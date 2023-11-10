Best MW3 STB 556 loadout and class setup

Looking for the best STB 556 loadout in Modern Warfare 3? The STB 556 is one of the best Assault Rifles in Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, known for its mid to long-range capabilities, low recoil and incredible accuracy.

If you are after a reliable AR that has good all-around stats, the STB 556 is a great option. Join us as we explore the best STB 556 loadout in Modern Warfare 3 with the optimal attachments and equipment picks.

Check out our ultimate beginner's guide for Warzone 2.0. Join vid bud Liam as he gives you all the tips and tricks you need to survive within Warzone and DMZ.

Why use the STB 556 in MW3?

The STB 556 already has substantial accuracy and damage falloff values, not to mention its smooth handling and low recoil. As such we've aimed to just enhance the STB 556's standard features and push the gun to its limits in terms of bullet velocity and range.

Best STB 556 loadout in MW3

Muzzle: Harbinger D20

Barrel: 24.4" Bruen S-620

Comb: Bruen TS-30 Comb

Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

Optic: SZ Holotherm

The Harbinger D20 silencer is both weighty and capable of extending the range and bullet velocity of the gun whilst maintaining that crucial quiet gameplay. Combine it with the 24.4" Bruen S-620 an exceptionally long barrel, and the range and bullet velocity are as high as you can possibly get with the STB 556.

Although the extra weight of these two attachments will naturally lower the recoil values, you extend this further with the use of the FTAC Ripper 56. Additionally, the Bruen TS-30 Comb doubles down on this, resulting in a smoother experience. The only drawback to these attachments is a slower-handling speed, but the STB 556 isn't meant for snappy close-quarters play anyway.

Finally, we've opted for a nice clean 2x Optic in the SZ Holotherm. You can, of course, substitute this for any optic you like, but we do advise using one for this mid to long-range gun.

Best STB 556 class setup: Secondary weapon

Lachmann Sub.

If you're looking for a short-range weapon to pair with your STB 556, look no further than the Lachmann Sub. This SMG is a powerhouse when it comes to mobility and DPS, a great option for those tenuous close conflicts to buy yourself some time and space to regroup.

Best STB 556 class setup: Perks and Equipment

Infantry Vest, Stalker Boots, Commando Gloves, Munitions Box, Tac Mask, Smoke Grenade, Breacher Drone.

For this build, speed is a real asset and with the Infantry Vest you can achieve increased tactical sprint duration times. Along with this vest boost, if you equip the Stalker Boots you can gain an increase in strafe and ADS movement speed, which works very well with our long-ranged STB 556 class setup.

Although most glove options will work fine, we've opted for the Commando Gloves to take full advantage of the fast nature of the build and enable reload while sprinting, rather than waiting for tactical cover. Additionally, we've chosen the Munitions Box for extra ammo for yourself and teammates, and the Tac Mask to provide added protection against enemy Flash, Stun and Gas Grenades, always a helpful bonus in any build.

You'll have the usual Tactical and Lethal slots to choose from. We suggest a good old fashioned Smoke Grenade to help if you catch yourself in close combat and need to give yourself some breathing room to retreat, and a Breacher Drone to set up an explosive trap for any unwitting enemies foolish enough to get too close.

For more Modern Warfare tips and tricks, check out our guide to the best perks in-game for optimal loadouts.

Best STB 556 alternatives in Modern Warfare 3

M13B, Kastov-74u.

If you're looking for an alternative to the STB 556, there is an entire range of excellent Assault Rifles in Modern Warfare 3. We recommend the M13B. Although the M13B is less impressive when it comes to damage output, it has one of the best fire rates in the game, with surprisingly long damage drop-off ranges.

If you're looking for a rifle with more damage potential, you could try something closer ranged like the Kastov-74u. The Kastov-74u is a hard-hitting option that is more than capable of ripping through enemies at fast speeds. It does have a slightly higher recoil, however, so you'll need to invest time into the attachments to balance it out.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

That rounds off our guide to the best STB 556 build in Modern Warfare 3. Get a better idea of the full gun meta with our list of the best guns in Modern Warfare 3, and the best loadouts in MW3.