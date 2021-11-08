Want to know the best MG42 loadout in Call Of Duty: Vanguard? Like several other best guns in Call Of Duty: Vanguard, the MG42 is available straight away at level 1, meaning you can work on unlocking attachments from your very first match. You won’t need to spend time pondering over every type of grip and barrel though, because we have the best MG42 loadout right here for you. We expect the Call Of Duty: Vanguard meta to evolve rapidly, so expect this guide to be updated with any tweaks that are made to the MG42.

Best MG42 loadout in Call Of Duty: Vanguard

The MG42 fires extremely quickly, making it the perfect weapon for suppressing (and slaughtering) enemies at medium range. With the right attachments to manage some of that recoil and add a bit more power, the MG42 can help you rip through the enemy team and climb quickly towards those killstreaks.

Optic : G16 2.5X

: G16 2.5X Muzzle : Mercury Silencer

: Mercury Silencer Barrel : VDD 680MM 31M

: VDD 680MM 31M Underbarrel : Heavy Foregrip

: Heavy Foregrip Magazine : 13mm Anti-Material 125 Round Drums

: 13mm Anti-Material 125 Round Drums Rear Grip : Stippled Grip

: Stippled Grip Stock : Krausnick S91MG

: Krausnick S91MG Ammo Type : Blocked

: Blocked Proficiency : Tight Grip

: Tight Grip Kit: Fully Loaded

We'll start this loadout with the G16 2.5X scope. It is perfect for medium-range encounters, making it ideal for this MG42 loadout.

The MG42 performs well up close, as you can just spray into groups of enemies without needing to worry too much about the recoil. However, at medium range, the kick caused by the high fire rate might throw you off. Fortunately, the Mercury Silencer, VDD 680mm 31m, and the Heavy Foregrip all increase your accuracy and recoil control, making the MG42 much more efficient when firing from a distance. Of course, the suppressor also silences your shots, allowing you to cause chaos as you silently gun down the enemy team.

The Stippled Grip and Krausnick S91MG stock also increase recoil control, but these are used to counter the 13mm Anti-Material 125 Round Drums. This magazine increases weapon damage but drastically decreases accuracy and control, meaning you need the other attachments to balance it out.

Unlike most of our loadouts, you won’t be able to choose ammo type with this one, as the anti-material 125 round drums block ammo type. However, you can still choose proficiency and kit, so take Tight Grip and Fully Loaded in these slots. Tight Grip improves your recoil control during sustained fire, whilst Fully Loaded lets you spawn with maximum ammo reserves, which is essential for the MG42.

Secondary Weapon

The MG42 is ideal at medium range, but it doesn’t suit a run-and-gun playstyle. If you want to roam the map and stay mobile, we recommend using the MP40, which is much better suited to close-quarters encounters. There are plenty of weapons you could choose, but the MP40 is the best SMG, which makes it an ideal pick for roaming around the map and quickly slaying opponents. You can use the MP40 to quickly snap to enemies whilst moving, and then use the MG42 when holding objectives or watching a certain angle.

Best MG42 Perks and Equipment

Here are the best Perks and equipment to use with your MG42 loadout:

Perk 1 : Ghost

: Ghost Perk 2 : Radar

: Radar Perk 3 : Overkill

: Overkill Lethal : Thermite

: Thermite Tactical: S-Mine 44

Ghost, Radar, and Overkill are essential perks in Call Of Duty: Vanguard, so they would definitely deserve the RPS bestest best medal. Ghost allows you to stay hidden from enemy spy planes and intel, whilst Radar makes it easier for you to spot enemies on your minimap, as it pings any enemies firing unsilenced weapons. Overkill allows you to equip a second primary weapon, so you can use the MP40 as mentioned above.

Likewise, Thermite is incredibly useful if you want to deal extra damage to groups of enemies. It explodes in a fiery burst that damages all nearby enemies. Throw this into a crowd and then unleash your MG42 to quickly finish off an entire enemy team. Quad feeds will be coming thick and fast.

Since you might find yourself standing in the same place often whilst gunning down enemies with the MG42, the S-Mine 44 gives you a bit of extra cover, because you really shouldn’t rely on teammates to watch your back. This is Call Of Duty, we all know tactics go out the window as soon as attack dogs start running around.

That’s everything you need to know to create the best MG42 loadout in Call Of Duty: Vanguard. Check out our other Vanguard loadouts to find more class setups that you should try. If you want to learn the differences between each LMG, check out our full breakdown of all the Call Of Duty: Vanguard weapon stats. Now, get out there and start ripping the enemy team to shreds.