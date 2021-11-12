Looking for the best NZ-41 loadout in Call Of Duty: Vanguard? With stopping power that rivals most LMGs, the NZ-41 is one of the most powerful Assault Rifles in Vanguard, alongside the BAR. However, the recoil drastically increases during sustained fire, making it very difficult to unleash havoc on your enemies. Fortunately, we’ve created the best NZ-41 loadout in Call Of Duty: Vanguard, so have a look through before jumping into your next multiplayer match.

As we draw closer to Season 1 in Call Of Duty: Vanguard, we expect the meta to receive lots of tweaks and changes. Check back here for regular updates that will include any info on changes made to the NZ-41 in Vanguard.

Best NZ-41 loadout in Call Of Duty: Vanguard

The NZ-41 is very efficient when used in short bursts. If you fire consistently for more than a few rounds, you’ll notice the recoil becomes much worse. This loadout uses attachments that boost the NZ-41's accuracy and control, making it much easier to take down groups of enemies without needing to stop shooting.

Optic : G16 2.5x

: G16 2.5x Muzzle : F8 Stabilizer

: F8 Stabilizer Barrel : Orbweaver 360MM BC

: Orbweaver 360MM BC Underbarrel : Carver Foregrip

: Carver Foregrip Magazine : .303 British 20 Round Fast Mags

: .303 British 20 Round Fast Mags Rear Grip : Pine Tar Grip

: Pine Tar Grip Stock : Orbweaver E Pack

: Orbweaver E Pack Ammo Type : Lengthened

: Lengthened Proficiency : Pinned

: Pinned Kit: Fully Loaded

The attachments listed above make the NZ-41 viable at medium-range. The F8 Stabilizer, Orbweaver 360mm BC, Carver Foregrip, Pine Tar Grip, and Orbweaver E Pack all increase recoil control and accuracy. The recoil will still come, making long-range encounters a challenge with the NZ-41, but it is much more manageable. Fortunately, the Lengthened ammo type increases bullet velocity, meaning your shots should whip through the air when you fire. The Pinned proficiency also adds extra flinch when an enemy gets hit by one of your bullets, which will make it harder for them to focus and fight back.

Since the NZ-41 performs best in medium-range firefights, the G16 2.5x is the perfect optic. It also increases control and accuracy, making it one of the best scopes in Call Of Duty: Vanguard.

Since you’ll be firing in short bursts, we recommend using the .303 British 20 Round Fast Mags. These do have a lower ammo capacity than the standard magazines, but they also make reloading much quicker, so you can jump straight back into the action. You also won’t need to worry about running out of ammo thanks to the Fully Loaded kit.

Secondary Weapon

Since the NZ-41 is best at medium-range engagements, we recommend taking something that will help at longer distances. Sniper Rifles, like the Kar98k and 3-Line Rifle, can score one-shot kills across the map, but Marksman Rifles are a bit snappier and faster to use. Of course, if you prefer a run-and-gun approach, take an SMG or Shotgun that you can switch to for close-range combat. The MP40 is one of the best guns in Call Of Duty: Vanguard, whilst the PPSH-41 and Type 100 are also formidable up close.

Best NZ-41 Perks and Equipment

These are the perks and equipment that you should use with the NZ-41:

Perk 1 : Ghost

: Ghost Perk 2 : Radar

: Radar Perk 3 : Overkill

: Overkill Lethal : Thermite

: Thermite Tactical: Stim

Ghost, Radar, and Overkill are some of the best perks in Call Of Duty: Vanguard, and we see no reason to mix things up in this loadout. Ghost helps you hide from enemy spy planes and intel, so that you don’t get spotted whilst rotating around the map to flank enemies or attack an objective. Radar helps with your surveillance, as you can spot enemies firing unsilenced weapons on your minimap. Overkill lets you use primary weapons in your secondary slot, which makes your loadout much more competitive and versatile.

As you approach groups of enemies, throw a Thermite grenade into the crowd to spread damage to multiple enemies. If they turn around and shoot at you, pop a Stim quickly to boost your health regen and run into cover with your refreshed tactical sprint.

That's everything you need to know to make the best NZ-41 loadout in Call Of Duty: Vanguard. If you want to see more class setups, check out our list of the best loadouts in Call Of Duty: Vanguard. If you want to unlock these attachments quickly, take a look at our guide on how to level up fast in Vanguard. You can find out how the NZ-41 compares to other guns by checking out our weapon stats breakdown.