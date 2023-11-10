Best MW3 SVA-545 loadout and class setup

What is the best SVA 545 loadout for Modern Warfare 3? The SVA 545 is a potent weapon in Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 that shares much in common with Call of Duty: Black Ops' AN-94, namely the hyperburst feature. Every trigger squeeze of this gun lets loose two shots at an extraordinary fast firing rate, offering up the potential to massacre the opposition as long as your aim is true.

If you've got steady sights and enjoy racking up kills in rapid succession, you're in the right place. Below we'll walk you through building the best SVA 545 loadout and class setup in Modern Warfare 3, ensuring that you'll mow down targets left and right with this powerful weapon.

Check out our ultimate beginner's guide for Warzone 2.0. Join vid bud Liam as he gives you all the tips and tricks you need to survive within Warzone and DMZ.

Why use the SVA 545 in MW3?

Mastery of the hyperburst and run-and-gun tactics are essential to making the most out of the SVA 545. This weapon rewards accuracy, ambushing opponents with two fast headshots (and maybe a third to the torso), and an all-around aggressive playstyle. There's more of a difficulty curve present here than with other Assault Rifles, but the SVA 545 is absolutely worth the practice if you have patience and a practiced trigger finger.

Best SVA 545 loadout in MW3

Muzzle: HMRES Mod Suppressor

Stock: Markeev R7 Stock

Ammunition: 5.45 High Grain

Magazine: 45 Round Mag

Optic: Slate Reflector

Our loadout maximises the SVA 545's run-and-gun potential, boosting its range and focusing on making it the most effective weapon for shooting faces off. Thanks to the hyperburst feature, there's less of a focus on recoil control with this loadout than we might suggest for other weapons. As long as you hit those first few shots, in other words, you're good.

Muzzle: HMRES Mod Suppressor

The HMRES Mod Suppressor ups bullet velocity and keeps you undetectable via radar, which is exactly what you want when vaulting into position to get the drop on enemies.

Stock: Markeev R7 Stock

Select the Markeev R7 Stock for an increase in gun kick control, movement speed, firing aim stability, and sprint speed - basically, everything you require for a mobile run-and-gun build that stays off the enemy's map until you're right behind them.

Ammunition: 5.45 High Grain

The SVA 545's damage range isn't the highest from the get-go, but 5.45 High Grain ammo paired with the bullet velocity from the HMRES Mod Suppressor is an excellent combo that'll pack a punch. Once again, it's all about getting a quick kill with those first two shots.

Magazine: 45 Round Mag

While it's important to stay mobile with the SVA 545, a bigger magazine is also better, especially if you struggle with hyperburst accuracy. The 45 Round Mag strikes a nice balance between upping ammo capacity and still retaining some degree of mobility, which the game's larger mags severely cut.

Optic: Slate Reflector

Optics are a personal preference, but our go-to recommendation is the Slate Reflector. Its easy rectangular shape and perfectly sized laser dot are great for the precision aiming required to nail hyperburst shots, and it also doesn't obstruct much screen space. Alternatively, you may prefer to shoot without an optic. If this is the case, equip the SVA 545 with the Incursion XII Long Barrel for even more bullet velocity and range, with the only trade-off a slight drop in mobility.

Best SVA 545 class setup: Secondary weapon

Striker or KV Inhibitor.

The SVA 545 excels at medium and long-range firefights, and if you find yourself missing your shots and need the reliability of a SMG, you can't go wrong with the Striker as an excellent supplementary primary. Check out our MW3 best Striker loadout for more details on which attachments are a handy match for one of the most popular guns in Modern Warfare 3.

On the other hand, if you're contending with hosts of opponents at long-range, you're better off putting the SVA 545 and Striker aside and going for a sniper rifle like the KV Inhibitor. The Longbow is another possible choice, but the KV Inhibitor boasts a semi-automatic firing rate that'll feel more familiar to SVA 545 users than bolt-action firing.

Best SVA 545 class setup: Perks and Equipment

Infantry Vest, Lightweight Boots, Scavenger Gloves, EOD Padding, Frag Grenade, Battle Rage.

To complement our aggressive playstyle, take the Infantry Vest for a tactical sprint buff and the Lightweight Boots for an increased tactical sprint duration. The Scavenger Gloves will keep your ammunition levels high, though you can also take the Quick-Grip Gloves if you'd prefer to speedily swap between weapons.

Since you'll be going full aggro with the SVA 545, there's always a chance that you might become a target for desperate explosive manoeuvres. The EOD Padding is a nice way to keep yourself safe, though you can also take Bone Conduction to keep an ear out for any foes who might be following your lead and masking themself from radar.

You can go with whatever combination of lethal and tactical equipment that you prefer, but we like a Frag Grenade for disorienting targets and dealing damage when all else fails. Using the SVA 545 often puts you in the heat of battle, so keep Battle Rage equipped for health regeneration and another increase to tactical sprint.

Best SVA 545 alternatives in Modern Warfare 3

MCW.

There's definitely an appeal to the SVA 545's unique firing capabilities that aren't there with MW3's other Assault Rifles, but with that uniqueness comes the potential for frustration. If you can't master the hyperburst, there's no shame in switching to a more streamlined weapon. The MCW remains the most popular Assault Rifle in the game with better damage and range values than the SVA 545, at least without any attachments.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

And that's a wrap on our SVA 545 loadout for Modern Warfare 3. For more comprehensive details on top-tier weapons in the game, see our list of the best guns in Modern Warfare 3, along with our MW3 best loadouts guide.