Best MW3 MTZ-556 loadout and class setup

Looking for the best MTZ-556 loadout in Modern Warfare 3? Amongst the many Assault Rifles in Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, the MTZ-556 is one of the strongest all-around choices, especially for new players. Reminiscent of the M13 in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 but boasting superior fire rate and handling, the MTZ-556 is a reliable weapon that deserves a chance in everyone's arsenal.

In this guide, we'll break down our favourite MTZ-556 loadout, including the best attachments, secondary weapon, perks, and all the equipment that you need to make this easy-to-use gun even more effective.

Why use the MTZ-556 in MW3?

The MTZ-556 is one of the most dependable Assault Rifles and starting guns in the game, full stop. With decent attributes in every stat, from accuracy to damage, the weapon is especially reliable in close and mid-range scuffles. Players searching for a more efficient weapon for aiming across the map may want to look elsewhere, but everyone else is likely to be satisfied with the MTZ-556's ability to clear out objectives and blast through opponents with a steady stream of bullets.

Best MTZ-556 loadout in MW3

Muzzle: HMRES Mod Suppressor

Barrel: MTZ Clinch Pro Barrel

Stock: RB Crotalus Assault Stock

Magazine: 50 Round Drum

Optic: Slate Reflector

This loadout is meant to reliably emphasise damage while supplementing the MTZ-556's already considerable fire rate and handling. The MTZ-556 works best on small maps like Favela, Hardhat, or Skidrow, and this is a loadout attuned to standing steady in close-quarters combat and mowing down the opposition.

Muzzle: HMRES Mod Suppressor

With Modern Warfare 3's noticeably longer time-to-kill mechanics, you need to bump up bullet velocity with the MTZ-556 to ensure that your gun stays effective. Go with the HMRES Mod Suppressor, which will also make you undetectable by radar - a major boon especially if you plan to use the MTZ-556 in more claustrophobic maps. The only downside is the slight loss to recoil control, but this won't be very noticeable especially when you attach our suggested stock, listed below.

Barrel: MTZ Clinch Pro Barrel

The MTZ Clinch Pro Barrel complements the HMRES Mod Suppressor, upping bullet velocity and range while also improving aiming idle sway and firing aim stability. You'll sacrifice some mobility with this barrel, but the boosts will be worth it.

Optic: Slate Reflector

Your choice of optic is primarily a matter of personal preference, but the Slate Reflector's a sound go-to thanks to its straightforward, rectangular design. The MK .23 Reflector is also a worthy alternate, and if you're already confident with your aiming skills, the as-is ironsights on the MTZ-556 may be enough for you. If this is the case, skip the optic altogether and select High Grain Ammunition as your last attachment for even more velocity and range improvements.

Stock: RB Crotalus Assault Stock

The RB Crotalus Assault Stock helps to cancel out any recoil that might result from the HMRES Mod Suppressor. If you'd prefer an increase to speed and more gun control, the MTZ Litestrike Telescopic Stock is also a viable option.

Magazine: 50 Round Drum

With its high fire rate, the MTZ-556 is a potent force to be reckoned with. You don't want to waste too much time reloading with such a fast-firing gun, so choose the 50 Round Drum magazine to stay in the game. You'll take a hit to mobility, but you'll be too busy blasting targets away for it to truly matter.

Best MTZ-556 class setup: Secondary weapon

Renetti.

Even with a 50 Round Drum attached to your MTZ-556, there might be the odd occasion when you find yourself with an empty gun. When that's the case, rely on the Renetti for a nasty secondary weapon that'll tear up the competition.

Best MTZ-556 class setup: Perks and Equipment

Infantry Vest, Stalker Boots, Quick-Grip Gloves, Bone Conduction, Flash Grenade, Frag Grenade, Munitions Box.

We haven't emphasised movement as much with this loadout, but the Infantry Vest provides a tactical sprint buff while the Stalker Boots will offer additional strafe and ADS movement speed. You could also go for the Covert Sneakers if you want to take a stealthier approach and muffle your footsteps.

The Quick-Grip Gloves allow you to instantaneously switch to your secondary weapon, which pairs well with our Renetti. Meanwhile, the Bone Conduction headset helps you hear enemies trying to sneak up on you, though if you're playing against opponents that toss grenades everywhere, you should go with EOD Padding instead to reduce damage from explosives and fire.

Finally, we recommend a Flash Grenade for disorienting opponents, and for more lethal encounters or rushing objectives, the Frag Grenade or Semtex are both good, depending on your playstyle. You'll be burning through ammunition on a regular basis with this loadout, so be sure to include a Munitions Box in your field equipment loadout.

Best MTZ-556 alternatives in Modern Warfare 3

MCW.

If you're in love with Assault Rifles but prefer one that's a little more viable at different ranges, you can't go wrong with the MCW. The MTZ-556's easier to use out-of-the-box, and its higher firing rate and above average mobility means it'll still serve as the superior firearm in close-quarters fights. Nevertheless, for greater flexibility on a wider variety of maps, the MCW currently reigns supreme.

