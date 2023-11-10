Best MW3 TR-76 Geist loadout and class setup

Looking for the best TR-76 Geist loadout in Modern Warfare 3? The TR-76 Geist is a very solid assault rifle which, with the right attachments, can excel at mid-range conflicts.

The versatility of the TR-76 Geist makes it a worthwhile assault rifle. As it forms part of the Modern Warfare 2 carry forward collective, it's worth knowing how to build the very best TR-76 Geist loadout in Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.

Why use the TR-76 Geist in MW3?

As mentioned, the TR-76 Geist can excel at mid-range, but you should be aware that its has a slightly lower rate of fire compared to many of its rivals. We've chosen to double down on this with the right attachments to increase accuracy, sprint-to-fire rate and damage at these distances whilst decreasing the initial recoil value of the gun.

Best TR-76 Geist loadout in MW3

Muzzle: FR Titan Silencer

Laser: VLK LZR 7mw

Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

Rear Grip: STIP-66 Grip

Comb: FSS Hardtop Comb

The TR-76 Geist is known for a moderate amount of recoil, particularly with the first few shots. As a result, we've chosen the FTAC Ripper 56 Underbarrel and STIP-66 grip, both of which help add a bit of extra weight to the gun and steady the recoil values without any significant negatives. Additionally, idle stability, ADS speed and sprint-to-fire speeds are all increased adding to both the speed and mobility values of the TR-76 Geist.

The FSS Hardtop Comband VLK LZR 7mw Laser both add additional ADS speed, making the gun equipped for faster combat situations at close to mid-range. The Laser attachment also gives a minor boost to the sprint to fire time, although we recommend swapping this out for something less visible depending on the map and game mode if you're looking to be as stealthy as possible.

Lastly, the FR Titan Silencer works its magic, suppresses every shot and does not decrease any of those hard-won ADS speed increases we've attached to the gun build. For this reason, the build should excel in stealth circumstances and equipment should be chosen to reflect and capitalise on this.

Best TR-76 Geist class setup: Secondary weapon

Signal 50, Lachmann Sub.

As a capable, fast and moderately damaging assault rifle, you may wish for something more long-range like a sniper rifle, to take advantage of your stealthy build and take care of enemies at a distance where the TR-76 Geist will struggle to reach. In that case, we recommend the Signal 50, a fantastic sniper rifle option with remarkable bullet velocity, capable of long-distance, one-shot kills.

If you'd like something closer and more aggressive to follow up on any enemies left behind from the TR-76 Geist, a shotgun or SMG like the Lachmann Sub is always a great option. The Lachmann Sub is an iconic gun, known to be highly damaging whilst still offering a smooth experience without significant recoil.

Best TR-76 Geist class setup: Perks and Equipment

Overkill Vest, Assault Gloves, Covert Sneakers, Mag Holster, Scatter Mine, Throwing Star.

To capitalise on the attachments chosen above, we've opted for the Overkill Vest as it allows you to apply a longer-ranged weapon as an additional primary in your loadout, whilst giving an increase to weapon swapping speeds and reloading whilst sprinting. This extra speed and versatility between weapons are essentially the Overkill and Fast Hands perks from Modern Warfare 2 and are highly valuable.

For your gloves option, perks do not stack unfortunately so we suggest the Assault Gloves which gives players an increase in both accuracy and time to ADS when jumping, capitalising on the high mobility of the build further. Pair this with the Covert Sneakers for added stealth and your footstep sounds will be completely eliminated, meaning you can slip behind enemy lines for a quick surprise kill.

For Gear, the Mag Holster is a great option to increase reload speed, something you can take advantage of more than most players with your ability to reload whilst sprinting.

Lastly, this build caters for a Lethal and Tactical slot. We suggest choosing the Scatter Mine, which is a set of mines that will detonate when enemies come within range. This can be utilised to give yourself and your teammates a warning from any approaching enemies and is best utilised for mid to long-range builds. The Throwing Star is a good Lethal option, that can essentially finish off targets that get too close or buy yourself some breathing room as you retreat.

For more Modern Warfare tips and tricks, check out our guide to the best perks in-game for optimal loadouts.

Best TR-76 Geist alternatives in Modern Warfare 3

Kastov 762.

Another excellent mid-range AR would be the Kastov 762 a great option for close to mid-range. Although the Kastov 762 has a tricky recoil, if built with the right attachments it can be a satisfying AR capable of high damage, without too many drawbacks.

That rounds off our guide to the best TR-76 Geist build in Modern Warfare 3.