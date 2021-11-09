Want to know the best Automaton loadout in Call Of Duty: Vanguard? The Automaton has an effective damage range that rivals the BAR, but its overall damage is much lower. However, to make up for the lower damage, it has a fast fire rate that makes it a strong Assault Rifle at any range. This Call Of Duty: Vanguard Automaton loadout will sacrifice some of that speed to increase the damage range, accuracy, and control, making it more effective at medium-long range.

Best Automaton loadout in Call Of Duty: Vanguard

The Automaton is a well-balanced Assault Rifle, with a quick fire rate that lets it perform well at close range, and an admirable damage range that puts most other ARs to shame. With the following setup, we make the Automaton even more effective in medium-long range encounters.

Optic : G16 2.5X

: G16 2.5X Muzzle : Mercury Silencer

: Mercury Silencer Barrel : Anastasia Sniper

: Anastasia Sniper Underbarrel : M1941 Hand Stop

: M1941 Hand Stop Magazine : 6.5MM Sakura 75 Round Drums

: 6.5MM Sakura 75 Round Drums Rear Grip : Pine Tar Grip

: Pine Tar Grip Stock : Anastasia Padded

: Anastasia Padded Ammo Type : Lengthened

: Lengthened Proficiency : Tight Grip

: Tight Grip Kit: Fully Loaded

The G16 2.5x scope is optimal for medium-long range encounters, but the relatively low zoom makes it less jarring if you are thrust into a close-range gunfight, making it the best choice for this Automaton loadout. It also slightly increases recoil control and accuracy, which is ideal for this Automaton setup.

To make the Automaton more effective at medium-long range, we need to increase its damage range, bullet velocity, and recoil control. The best attachment that you can use to increase the Automaton’s damage range is the Anastasia Sniper barrel. Whilst it might not be as good as a Sniper Rifle, this barrel does help the Automaton maintain its damage at range, so you can pop off when you spot enemies at any distance.

Of course, range is only important if your bullets actually hit the enemy. Like all Call Of Duty games, Vanguard encourages players to be mobile in its fast-paced arenas, so the speed of your shots is vital if you want to impress with a high kill count. The Lengthened ammo type helps with this by increasing bullet velocity, so that your shots zip towards enemies much faster.

When fighting at such distances, you need to aim accurately, so recoil control is extremely important for the Automaton. The M1941 Hand Stop, Pine Tar Grip, and Mercury Silencer all increase this stat, making the Automaton much more effective when used for long-distance encounters. The Tight Grip proficiency and Anastasia Padded stock also help in this area, as they increase control during sustained fire.

One weakness of the Automaton is its low magazine size. For the default weapon, clips only hold 25 bullets, which you’ll quickly get through after killing a few enemies. To remedy this situation, equip the 6.5mm Sakura 75 Round Drums. This will ensure that you can tear through entire teams without sacrificing any recoil control or damage. Finally, take the Fully Loaded kit so that you start with plenty of ammo to burn.

Secondary Weapon

This Automaton loadout is better-suited for medium-long range, so you are going to want a secondary that is useful if you come face-to-face with an opponent. In these situations, a powerful Shotgun or fast SMG would be ideal. We recommend using the Combat Shotgun if you want something that packs a punch, or the MP40 if you want to run-and-gun. These are some of the best guns in Call Of Duty: Vanguard, so both are brilliant choices that you can use to remain strong in close-range encounters.

Best Automaton Perks and Equipment

Here are the perks and equipment that you should use in this Automaton loadout:

Perk 1 : Ghost

: Ghost Perk 2 : Radar

: Radar Perk 3 : Overkill

: Overkill Lethal : Thermite

: Thermite Tactical: Stim

Ghost, Radar, and Overkill are some of the best Perks in Call Of Duty: Vanguard, and they are essential in this loadout. The Mercury Silencer will help you remain hidden, but when paired with Ghost, enemies will struggle to see where you’re coming from until it’s too late. To help locate the enemy team, you can keep track of enemies by using Radar, which allows you to see unsilenced shots on the minimap. Overkill is essential if you want to equip primary weapons, such as the MP40 and Combat Shotgun mentioned above, in your secondary slot.

This Automaton setup excels at ripping through groups of enemies, but there’s nothing wrong with a bit of extra damage. Toss in the Thermite grenade as you approach to deal an initial burst of damage to a group before unleashing your Automaton and finishing them off. If you’re shot, use a Stim to quickly heal and then run away with your refreshed tactical sprint.

That's everything you need to know to create the best Automaton loadout in Call Of Duty: Vanguard. If you're interested in trying out other classes, check out our list of the best loadouts in Call Of Duty: Vanguard. You should also take a look at how to level up fast in Vanguard, so that you can unlock all of these attachments and start slaying as soon as possible. Check out our breakdown of weapon stats in Call Of Duty: Vanguard to learn more about the Automaton and other weapons.