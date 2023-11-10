Best MW3 FSS Hurricane loadout and class setup

Looking for the best FSS Hurricane loadout in Modern Warfare 3? The FSS Hurricane is a formidable SMG in Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, one of many that can be carried over once you unlock the FSS Hurricane in Modern Warfare 2.

With a high base damage output and substantial 50-round mag, the FSS Hurricane is a great SMG option that can help elevate you ahead of the competition. Below we've rounded up the best FSS Hurricane build in MW3, with the best perks and equipment choices to go with it.

Why use the FSS Hurricane in MW3?

If you want a zero recoil FSS Hurricane build, you'll be pleased with the below results. With these attachments, you'll have an FSS Hurricane loadout that turns this SMG into an absolute laser, allowing you to win fights even over Assault Rifle distances with the power and consistency of this fast-firing SMG.

Best FSS Hurricane loadout in MW3

Muzzle: XTEN Black Kite

Barrel: FSS Cannonade 16"

Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

Rear Grip: Sakin ZX Grip

Optic: Cronen Mini Red Dot

The FSS Hurricane has a reputation for being moderately powerful and possessing a great amount of recoil stability. Doubling down on this, we recommend the XTEN Black Kite on the Muzzle, and the FSS Cannonade 16" Barrel. This ensures extremely smooth recoil and extra range, with the benefit of a silencer to boot. As a gun that already excels at close to mid-range this can ensure an optimal all-rounder build, worthy of a primary weapon.

The FTAC Ripper 56 further stabilises the recoil, as does the Sakin ZX Grip. Making the FSS Hurricane buttery smooth and a joy to wield.

Finally, add your choice of close-range Optic. Here we've opted for the Cronon Mini Red Dot sight, which gives us a very clear visual for mid-range engagements as well as close-quarters combat.

Best FSS Hurricane class setup: Secondary weapon

The FTAC Recon is an ideal weapon to pair with the FSS Hurricane. Despite its amazing accuracy the FSS Hurricane's damage still falls off at mid-range, but the FTAC Recon is a powerful semi-auto Battle Rifle that can delete enemies at mid or long-range with ease. It also packs enough of a punch that you can land a shot on an approaching enemy before switching to your Hurricane to finish them off. The two guns work extremely well together.

Best FSS Hurricane class setup: Perks and Equipment

Gunner Vest, Quick-Grip Gloves, Tac Mask, Frag Grenade, Battle Rage, Med Box.

As with any Modern Warfare 3 build, you'll need to equip the right vest first and get the associated perks in-game. I recommend committing to the Gunner Vest, allowing you to equip two primary weapons instead of the usual primary plus secondary sidearm. This will allow you to also have the FTAC Recon in play, as mentioned above, for extra damage where the FSS may fall a tad short. Although the Overkill Vest also allows a second primary weapon, we've chosen the Gunner for the bonus that you'll also deploy with max ammo and an improved reload speed, which is always nice when using an SMG.

Along with the Gunner Vest, it's worthwhile choosing the Quick-Grip Gloves which allow you to swap between weapons with increased speed. These two items go hand-in-hand (or should that be glove-in-glove?) in building a multi-weapon loadout.

For gear, most options are viable, but the Tac Mask can be particularly useful for close combat builds as it reduces the strength of enemy Flash, Stun and Gas Grenades. Additionally, you can counteract this with your own close combat Tactical and Lethal options like a Frag Grenade and Battle Rage, both of which lend themselves to this playstyle well, with Battle Rage providing an adrenaline rush when used and allowing health regen and resistance to Tactical Equipment.

Lastly, as the Gunner Vest isn't compatible with boots, you'll need a piece of Field Equipment to round off your loadout. Most options will work here, but the Med Box is always a sensible option to provide more medical supplies for yourself and your teammates.

Best FSS Hurricane alternatives in Modern Warfare 3

If you're looking for a solid SMG alternative to the FSS Hurricane, look no further than the Lachmann Sub. This is a powerful option with an impressive rate of fire that can be increased further with the right attachments.

The Lachmann Sub excels in medium to short-range combat and is pretty much a Call of Duty staple at this point. Otherwise known as the MP5, it is a great all-rounder with smooth accuracy and controllability.

