Best MW3 MCPR-300 loadout and class setup

Looking for the best MCPR-300 loadout in Modern Warfare 3? The MCPR-300 is one of the best sniper rifles in Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, boasting a huge damage potential whilst maintaining a (relatively) lightweight feeling that's easy to handle.

With no obvious downsides, it's a solid overall choice for any players looking to equip a long-range build. See below for the best MCPR-300 loadout in Modern Warfare 3, including the best attachments and equipment choices for maximum efficiency.

Why use the MCPR-300 in MW3?

Although there are other rival snipers that can inflict just as much damage (or even more), the MCPR-300 tends to have a little bit of extra mobility, which can help it to excel in fast-paced MW3 multiplayer environments.

For that reason, we've opted for a build that looks to increase bullet velocity and range whilst making sure we don't accidentally limit the mobility of the gun too much, keeping it snappy enough for quickscopes during the heat of battle.

Best MCPR-300 loadout in MW3

Muzzle: Bruen Agent 90

Barrel: 22" OMX-456

Magazine: 5 Round Mag

Rear Grip: Cronen Cheetah Grip

Optic: Forge Tac Delta 4

The combination of the Bruen Agent 90 Muzzle and the heavy 22" OMX-456 Barrel attachment outranges the integrated silencer option, and also smooths out the recoil slightly for quick target reacquisition.

Although the MCPR-300 comes with 10-Round Mags as standard, we've opted for the 5-Round Mag attachment as 5 shots tend to be effective enough before you need to reload and the result is an increase to movement, ADS, and reload speed which is a worth sacrifice.

We've accelerated the ADS and Sprint-To-Fire speed of the MCPR-300 even further with the Cronen Cheetah Grip, which is offset by a minor cost of recoil control.

Finally, the Forge Tac Delta 4 increases ADS speed while also giving a clear optics choice for mid-range as well as long-range shots.

Best MCPR-300 class setup: Secondary weapon

Kastov 762, FSS Hurricane.

As the MCPR-300 is suited for long-range combat, pairing it with something high-impact and short-range like a punchy assault rifle could be a good idea. We recommend the Kastov 762, an AR known to be versatile, highly damaging and something of a staple among the Call of Duty community.

A good SMG for close range is also a great idea. We would opt for the FSS Hurricane in this regard, as it has a high base damage output and substantial 50-round mag. If you're sceptical about SMGs, the FFS Hurricane also has surprisingly fantastic recoil, making it a solid option.

Best MCPR-300 class setup: Perks and Equipment

Gunner Vest, Quick-Grip Gloves, Mission Control Comlink, Medbox, Scatter Drone, Frag Grenade.

For a successful MCPR-300 build, we recommend choosing the Gunner Vest as it allows you to allocate two primary weapons instead of the usual primary and secondary sidearm. This means you can have a solid option to switch to when in the heat of battle if you get surprised by any close-range encounters where a sniper just isn't going to cut it. We've chosen this vest, over the Overkill Vest which also has two primary slots because it also gives a boost to reload speed, which is always an excellent priority to make for any sniper build.

Additionally, you can get the same weapon swap speed perk from the Overkill Vest if you equip the Quick-Grip Gloves. For Gear, it's worthwhile choosing the Mission Control Comlink which will reduce Killstreak cost by one. A worthy addition if you're trying to get your sniper kills up. Plus the Medbox will ensure your teammates who are most likely in close combat quarters, will be looked after. Sadly, perk effects do not stack, so you won't be able to equip the Mag Holster for even more reload speed.

Lastly, pick the Scatter Drone to set up a field of mines. You can set an effective trap with this perk, once enemies walk over mines they will detonate and provide you with a comfy barrier whilst at sniping distance. Once alerted, you can combine this with a standard Frag Grenade to buy yourself some time and breathing distance.

Best MCPR-300 alternatives in Modern Warfare 3

FJX Imperium, Longbow.

If you're looking for an alternative to the MCPR-300, the FJX Imperium is a fantastic all-rounder sniper rifle capable of startling quickscope response times, handling and mobility speeds and doesn't jeopardise damage output to do so. If you're looking for the perfect one-shot kill, the FJX Imperium is more than capable of providing that for you.

The Longbow is also a great option for people wishing for a balanced sniper experience. The Longbow is mobile, with substantial ADS speeds, high damage and range making those one-shot kills a delight. It also boasts a 25-round magazine, mostly unheard of by other snipers of this calibre

