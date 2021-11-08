How can you enable or disable crossplay in Call Of Duty: Vanguard? Call Of Duty: Vanguard is the latest entry into the long-running FPS franchise. A lot has changed in the 18 years since COD first entered our lives, but at least one thing remains consistent: players' desire to team up with their friends in multiplayer, regardless of which platform they're playing on.

The excellent news is that Vanguard completely supports crossplay and cross-saving. That means our PC-loving audience can meet up with their pals on current- and last-gen PlayStation and Xbox consoles with no bother at all, and even transfer their own progress across if the mood strikes them.

Crossplay and cross-save are enabled in Call Of Duty: Vanguard by default, but if you want to know how to change the settings — whether it's to disable crossplay altogether or double-check you know how to carry your progress between platforms — then read on.

How to disable and enable crossplay in Call Of Duty: Vanguard

Crossplay is all well and good, but nothing suits everybody, and we know some players will be happier with it turned off altogether. Fortunately, you can toggle crossplay on and off by going into Vanguard's settings menu.

Open the in-game menu and head to Settings (the button prompt will appear in the bottom-left of the screen). From there, select the Account & Network tab. Under the Online settings, you have the option to toggle Crossplay off or on.

You can't change this setting when in a game lobby, in a match, or when signed up for a tournament. Outside of these restrictions, however, you're free to switch between crossplay options as often as you like.

Note that there is no way to restrict crossplay to your selection of platforms: you can either play with all platforms, or just with people on your own platform. But there's no way for a PC player to, for example, bar PlayStation users from matching with them while keeping the lines open for Xbox players.

How does cross-save work in Call Of Duty: Vanguard?

Cross-save in Call Of Duty: Vanguard is very simple. All you need to do is sign in to the same Activision account on all platforms you own the game on, and all your progress will track across.

The only restriction here is a fairly obvious one: you'll need to buy multiple copies of Call Of Duty: Vanguard, one for every platform you want to play on. (With one exception: console players may have the option to switch between the current and last generations of their console of choice at no extra cost.)

There's not really a way to disable cross-save, but you can create multiple Activision accounts to link to different platforms if for some reason you want to keep your saves separate. This is allowed under Activision's rules, since their main restriction is that you can only link one profile "per manufacturer" (e.g. Battle.net, Xbox, PlayStation, etc.). You can also relink accounts at a later date, though you can't merge the progress made on your main and alt accounts if you do that, only switch them out.

That's everything you need to know about cross-platform play and saving in Call Of Duty: Vanguard. I'm sure you're eager to jump right into the fray, so check out our guides to the best weapons and best loadouts in Vanguard to get you started.