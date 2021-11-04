Want to know which are the best guns in Call Of Duty: Vanguard? Recent Call Of Duty games have among the most complex weapon meta of any FPS games, thanks both to the sheer number of weapons and the absurd number of attachments you can use to customise each gun. Call Of Duty: Vanguard continues this trend in a big way, with 27 primary and 9 secondary weapons that you can unlock, customise, and experiment with.

We fully expect Call Of Duty: Vanguard's weapon meta to evolve quickly with future updates and balance patches, but at the moment there is definitely a top tier of guns which have risen above the rest in effectiveness. Below we'll walk you through the very best guns in the game and how to get the most power out of each one.

The main weapons in Call Of Duty: Vanguard are broken into 6 categories: Assault Rifles, SMGs, LMGs, Marksman Rifles, Sniper Rifles, and Shotguns. As well as these main weapon types, there are also Pistols and Launchers which you can use as secondary weapons; and a choice of two Melee weapons as well. For this best guns guide, we'll be focusing exclusively on the best primary weapons to use in your loadouts.

On launch, there is a total of 27 primary weapons in Call Of Duty: Vanguard, along with 5 Pistols and 4 Launchers. Below we'll walk you through the very best guns in the game, but first let's quickly list all the weapons so you know which guns we're talking about.

Here's the full list of every weapon in Call Of Duty Vanguard:

STG44 (Assault Rifle)

ITRA Burst (Assault Rifle)

BAR (Assault Rifle)

NZ-41 (Assault Rifle)

Volk (Assault Rifle)

Fedorov Avtomat (Assault Rifle)

AS44 (Assault Rifle)

M1928 (SMG)

STEN (SMG)

MP-40 (SMG)

PPSH-41 (SMG)

Owen Gun (SMG)

Type 100 (SMG)

DP27 (LMG)

MG42 (LMG)

Bren (LMG)

Type 11 (LMG)

M1 Garand (Marksman Rifle)

Gewerh-43 (Marksman Rifle)

SVT-40 (Marksman Rifle)

3-Line Rifle (Sniper)

Kar98k (Sniper)

Type 99 (Sniper)

Revolving Shotgun (Shotgun)

Combat Shotgun (Shotgun)

Gracey Auto (Shotgun)

Double Barrel (Shotgun)

RATT (Pistol)

Webley Revolver (Pistol)

Machine Pistol (Pistol)

M1911 (Pistol)

P.08 Luger (Pistol)

Panzerschreck (Launcher)

M1 Bazooka (Launcher)

Panzerfaust (Launcher)

MKT1 Launcher (Launcher)

Combat Knife (Melee)

FS Fighting Knife (Melee)

When you first start playing Vanguard, you won't have access to every single weapon. As with previous Call Of Duty games, you'll need to unlock these weapons over time by playing games, earning experience, and increasing your account level. Each weapon can also be fitted with up to 10 attachments simultaneously in Call Of Duty: Vanguard, although most of these attachments will be locked until you reach a certain level with that specific weapon. So in order to make the most out of the below guns, you'll need to play with them a fair amount first.

Now let's go over some of the very best guns in Call Of Duty: Vanguard.

The best Call Of Duty: Vanguard guns

MP-40

The MP-40 was one of the most popular weapons in Call Of Duty: Vanguard's Alpha and Beta phases, and it seems as though it's all set to dominate the full launch as well. This versatile SMG sets itself apart from its peers thanks to its impressive effective range and its low recoil, both of which you can develop to a pretty ludicrous degree with the right set of attachments.

Great handling stats across the board make the MP-40 a fantastic choice for an aggressive playstyle, and the time-to-kill with this weapon is very competitive as well. There's really not much in the way of downsides with this top-tier SMG as long as you're using it within its effective range.

Volk

If you're looking at all the guns without the optimum attachments, then the Volk is far from the best Assault Rifle. But with the right setup, it becomes a strong contender for the best gun in Call Of Duty: Vanguard right now. This fast-firing AR has a fantastic time-to-kill if you hit your shots; the downside, and the reason it's so attachment-dependent, is its heavy and erratic recoil.

Place as much recoil control as possible into the gun with your array of attachments though, and this drawback becomes minimal, allowing you to more reliably hit your shots and shred enemies with ease.

STG44

The STG44 is a true powerhouse Assault Rifle, and it's strong even without attachments. It doesn't boast the lowest time-to-kill, but its good effective range counts for a lot, allowing you to drop enemies at surprising distances for an Assault Rifle.

Another feather in the STG44's hat is its naturally low and controllable recoil, which will help you to more consistently land your headshots - an important trait in any COD game, but particularly so in Call Of Duty: Vanguard.

BAR

The BAR is the heavy hitter of the Assault Rifles in Call Of Duty: Vanguard. Its low fire rate makes perfect sense when you consider the punch behind each individual shot. It's obviously not the best choice for very aggressive running, gunning, and jumping around corners, but for holding angles and following the flow of each map in a more sedate manner, you'll find the BAR more than capable of melting enemies with very few shots.

Many players prefer to use a snappier, faster-firing Assault Rifle, but if you don't mind getting to grips with a slower-firing automatic weapon, you'll find the BAR can definitely compete with the best.

Kar98k

The Kar98k should be your go-to weapon for quick-sniping in Call Of Duty: Vanguard. Kit it out for speed, and your capacity to earn quad kills goes through the roof. Capable of one-shotting an enemy with an upper-body shot, and beating its competitors in pretty much every mobility and handling aspect, the Kar98k is familiar, reliable, and immensely powerful if you've got a quick trigger finger.

You really do want to maximise both your ADS speed and your general movement and sprint-to-fire speeds when it comes to choosing attachments for the Kar98k. There's no reason to care about recoil, sway, or effective range when you're quick-scope sniping, and for those who have been using the Kar98k in Call Of Duty: Warzone, it's a great way to get used to the minute differences in sniping between Vanguard and earlier titles.

And there we have it! Hopefully this best guns guide has given you an idea of the top weapons in the current Call Of Duty: Vanguard meta. Be sure to check back soon, as we'll be working hard to keep this page updated with all the latest developments and discoveries made by the playerbase.