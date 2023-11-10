What are the best gloves in Modern Warfare 3? In Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, the perk system is activated by which gear you equip. So, when it comes to selecting gloves to wear, it's not just about how they look. It's about what they do.

If you're looking to improve your weapon handling, gloves offer perks that will upgrade your play. While it depends on your preferred playstyle as to which perk you'll go for, we've delved into what we'd recommend are the best gloves in Modern Warfare 3 below. Like MW3 killstreaks, the six pairs of gloves are unlocked as you level up, so it won't be long before you've got a full range of choice. Right, let's get into it!

6. Ordnance Gloves

Description: Throw equipment father. Reset fuse timer on thrown back grenades.

Ordnance Gloves will allow you to throw those damage-dealing pieces of lethal and tactical equipment much further meaning you can target enemies who think they're in the clear. The gloves will also reset the fuse timer on thrown back grenades, meaning they can cook a little longer on their way back to your enemies. Ranked at the bottom of our list for their usability, the Ordance Glove perk may not be that helpful depending on your playstyle.

5. Scavenger Gloves

Description: Resupply ammo and throwing knives from dead players.

Getting a fresh resupply of ammo and throwing knives off of dead players from the Scavenger Gloves perk is a nifty little perk to have. If you're new to Call of Duty, it may be advantageous for you to equip these gloves so that you can learn the ropes with an abundance of ammo.

Even if you're not new, it's never a fun time if you run out of ammo midway through a battle and it's always a little bit nice to have a surplus of throwing knives, if that's how you like to play rather than needing to endlessly search ammo crates to replenish your stock.

4. Commando Gloves

Description: Reload while sprinting.

Next up, the Commando Gloves. These gloves possess the perk of enabling reload while sprinting. This is an excellent way to get some distance from a fight if you're running out of ammo, or need a breather, whilst ensuring you return to battle restocked. An especially valuable perk if whoever your fighting has decided to run after you.

The Commando Gloves add some much-needed mobility to the battlefield, saving you precious seconds between skirmishes by removing the need to stop in your tracks to get your weapon locked and loaded.

3. Assault Gloves

Description: While jumping, accuracy and time to ADS is improved.

There's been a lot of player discussion around movement in MW2 and thankfully, in MW3, mobility has improved and the Assault Gloves' perk takes it one step fruther. The ability to ADS while jumping has been improved both in time and accuracy, which means you can hit those shots while maintaining mobility. Reducing thetime delay is a special perk for players looking to upgrade their movement and utilize jumping to throw enemies' aim off.

2. Marksman Gloves

Description: Reduced sway and flinch while ADS.

The Marksman Gloves have a pretty powerful perk that boosts an overall improvement in your ADS. By reducing sway and flinch, it transforms a weapon you may have a preference for but suffers from dodgy recoil. It's also a solid perk if you have a penchanct for sniping, because there's nothing better than a steady hand to keep you on target.

1. Quick-Grip Gloves

Description: Increased weapon swap speed.

In our opinion, the Quick-Grip Gloves are the best Gloves in Modern Warfare 3 right now. The Quick-Grip Gloves offer a true gameplay advantage with increased weapon swap speed, which is why it comes out on top in our rankings. There's nothing worse than running out of ammo when your enemy is one-shot and taking too long to switch it up. Reloading can feel like a decade-long affair, so being able to swap between your primary and secondary weapon quickly can make all the difference.

If you've got a nifty sidearm ready and waiting, being able to whip it out with increased speed grants you flexibility and stamina in a fight that you might not otherwise possess.

That sums up the best gloves in Modern Warfare 3. We've said it before and we'll say it again, which perks you use from the revamped perk system is totally up to you and how you play. Perks are a support system to the best guns in MW3 and the best Modern Warfare 3 loadouts, so make sure you're setup for the best chance at survival.