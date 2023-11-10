Best MW3 Rival-9 loadout and class setup

Looking for the best Rival-9 attachments in Modern Warfare 3? The Rival-9 is a little submachine gun with a big impact in Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. It might not have the greatest range in the world, but its high fire rate is a force to be reckoned with, especially on smaller maps like Favela or Rust.

In this guide, we'll go through our favourite Rival-9 loadout, including the best attachments, secondary weapon, perks, and all the equipment that you need to decimate targets with this highly compact but undeniably formidable SMG.

Why use the Rival-9 in MW3?

Do you care about a superior fire rate at the expense of all else? Then go with the Rival-9. Let's be clear; the other attributes on this gun aren't terrible, but the Rival-9 is definitely meant for the MW3 player who loves rushing into a room, offloading a dozen shots into someone's head, and then breaking out just as fast as they came in. If that sounds like your jam - or if you loved the Scorpion EVO in previous Call of Duty games, which was essentially the Rival-9 with another name - then read on.

Best Rival-9 loadout in MW3

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel: Rival-38E Fire Starter Barrel

Stock: Bruen Flash V4 Stock

Ammunition: 5.45 High Grain

Magazine: 40 Round Mag

This Rival-9 loadout is specialised for Modern Warfare 3 players who enjoy harrassing their targets and clearing objectives while keeping as agile as possible. Everything here is meant to have you running and gunning like a bat out of hell, and you'll notice that most of our attachments sacrifice handling for speed. Don't worry too much, since with a bit of practice, you'll become a natural at weaving into firefights and dodging opponents outside of the Rival-9's limited damage range.

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

We've added the Monolithic Suppressor to keep you off enemy radar and assist with recoil control, which will largely be taking a hit due to the other attachments listed here. This sizable muzzle will cause a loss to ADS speed, but for surprise ambushes and putting pressure on opponents, the Monolithic Suppressor is necessary.

Barrel: Rival-38E Fire Starter Barrel

The Rival-38E Fire Starter Barrel offers nice upgrades to speed all around, making up for the ADS loss we experienced with the Monolithic Suppressor. The trade-off is recoil control, aiming idle sway, and firing aim stability.

Stock: Bruen Flash V4 Stock

For even more fast-moving flavour, go with the Bruen Flash V4 Stock, which boosts ADS, movement and sprint speed. Once again, gun kick control, firing aim stability, and idle sway are the cons you'll have to contend with here. Did we mention that this loadout was built for moving and shooting fast?

Ammunition: 5.45 High Grain

You'll need to pack some power behind the Rival-9's shots, and the 5.45 High Grain's extra bullet velocity earns it a spot on our list. Its boost to range will also come in handy, but once again, the Rival-9 is not the MW3 gun to choose if you want to tackle targets from faraway.

Magazine: 40 Round Mag

You should carry a lot of bullets with the Rival-9 so that you're never caught empty-handed in a close-range scuffle. 30 rounds just isn't enough for a weapon with such a supreme fire rate, so choose the 40 Round Mag as your minimum. For an alternate approach, feel free to experiment with the heavier duty 50 or 60 Round Drum, but be ready to suffer a loss to mobility and reload quickness.

Best Rival-9 class setup: Secondary weapon

MCW, Renetti.

Choosing an AR or a handgun can serve you well for those moments when you need to tackle an enemy beyond the Rival-9's range, but still want a weapon that handles similar to what you're used to. The MCW is the best AR for medium and long range engagements, while the Renetti will provide excellent backup support as a reliable pistol.

Best Rival-9 class setup: Perks and Equipment

Infantry Vest, Scavenger Gloves, Lightweight Boots, EOD Padding, Semtex, Battle Rage.

To supplement your run and gun Rival-9 tactics, the Infantry Vest is a fine choice for tac sprint, tac stance, and sliding. The Scavenger Gloves will help you replenish your ammo on the field, while Lightweight Boots offer additional boosts to mobility, though you could also go with the Covert Sneakers for the stealthier approach. Finally, you don't want to run into a grenade when sprinting from spawn point to spawn point, so wear the EOD Padding to reduce explosive damage.

For your equipment, Semtex beats other lethal options in close-quarters fights, especially if you've got a foe pinned in a tight corner. Battle Rage is a necessary choice for healing, which you'll likely rely on a fair amount just in case enemies tire of your ambushes and decide to retaliate.

Best Rival-9 alternatives in Modern Warfare 3

AMR9, Striker.

Compared to the Rival-9, both the AMR9 and the Striker are fantastic SMG alternatives. Both deal excellent damage and technically have better range, though once you get used to racking up leaderboard kills with this zippy Rival-9 loadout, you may not want to switch.

