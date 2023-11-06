Modern Warfare 3 Gora Dam weapons and item locations
Use our map to find every weapon and item location in the MW3 campaign's Gora Dam open combat mission
Looking for all the weapons and items in the Gora Dam mission of the MW3 campaign? Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 introduces non-linear open combat missions to its campaign, and Gora Dam is the final one you'll experience before the end of the campaign. In this mission you take control of the iconic soldier Ghost, and are tasked with defusing four bombs across a large seaside Konni outpost.
If you want to make the job a fair bit easier (not to mention more fun), then you should keep a keen eye out for all the hidden weapons and other items in orange crates dotted around the map. If you need a bit of help tracking them all down, we've got you covered below with our guide on all the Gora Dam item locations in Modern Warfare 3.
Modern Warfare 3 Gora Dam item locations
Gora Dam is the final open combat mission in the MW3 campaign, and contains a grand total of 21 hidden fully-kitted weapons and items. Quite a few of them are clustered around the main building on the west side of the map, but there are many others dotted all around the outpost, so you may need a bit of help finding them.
Here is our map of all the weapons and item locations in the Gora Dam mission:
Here are all the items and weapons in the Gora Dam mission:
|Number
|Item
|Type
|1
|Silenced Rival-9
|SMG
|2
|Anti-Armor Rounds
|Field Upgrade
|3
|KVD Enforcer
|Marksman Rifle
|4
|Fennec 45
|SMG
|5
|Snapshot Pulse
|Field Upgrade
|6
|Heartbeat Sensor
|Field Upgrade
|7
|Signal 50
|Sniper Rifle
|8
|Silenced Expedite 12
|Shotgun
|9
|PILA
|Launcher
|10
|Silenced 556 Icarus
|LMG
|11
|MCPR-300
|Sniper Rifle
|12
|Incendiary Raal MG
|LMG
|13
|Silenced Striker
|SMG
|14
|Silenced EBR-14
|Marksman Rifle
|15
|Holger 26
|LMG
|16
|Armor Box
|Field Upgrade
|17
|RGL-80
|Launcher
|18
|Silenced M16
|Assault Rifle
|19
|Munitions Box
|Field Upgrade
|20
|Recon Drone
|Field Upgrade
|21
|Hybrid MTZ-556
|Assault Rifle
And that's every single item location in the Gora Dam mission! For similar walkthroughs on the other open combat missions, check out the below links, as well as our Modern Warfare 3 mission list guide.