Modern Warfare 3 Gora Dam weapons and item locations

Use our map to find every weapon and item location in the MW3 campaign's Gora Dam open combat mission

Ghost stands in front of Price and Soap in the Modern Warfare 3 campaign.
Looking for all the weapons and items in the Gora Dam mission of the MW3 campaign? Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 introduces non-linear open combat missions to its campaign, and Gora Dam is the final one you'll experience before the end of the campaign. In this mission you take control of the iconic soldier Ghost, and are tasked with defusing four bombs across a large seaside Konni outpost.

If you want to make the job a fair bit easier (not to mention more fun), then you should keep a keen eye out for all the hidden weapons and other items in orange crates dotted around the map. If you need a bit of help tracking them all down, we've got you covered below with our guide on all the Gora Dam item locations in Modern Warfare 3.

Modern Warfare 3 Gora Dam item locations

Gora Dam is the final open combat mission in the MW3 campaign, and contains a grand total of 21 hidden fully-kitted weapons and items. Quite a few of them are clustered around the main building on the west side of the map, but there are many others dotted all around the outpost, so you may need a bit of help finding them.

Here is our map of all the weapons and item locations in the Gora Dam mission:

A map of the Gora Dam mission in the Modern Warfare 3 campaign, with the locations of all item locations and weapons numbered and marked in yellow.
Here are all the items and weapons in the Gora Dam mission:

Number Item Type
1 Silenced Rival-9 SMG
2 Anti-Armor Rounds Field Upgrade
3 KVD Enforcer Marksman Rifle
4 Fennec 45 SMG
5 Snapshot Pulse Field Upgrade
6 Heartbeat Sensor Field Upgrade
7 Signal 50 Sniper Rifle
8 Silenced Expedite 12 Shotgun
9 PILA Launcher
10 Silenced 556 Icarus LMG
11 MCPR-300 Sniper Rifle
12 Incendiary Raal MG LMG
13 Silenced Striker SMG
14 Silenced EBR-14 Marksman Rifle
15 Holger 26 LMG
16 Armor Box Field Upgrade
17 RGL-80 Launcher
18 Silenced M16 Assault Rifle
19 Munitions Box Field Upgrade
20 Recon Drone Field Upgrade
21 Hybrid MTZ-556 Assault Rifle

And that's every single item location in the Gora Dam mission! For similar walkthroughs on the other open combat missions, check out the below links, as well as our Modern Warfare 3 mission list guide.

