Best MW3 MTZ Interceptor loadout and class setup

Looking for the best MTZ Interceptor loadout in Modern Warfare 3? Marksman Rifles in Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 tend to occupy an unusual arena between Sniper Rifle power and Battle Rifle mobility that's not for everyone. But out of all of them, the MTZ Interceptor is our go-to Marksman Rifle. It successfully straddles that sweet spot between strength and speed, and if you're looking for a solid in-between weapon, the MTZ Interceptor is unlikely to disappoint.

In this guide, we'll break down our favourite MTZ Interceptor loadout, including the best attachments, secondary weapon, perks, and all the equipment that you need to make this standout Marksman Rifle even better.

Why use the MTZ Interceptor in MW3?

Modern Warfare 3 boasts an increased time to kill when compared to other games in the franchise, making a lot of guns trickier to use effectively. The MTZ Interceptor boasts a high accuracy that'll help you surmount that greater TTK by making every shot count, and while its initial damage isn't the highest, it still packs enough oomph to wreck foes with a few well-timed shots. If you like that punch but find yourself often falling into mid-range fights where you can't afford to fiddle with a relatively slow nature of a full-on sniper rifle, this is the weapon for you.

Best MTZ Interceptor loadout in MW3

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel: MTZ Clinch Pro Barrel

Stock: FTAC Heavy Hunter Stock

Magazine: 20 Round Mag

Rear Grip: Bruen TR-24 Assault Grip

Our choices here pump up the MTZ Interceptor's power and mobility while lessening its recoil. Our goal is to tear opponents to shreds primarily in mid-range while never slowing down, but we'll also be decently capable from distances further away.

The Monolithic Suppressor is always an excellent option for making you undetectable by radar and giving you recoil control. If you're not particularly fussed about radar, you can trade this muzzle attachment for an underbarrel like the Kimura RYN-03 Vertical Grip, which will also offer good control.

We've gone with the MTZ Clinch Pro Barrel for a massive boost to bullet velocity and range, along with aiming idle sway. You'll also get some firing aim stability when equipping this, while the downside is a loss to hipfire and tac stance spread. The MTZ Drifter Barrel is another good choice for bumping up range and bullet velocity./p>

It might have "heavy" in the name, but the FTAC Heavy Hunter Stock is here to lighten your load and help you stay mobile with the MTZ Interceptor. You'll get all-around boosts to movement speed, sprint speed, and aim walking speed with this stock. They're small boosts, but they add up.

You'll likely want an ammo increase with this gun, and while the 20 Round MAG slows your ADS, the trade-off for not having to reload as much in the middle of a firefight is worth it. If you don't mind the MTZ Interceptor's 10 Round limit, feel free to choose an optic like the Slate Reflector to help with aiming from afar.

There's some considerable kick whenever you fire the MTZ Interceptor, so we've added the Bruen TR-24 Assault Grip to counteract it. Expect solid improvements to firing aim stability, gun kick control, and recoil control.

Best MTZ Interceptor class setup: Secondary weapon

WSP Stinger.

The MTZ Interceptor isn't terrible at close-quarters combat, but it'll certainly be helpful to keep a slightly faster weapon by your hip. The WSP Stinger is a great sidearm for those moments when you're getting ambushed and need a high fire rate.

Best MTZ Interceptor class setup: Perks and Equipment

Infantry Vest, Covert Sneakers, Quick-Grip Gloves, Ghost T/V Camo, Frag Grenade, Munitions Box.

For our class setup, we've gone with the Infantry Vest for a tactical sprint buff and the Covert Sneakers for stealthy sniper-esque movement. The Quick-Grip Gloves will let us switch to our WSP Stinger in a pinch, and we've also taken the Ghost T/V Camo to amp the stealth factor up even higher.

When you're running up against a particularly annoying cluster of opponents that you just don't have time to shoot, there's nothing like a good Frag Grenade to send them scattering. And last but certainly not least is the Munitions Box, which is included to ensure that we never run out of ammunition.

Best MTZ Interceptor alternatives in Modern Warfare 3

MCW 6.8, BAS-B, KV Inhibitor, Longbow.

There are a few options here depending on which direction you want to go in. If you'd like to compare the MTZ Interceptor to our other top Marksman Rifle, give the MCW 6.8 a peek. Alternatively, step out of the in-between zone that Marksman Rifles inhabit between Battle Rifles and Sniper Rifles. The BAS-B is our Battle Rifle of choice, while choosing between the sniping KV Inhibitor or the Longbow is largely a matter of personal preference.

That's a wrap on the MTZ Interceptor. If you're interested in a full rundown of Marksman Rifles, see our guide to the best Marksman Rifles in Modern Warfare 3. If you want to diversify your arsenal, we also have a guide to the best guns in Modern Warfare 3.