Call Of Duty Vanguard: how to level up fast

Want to level up fast in Call Of Duty: Vanguard? Keeping up with the competition is key to success in multiplayer games, and Call Of Duty: Vanguard isn't about to break the mould. You'll want to earn XP fast in order to rank up as often as possible, of course. However, multiple parallel XP paths are all the rage these days, and Vanguard complicates things a bit by having three completely separate XP systems active in the game.

Read on for an explainer on the key differences between all three types of XP, and the best methods for levelling up in each.

How to earn Player XP and rank up in Call Of Duty: Vanguard

Player XP is the closest of Vanguard's three XP systems to classic COD character levelling, and is the main factor in getting the edge on your competition in Multiplayer. It increases your overall rank, which in turn unlocks more and more Weapons, Field Upgrades, Killstreaks, Perks, Lethals, and Tacticals.

The quickest methods for increasing Player XP in Vanguard are:

Go to the Challenges tab of the main menu and complete all the Challenges there you can, since they come with a big XP bump reward as standard. Completing all Challenges within a sub-category gets you a nice XP bonus, so for maximum efficiency, work through them one category at a time

Create or join a Clan. Playing with your Clan gives a 10% boost to all three types of XP you earn.

There's a lot of contradictory information out there right now as to which game mode is the best for farming Player XP. So far we've not seen any mode we're convinced is the stand-out best, but one observation holds true: it's best to focus on meeting objectives rather than racking up kills to mine as much Player XP as possible from a match.

How to earn Weapon XP in Call Of Duty: Vanguard

Weapon XP is another key contributor towards your ongoing success in Vanguard. Earning XP for a particular weapon unlocks more Attachments, Proficiencies, and Kits for that weapon, as well as more cosmetic customisation options.

The most efficient methods for increasing Weapon XP fast in Vanguard are:

Every Operator (see below) has a favourite weapon listed in their Bio. Pairing Operator and weapon results in you receiving double Weapon XP, as well as Operator XP boosts.

Playing in Blitz matches (16-46 players) is a high-risk but high-reward method for gaining Weapon XP. Gains are increased due to the chaotic environment and wealth of targets, but of course you run greater risk of being taken out early by another player.

Focus on getting kills rather than hitting objectives to mine as much Weapon XP as possible from a match.

How to earn Operator XP in Call Of Duty: Vanguard

Operators are essentially the playable character skins in Call Of Duty: Vanguard, and there are 12 available at the time of release. While Operators themselves are unlocked by performing various gameplay feats, Operator XP unlocks customisation options for each character including alternate Skins, Quips, Finishing Moves, and more.

The quickest methods for increasing Operator XP in Vanguard are:

Each Operator has a preferred weapon (as revealed in their Bio), and equipping it while playing as them scores you double Operator XP.

Operator Specific Challenges can be found by going to the Challenges tab in each character's Bio. Completing these challenges will net you a healthy serving of Operator XP.

Somewhat paradoxically, levelling up an Operator makes levelling that character up even more profitable. Reaching levels 3, 8, 13, and 18 with each character will net you ever- more-sizeable Operator XP bonuses.

That's our run-down of the best XP levelling methods in Call Of Duty: Vanguard, but to really make the most of your time in the game, you'll need to know the best weapons to use in combination with these tactics. Or, if you've already selected your weapon of choice and are looking for a more in-depth examination of its performance, check out our weapon stats page, or see whether it made our picks for the best loadouts in Vanguard.