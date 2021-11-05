Want to know the best MP40 loadout in Call Of Duty: Vanguard? We found that the MP40 is currently one of the best guns in Call Of Duty: Vanguard, so it's no surprise that it has found its place at the top of the current meta. With that in mind, we’ve spent some time putting together the best MP40 loadout and class setup, so that you can spend less time tinkering with attachments and more time dominating in multiplayer.

There’s a lot that we expect to change as we head towards season 1 and beyond in Call Of Duty: Vanguard, so expect this guide to be updated regularly with any new info and changes. But for the time being, below is the best MP40 loadout we've found.

Best MP40 loadout in Call Of Duty: Vanguard

The MP40 is extremely proficient in short-medium range engagements, so we’ve created a build that prioritises accuracy and recoil control, whilst also increasing the damage range to make it more effective at medium range. This loadout makes Vanguard's best SMG even better.

Optic : G16 2.5X

: G16 2.5X Muzzle : F8 Stabilizer

: F8 Stabilizer Barrel : Krausnick 317mm 04B

: Krausnick 317mm 04B Underbarrel : M1930 Strife Angled

: M1930 Strife Angled Magazine : 8mm Kurz 32 Round Mags

: 8mm Kurz 32 Round Mags Rear Grip : Rubber Grip

: Rubber Grip Stock : VDD 34m

: VDD 34m Ammo Type : Subsonic

: Subsonic Proficiency : Brace

: Brace Kit: Quick

As you can see, Vanguard weapons can have a lot of attachments, so there’s plenty to break down here. The G16 2.5x scope might seem a bit high, but when combined with the F8 Stabilizer and 8mm Kurz 32 Round Mags, which increase the MP40's damage range, it becomes very useful in medium-range encounters. The Krausnick 317mm barrel raises your accuracy significantly whilst minimising recoil so that you can make sure your bullets hit. After all, more damage is useless if you aren’t able to actually land your shots.

The Rubber Grip, VDD 34M stock, and M1930 Strife Angled underbarrel further increase the MP40's recoil control and accuracy, which is needed to counteract some of the negatives that come with the 32mm Kurz rounds. Whilst using this magazine does drastically improve damage, it also substantially reduces your recoil control and accuracy. The Brace Proficiency also helps reduce some of the recoil when firing your initial shots after reloading.

Although ammo type might not be a common attachment that you can change in Call Of Duty, it shouldn’t be overlooked. The Subsonic bullets used in this loadout are quieter, and also remove the minimap icon that would usually appear when firing a weapon. When paired with the Quick Kit, you can quickly run around the map whilst remaining hidden from enemies.

Secondary Weapon

This MP40 build excels in short-medium range fights, so you should choose a secondary that you can use for long-range encounters. The Kar98k is one of the best weapons in Call Of Duty: Vanguard, and it is extremely powerful when used at a long-range, making it the perfect weapon to complement the MP40.

Best MP40 Perks and Equipment

Here are the best perks and equipment to use with your MP40 loadout:

Perk 1 : Ghost

: Ghost Perk 2 : Radar

: Radar Perk 3 : Overkill

: Overkill Lethal : Thermite

: Thermite Tactical: Stim

Ghost is a classic Call Of Duty perk, so it’s no surprise that it one of the best perks in Call Of Duty: Vanguard. Since this loadout focuses on being highly mobile and roaming the map, using Ghost is essential if you want to remain hidden from enemy intel and Spy Planes.

Of course, you want to remain hidden from enemy minimaps, but you also want to keep track of enemies as much as possible. With the Radar perk, enemies will appear on your minimap when they fire an unsilenced weapon, making it easy to locate and hunt down enemies.

Overkill is an essential perk in this loadout, as it allows you to equip the Kar98k Sniper Rifle. Whilst there are other perks that you could take if you opt to use a standard secondary, such as Demolition and Scavenger, the Kar98k ensures that you can remain competitive in long-range encounters.

For your equipment, Thermite is helpful when trying to put pressure on enemies, as it will explode in a fiery burst that deals damage over time. Meanwhile, the Stim will help you avoid getting into such situations yourself by providing a quick burst of healing, and refreshes Tactical Sprint so that you can quickly escape dangerous scenarios.

That’s everything you need to know for this MP40 loadout. If you want to see some more builds, check out our list of the best loadouts in Call Of Duty: Vanguard. As always, the MP40 could change a lot over time as tweaks are made to the meta, so check back often to see all of the latest info regarding this build and the MP40's current status in the Call Of Duty: Vanguard meta.