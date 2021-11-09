Want to know the best Kar98k loadout for Call Of Duty: Vanguard? The Kar98k is known for one thing in Call Of Duty: Vanguard - giving out quick one-shot kills that will leave your enemies in a pile on the floor. However, it isn’t the easiest weapon to learn, especially now that there are 10 different attachment slots to think about. Luckily, we’ve taken the time to create the best Kar98k loadout, so sit back, relax, and peruse this Kar98k loadout guide before hopping into multiplayer to crack some skulls with one of the best guns in Call Of Duty: Vanguard.

Best Kar98k loadout in Call Of Duty: Vanguard

The Kar98k excels at long-range encounters, which would be great in Warzone, but isn’t that useful in Call Of Duty: Vanguard’s frenetic multiplayer. Most multiplayer modes will involve a lot of roaming around, so we’ve created a Kar98k loadout that is efficient at any range, making it much easier to quick-scope enemies and one-shot them as you run around corners.

Optic : Type 97 5X Telescopic

: Type 97 5X Telescopic Muzzle : Scout Silencer

: Scout Silencer Barrel : Krausnick Scout

: Krausnick Scout Underbarrel : M1941 Hand Stop

: M1941 Hand Stop Magazine : 8MM Klauser 3 Round Mag

: 8MM Klauser 3 Round Mag Rear Grip : Leather Grip

: Leather Grip Stock : Short Stock

: Short Stock Ammo Type : Lengthened

: Lengthened Proficiency : Icy Veins

: Icy Veins Kit: Fully Loaded

Optics are mostly down to personal preference, but the Type 97 5x Telescopic scope is optimal for combat at any range. It’s able to pick out targets that are far away, but the zoom isn’t too jarring, so close-quarters quick-scopes are still manageable.

However, to really make the Kar98k viable at close-range, we need to make it a bit snapper. By default, it’s rather sluggish, meaning you’ll be easily outmatched by foes with faster weapons. To improve the speed, we’ve used the Short Stock, 8MM Klauser 3 Round Mags, and Leather Grip. Each of these improve ADS speed, among other stats such as reload and movement speed. Icy Veins also improves reload speed and accuracy whilst injured, making it easier to survive dangerous situations. Since the Short Stock lowers your accuracy and control, use the M1941 Hand Stop to increase both a little bit and balance things out.

Since you’ll be running-and-gunning with this loadout, it’s best to stay hidden and get the drop on your enemies when they least expect it. With that in mind, equip the Scout Silencer and Krausnick Scout barrel to silence your shots and hide the skull death markers when enemies die. The Krausnick Scout barrel slightly impacts your bullet velocity, so use the Lengthened ammo type to provide a sizeable boost so that your bullets still zip towards enemies rapidly. Finally, take the Fully Loaded kit so that you always have plenty of ammo.

Secondary Weapon

Since the Kar98k is effective at any range, there are plenty of options that you could use for your secondary. The Combat Shotgun is the best Shotgun in Call Of Duty: Vanguard, and would be perfect if you prefer slow, powerful guns. However, since the Kar98k is bolt-action, we recommend using a weapon that fires rapidly, such as the MP40 or STG44, as your secondary. This makes you more versatile, so you can adapt quickly when you need to rip through the enemy team.

Best Kar98k Perks and Equipment

Here are the perks and equipment that you should use on the Kar98k:

Perk 1 : Ghost

: Ghost Perk 2 : Radar

: Radar Perk 3 : Overkill

: Overkill Lethal : Thermite

: Thermite Tactical: Stim

Ghost, Radar, and Overkill are the best perks in Call Of Duty: Vanguard, so you should use them in most loadouts. Ghost and Radar are an excellent pair if you plan on moving around a lot, as you can hide from enemy spy planes and intel whilst easily picking out targets on your minimap. If you want to use one of the weapons mentioned above in your secondary slot, you’ll need Overkill to equip two primary weapons.

Adopting a run-and-gun playstyle means you could easily run into a group of enemies unexpectedly. If this happens, the Thermite and Stim are an ideal combo, as you can quickly throw the Thermite grenade into the crowd before using a Stim and getting out of danger with your refreshed tactical sprint.

That's everything you need to make the best Kar98k loadout in Call Of Duty: Vanguard. There are lots of attachments to unlock, so check out our guide on how to level up fast in Call Of Duty: Vanguard so that you can make this class as soon as possible. If you want to see some other amazing setups, take a look at our list of the best loadouts in Call Of Duty: Vanguard. To see how the Kar98k compares to other rifles, check out our breakdown of weapon stats in Call Of Duty: Vanguard.