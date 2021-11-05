Want to know which are the best Perks to use in Call Of Duty: Vanguard? Your choice of Perks may not appear at first to be a very important decision in the grand scheme of things, but in Call Of Duty: Vanguard - as with previous games in the series - there are a select few Perks which can prove truly game-changing, and give you a strong advantage in battle.

If you're looking for advice on which Perks to use in your custom class setup, or if you're not really sure how the Perk system works in general, you've come to the right place. Below we'll walk you through the very best Perks to use, and how each Perk benefits you so that you can make the most informed decision possible.

Best Perks in Call Of Duty: Vanguard

Perks are just one aspect of a top Call Of Duty: Vanguard loadout, and so you might think that your choice of Perks depends on the guns you're using and the general playstyle you want to use. That's true, to an extent, but there's also no denying that certain Perks are just so much more useful than others in the current state of Call Of Duty: Vanguard.

Perks in Vanguard are split across three categories, and you can only pick one Perk per category. Below we'll walk you through each set of Perks and the best Perks to choose for each category for almost any class setup.

Best slot 1 Perks:

Here is our list of first-slot Perks in order from best to worst:

Ghost

Ninja

Cold Blooded

Fortified

Dauntless

Survival Training

Staying off of the enemy's radar is incredibly important in Call Of Duty: Vanguard, which is why our top Perk choice for slot 1 is Ghost - a Perk which renders you invisible to Spy Planes and all other forms of minimap detection while you're moving.

After this, it's a real judgement call between Ninja and Cold Blooded. the main benefit of Ninja is the ability to quieten your footsteps, allowing you to quickly approach enemies without alerting them - a great Perk to use when combined with one of the best SMGs in Call Of Duty: Vanguard. Cold Blooded, by contrast, gives you another way to avoid detection by rendering you immune to High Alert and invisible to enemy killstreaks. Both are very useful, and I'd use them both a lot more if it weren't for Ghost.

Best slot 2 Perks:

Here is our list of second-slot Perks in order from best to worst:

Radar

Piercing Vision

Forward Intel

High Alert

Tracker

Engineer

Radar is by far the best Perk to use in your second slot, and again the reason ties directly with the information offered by your minimap. With Radar enabled, enemies that fire an unsilenced weapon will appear briefly on your minimap, giving you a good idea of their location.

Coming up in second place is a newcomer to Call Of Duty perks: Piercing Vision. This interesting Perk allows you to see suppressed enemies through walls for a short time, essentially giving you a very limited and time-constrained wallhack. Very useful for keeping tabs on an enemy that is attempting to reposition or get out of danger!

Best slot 3 Perks:

Here is our list of third-slot Perks in order from best to worst:

Overkill

Lightweight

Double Time

Demolition

Scavenger

Tactician

No surprises here: the best Perk to use in slot three is Overkill, probably the most game-changing Perk in Call Of Duty Vanguard. The ability to carry two primary weapons is just too powerful to ignore no matter what game mode you're playing.

It's a shame really, because Lightweight is also a great Perk to use, giving you a passive increase to your movement speed. That's a very useful thing to have in fast-paced Vanguard matches. But it's a toss-up whether you should pick Lightweight or the similar Double Time Perk, which increases specifically your crouched movement speed, and doubles the duration of your Tactical Sprint, allowing you to remain at top speed for longer.

But it doesn't matter, because we both know you're already going to pick Overkill for 99% of your custom classes.

Call Of Duty: Vanguard Perks list

Below is a handy table containing the exact descriptions of each Perk in Call Of Duty: Vanguard. You can use this table as a reference if needed while you're pondering the above Perk tier lists.

Perk Slot Description Fortified 1 Reduces damage from explosives by 15 percent. Damage reduction doubled while mounted, crouched, or prone. Reduces health regen delay from explosives. Survival Training 1 Maximized resistance to stun effects. Immune to gas. Ninja 1 Move silently. Take reduced damage when falling. Reduces the effectiveness of enemy Tracker perks. Dauntless 1 Immune to movement reducing effects. Ghost 1 Undetectable while moving by Spy Planes, enemy intel, and Field Mics. Cold Blooded 1 AI-controlled killstreaks will not target you, and player-controlled killstreaks will not highlight you. You do not trigger High Alert. Reduces the range at which awareness markers appear for enemies. Tracker 2 Enemies leave behind a footprint trail. See markers at enemy death locations and hide the death markers of enemies you kill. Radar 2 Enemies appear on your minimap when they fire an unsilenced weapon. High Alert 2 Your vision pulses when enemies outside of your view see you. Engineer 2 Detect enemy equipment, field upgrades, and killstreaks through walls. Mark them for your team by aiming down sights. Hack enemy equipment and field upgrades. Forward Intel 2 See indicators for enemy reinforcements on your minimap. Minimap shows a larger area. Piercing Vision 2 Sufficiently suppressed targets will be highlighted for a short time, rendering them visible through walls and obscuring effects. Double Time 3 Double the duration of Tactical Sprint. Increase crouch movement speed by 30 percent. Demolition 3 Extra lethal on spawn. Thrown lethals display an indicator showing the path of the lethal. Lightweight 3 Increases movement speed. Overkill 3 Carry two primary weapons. Tactician 3 Restock your tactical equipment every 30 seconds. Scavenger 3 Replenish ammo from dead players.

That wraps up this quick primer on the very best Perks to use in Call Of Duty: Vanguard. Why not supplement this knowledge by consulting our guide to the best Call Of Duty: Vanguard guns? Alternatively you can check out our more specialised walkthrough of the best Assault Rifles in Call Of Duty: Vanguard.