setup: Secondary weapon

MCW, M4.

For this build to excel, consider using a solid medium-range assault rifle which you can swap between and cover larger distances with. One of the best assault rifles in Modern Warfare 3 currently is the MCW due to its fantastic all-around stats, offering a streamlined experience, capable of both close and mid-range combat.

The M4 is another great option and is a gun that has seen much popularity within the Call of Duty franchise due to its consistent and accurate damage output for both close and mid-range combat.

Best 9mm Daemon class setup: Perks and Equipment

Infantry Vest, Flash Grenade, Semtex, Munitions Box, Quick-Grip Gloves, Lightweight Boots, EOD Padding.

For this build, we want to prioritise speed and firepower. With that in mind, we recommend the Infantry Vest which will give you increased Tactical Sprint duration and reduce its refresh time. Along with the Lightweight Boots, you can also get increased movement and swim speed, making you a speedy unit on the field.

Thanks to our Vest choice, you can choose one piece of equipment from each category. With that in mind, when choosing between Gloves, we recommend the Quick-Grip Gloves for their increased weapon swap speed.

For Gear, consider the EOD Padding, which will give you more security on the frontlines by reducing damage from enemy explosives and fire. Along with this, you can't go too wrong with a Munitions Box, for some extra ammo for yourself and your teammates.

Lastly, for your Tactical and Lethal choice, we've opted for a Flash Greande to deafen and blind enemies, temporarily slowing them down for a finishing shot with the 9mm Daemon, or to provide a quick getaway. To round the loadout off, pick a Semtex as an explosive bit of extra damage that can stick to enemies and vehicles.

For more Modern Warfare tips and tricks, check out our guide to the best perks in-game for optimal loadouts.

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Activision

Best 9mm Daemon alternatives in Modern Warfare 3

FTAC Siege, Renetti.

If you'd rather equip a handgun with more firepower and aren't as bothered about accuracy, the FTAC Siege has the best rate of fire compared to other pistols in the game, and doesn't have bad recoil either, making it more of a mini SMG. Likewise, the Renetti is a top-tier choice too, thanks to its three-shot burst, accuracy, range and low recoil. This can be enhanced even further once you gain access to the JAK Ferocity Carbine conversion kit.

That rounds off our guide to the best 9mm Daemon build in Modern Warfare 3. Get a better idea of the full gun meta with our list of the best guns in Modern Warfare 3, and the best loadouts in MW3.