Want to know the best SMG in Call Of Duty: Vanguard? SMGs are often seen as the best weapon class in Call Of Duty. They fire rapidly and can help you rack up quick kills. They are often the core of a strong FPS loadout, but with 6 SMGs to choose from in Vanguard, you’ll need to know which is best.

This guide will cover the best SMG in Call Of Duty: Vanguard, and provide a tier list for every SMG available. The meta is going to change rapidly over the course of Vanguard’s life, so expect this guide to be updated with all of the latest info when tweaks are made.

Best SMG in Call Of Duty: Vanguard

The best SMG in Call Of Duty: Vanguard is the MP40. Actually, it’s one of the best guns in the whole game. It boasts a high rate of fire and an impressively quick time-to-kill that can’t be matched by any other weapon. It’s strong, fast, and just plain brilliant. Oh, and that’s without any attachments. You can see our SMG tier list here and then read on below to find out more about each weapon.

Here is our Call Of Duty: Vanguard SMG tier list:

MP40

PPSH-41

Type 100

Owen Gun

M1928

Sten

MP40 - Best SMG

I don’t think I even have the words to express how good the MP40 is. There have been plenty of unstoppable guns in Call Of Duty history, and the MP40 absolutely deserves a spot on that list. It is currently dominating the Vanguard meta with an incredibly fast time-to-kill and minimal recoil.

With the right attachments, you can increase your bullet velocity and reload speed to ensure that you’re always ready for a fight. If you use the MP40, you can be confident heading into most situations.

PPSH-41

At first, the PPSH-41 is difficult to control. Much like the Volk on our best Assault Rifles list, the PPSH is incredibly fast, which gives it a shocking amount of recoil. However, with certain attachments that prioritise recoil control, accuracy, and bullet velocity, the PPSH is transformed into one of the best SMGs currently available in Vanguard.

Type 100

The Type 100 is another outstanding SMG, effective in short-medium range fights. Although it might deal less damage than other SMGs, its accuracy ensures that you can land plenty of headshots and shred through enemies easily.

With a few attachments to boost the accuracy even further, along with a slight improvement to magazine size, the Type 100 is a formidable SMG which is able to stand alongside the PPSH and MP40.

Owen Gun

The Owen Gun is a peculiar SMG. It has a much lower rate of fire than other SMGs, but this makes it more accurate. Paired with an impressive damage range, the Owen Gun strangely excels in long-range fights where no other SMG does. You’ll be quickly outmatched at close-range, but if you’re looking for an SMG that is efficient at a distance, then opt for the Owen Gun. However, it's probably better to just use an Assault Rifle instead.

M1928

If you want to feel like a member of the mafia, then listen up. The M1928 is the resident Tommy gun in Call Of Duty: Vanguard, and its high rate of fire and magazine size make it absolutely shred through enemy teams at close range.

However, the recoil and damage range make it a poor choice in medium-long range firefights. Although the recoil can be controlled with some attachments, the effective damage range is still too low, making the M1928 viable in only a few select scenarios. If you’re forced into a medium-range encounter, the M1928 will be outmatched by most other SMGs and Assault Rifles.

Sten

The Sten is the worst SMG in Call Of Duty: Vanguard. With a stark amount of recoil, this SMG is only effective at short range, and even then you’ll struggle to land every shot. You can kit it out with some attachments to improve the recoil control, but these make the time-to-kill very slow, so the end result is still rather poor. There’s very little that can be done to save the Sten, so we recommend avoiding it altogether in its current state.

That covers the best SMG in Call Of Duty: Vanguard. Check back regularly as hotfixes and patches are deployed, as there will be plenty of tweaks made to this list. We'll make sure to also keep this list updated with any new SMGs that come to Call Of Duty: Vanguard, so be sure to check back every season.